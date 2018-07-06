iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island.

During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities:

G.T. Automotive

Prestige Motors

Tony’s Toys

Car City Service

Vampt Motors

Automotive Art

Euro Car

Superior Auto

Arch Automotive

C&S Tyres

Seven Day Inspections

DVES (Government vehicles only)

Cayman Islands: RCIPS Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Owner of Found Kayak, 5 July

From RCIPS

Police are currently in possession of a red two-seater kayak which was found by a member of the public yesterday, 4 July. Pictures of the kayak are attached.

Anyone who believes this kayak belongs to them is invited to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 in order to arrange for the kayak to be returned. As always, persons will be required to present proof of ownership before the kayak is handed over.

Cayman Islands Delegation Attends Coastal States Forum at REG Conference

The 2018 REG Conference marked the 30th Anniversary of the meeting.

• For the first time, the conference included a special forum on international maritime safety obligations.

• The United Kingdom, which includes the Cayman Islands, other British Overseas Territories and the Crown Dependencies, has to demonstrate compliance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – Red Ensign Group (REG) members from across the world recently converged on the Bailiwick of Guernsey to discuss maritime matters of interest.

The 30th anniversary of the 2018 REG Conference was attended by delegates from all 13 of the group’s British Ship Registry jurisdictions including: the United Kingdom, the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

For the first time, the conference encompassed a special forum dedicated to discussions on coastal states’ international obligations for maritime safety.

Representing the Cayman Islands in talks regarding maritime safety obligations was Deputy Chief Officer for the Ministry of Immigration, Michael Ebanks, who was accompanied by Acting Inspector and Commander of the Joint Marine Unit (JMU), Damenian Maxwell and Senior Weather Forecaster for the Meteorological Office Gilbert Miller.

“When it comes to reducing sea navigation risks, marine accidents and marine pollution, we have an obligation not only to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) but also to the Cayman Islands’ residents and visitors alike,” Mr. Ebanks said.

The conference’s coastal state forum was funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Conflict, Stability, and Security Fund (CSSF), and facilitated dialogue on matters including international codes, maritime safety standards, safety of navigation, and marine search and rescue.

Reflecting on the discussions, Mr. Maxwell said, “It’s clear that while each Overseas Territory and Crown Dependency may be geographically different, we are tackling similar maritime safety risks, making cooperation and communication essential among stakeholders.”

Achieving and sustaining compliance with the IMO Triple I Code will require coordination across various government entities.

Wesley Howell, Chief Officer for the Ministry of Immigration and Chairman of the Steering Committee for Strategic Maritime Safety and Border Security, commented that “We view maritime safety as a key enabler of the Cayman Islands’ economic and social prosperity, which makes the work of those involved in raising the bar on safety standards exceptionally valuable.”

Over the next two years, ahead of an audit by the IMO in 2020, the Cayman Islands, along with the other Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and the U.K., will be working to strengthen its national maritime safety framework to comply with the Triple I Code. Although a number of international organisations contribute to maritime safety by preparing international conventions, the IMO is considered one of the most important.

“While we don’t know for sure that we will be one of the jurisdictions audited by the IMO, our aim, nevertheless, is to continually improve our maritime safety strategies to a world-class standard,” Mr. Ebanks concluded.

Cayman Seafarers Meeting

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

FIFA bans Caribbean soccer president for two years over ticket sales

From KFGO

ZURICH (Reuters) – FIFA’s independent ethics committee has banned Venold Coombs, president of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, from all soccer activities two years.

Coombs breached rules on bribery and corruption, conflicts and interest, and loyalty, the committee said on Tuesday, following an investigation into the resale of tickets for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Coombs, whose ban is effective immediately, was also fined $40,000.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

For more: http://kfgo.com/news/articles/2018/jul/03/fifa-bans-caribbean-soccer-president-for-two-years-over-ticket-sales/

OPENING CEREMONY AND INAUGURATION OF NEW CCJ PRESIDENT TO BE HELD WEDNESDAY 4 JULY The Opening Ceremony for the Thirty-Ninth CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting will take place on Wednesday 4 July from 4:30 pm (Jamaica Time).

The Ceremony will be Livestreamed on CARICOM Today – https://today.caricom.org/ and on the CARICOM Facebook Page –

https://www.facebook.com/caricom.org/

The event will be addressed by:

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica

Outgoing Chairman, President Jovenel Moise of Haiti

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell of Grenada

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque

Preceding the Opening Ceremony, there will be a Ceremony for the Swearing in of the new President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Hon Mr Adrian Saunders, from 3:00 pm (Jamaica Time).

This Ceremony will also be Livestreamed on CARICOM Today – https://today.caricom.org/ and on the CARICOM Facebook Page –

https://www.facebook.com/caricomorg/

Remarks will be delivered by:

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica

Prime Minister Dean Barrow of Belize

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque

Outgoing CCJ President Sir Denis Byron

New CCJ President Hon Mr Adrian Saunders

Cayman Islands: RCIPS Reminds the Public to Properly Secure Vehicles

From RCIPS June 27 2018

In light of recent thefts of vehicles the RCIPS is reminding the public to ensure their vehicles are properly secured when left unattended. Vehicles should be locked, and valuables within them should not be visible to passersby. It is especially important not to leave keys of any sort in or around the vehicle.

So far this week police have received three reports of stolen vehicles, including one on Cayman Brac on Tuesday which was later recovered. The other two, a Honda Civic and Honda Integra, are still outstanding.

Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50

Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands

Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018

Synopsis

Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…

Providers

Symposia Medicus

Dates

Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018

Venue

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0

Grand Cayman,

Cayman Islands

Contact Information

Phone: (925) 969-1789

Contact Name: Jim Goodrich

Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org

Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html

Topics

Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…

Faculty

James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al

Est Attendance

175-225

Cayman Islands Youth Services Unit Host Teen Summer Camps

The Youth Services Unit is hosting the following two summer camp offerings and ask the parents/guardians of potential participants to register soon as places are limited:

● Culinary Camp: Caymanian Farm To Table Chopped 2018 – (13-17 years old) – Tuesday, 3 – Friday, 6 July, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stacey Watler Pavilion in Lower Valley. The registration is deadline Friday, 29 June. Intermediate to advanced culinary students will delve into Cayman’s farm-to-table scene with daily Caymanian cuisine demonstrations, exclusive farm tours and hands-on guidance from industry professionals. Test your skills on our final day with a Teen Chopped Challenge featuring mystery baskets full of fresh local ingredients. Limited to 12 spaces. Cost: $75.

● Teen Summit ’18 – (13-17 years old) – Monday 9 – Friday, 13 July, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., University College of the Cayman Islands. Join the YSU for an action-packed series of interactive events and activities focused on developing your teamwork, interpersonal and community-building skills. Get the tools you need to better yourself. Limited to 40 spaces. Cost: $75.

For further information or to register call 943-1127, or email james.myles@gov.ky

Cayman Islands National Museum: NEW DATE – Mango Season 2018

Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp