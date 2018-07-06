iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below articles and notices
Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold
The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island.
During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities:
- G.T. Automotive
- Prestige Motors
- Tony’s Toys
- Car City Service
- Vampt Motors
- Automotive Art
- Euro Car
- Superior Auto
- Arch Automotive
- C&S Tyres
- Seven Day Inspections
- DVES (Government vehicles only)
Cayman Islands: RCIPS Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Owner of Found Kayak, 5 July
Police are currently in possession of a red two-seater kayak which was found by a member of the public yesterday, 4 July. Pictures of the kayak are attached.
Anyone who believes this kayak belongs to them is invited to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 in order to arrange for the kayak to be returned. As always, persons will be required to present proof of ownership before the kayak is handed over.
Cayman Islands Delegation Attends Coastal States Forum at REG Conference
The 2018 REG Conference marked the 30th Anniversary of the meeting.
• For the first time, the conference included a special forum on international maritime safety obligations.
• The United Kingdom, which includes the Cayman Islands, other British Overseas Territories and the Crown Dependencies, has to demonstrate compliance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – Red Ensign Group (REG) members from across the world recently converged on the Bailiwick of Guernsey to discuss maritime matters of interest.
The 30th anniversary of the 2018 REG Conference was attended by delegates from all 13 of the group’s British Ship Registry jurisdictions including: the United Kingdom, the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.
For the first time, the conference encompassed a special forum dedicated to discussions on coastal states’ international obligations for maritime safety.
Representing the Cayman Islands in talks regarding maritime safety obligations was Deputy Chief Officer for the Ministry of Immigration, Michael Ebanks, who was accompanied by Acting Inspector and Commander of the Joint Marine Unit (JMU), Damenian Maxwell and Senior Weather Forecaster for the Meteorological Office Gilbert Miller.
“When it comes to reducing sea navigation risks, marine accidents and marine pollution, we have an obligation not only to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) but also to the Cayman Islands’ residents and visitors alike,” Mr. Ebanks said.
The conference’s coastal state forum was funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Conflict, Stability, and Security Fund (CSSF), and facilitated dialogue on matters including international codes, maritime safety standards, safety of navigation, and marine search and rescue.
Reflecting on the discussions, Mr. Maxwell said, “It’s clear that while each Overseas Territory and Crown Dependency may be geographically different, we are tackling similar maritime safety risks, making cooperation and communication essential among stakeholders.”
Achieving and sustaining compliance with the IMO Triple I Code will require coordination across various government entities.
Wesley Howell, Chief Officer for the Ministry of Immigration and Chairman of the Steering Committee for Strategic Maritime Safety and Border Security, commented that “We view maritime safety as a key enabler of the Cayman Islands’ economic and social prosperity, which makes the work of those involved in raising the bar on safety standards exceptionally valuable.”
Over the next two years, ahead of an audit by the IMO in 2020, the Cayman Islands, along with the other Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and the U.K., will be working to strengthen its national maritime safety framework to comply with the Triple I Code. Although a number of international organisations contribute to maritime safety by preparing international conventions, the IMO is considered one of the most important.
“While we don’t know for sure that we will be one of the jurisdictions audited by the IMO, our aim, nevertheless, is to continually improve our maritime safety strategies to a world-class standard,” Mr. Ebanks concluded.
Cayman Seafarers Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
FIFA bans Caribbean soccer president for two years over ticket sales
From KFGO
ZURICH (Reuters) – FIFA’s independent ethics committee has banned Venold Coombs, president of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, from all soccer activities two years.
Coombs breached rules on bribery and corruption, conflicts and interest, and loyalty, the committee said on Tuesday, following an investigation into the resale of tickets for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Coombs, whose ban is effective immediately, was also fined $40,000.
(Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)
For more: http://kfgo.com/news/articles/2018/jul/03/fifa-bans-caribbean-soccer-president-for-two-years-over-ticket-sales/
OPENING CEREMONY AND INAUGURATION OF NEW CCJ PRESIDENT TO BE HELD WEDNESDAY 4 JULYThe Opening Ceremony for the Thirty-Ninth CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting will take place on Wednesday 4 July from 4:30 pm (Jamaica Time).
The Ceremony will be Livestreamed on CARICOM Today – https://today.caricom.org/ and on the CARICOM Facebook Page –
https://www.facebook.com/caricom.org/
The event will be addressed by:
CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica
Outgoing Chairman, President Jovenel Moise of Haiti
Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados
Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell of Grenada
Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda
CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque
Preceding the Opening Ceremony, there will be a Ceremony for the Swearing in of the new President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Hon Mr Adrian Saunders, from 3:00 pm (Jamaica Time).
This Ceremony will also be Livestreamed on CARICOM Today – https://today.caricom.org/ and on the CARICOM Facebook Page –
https://www.facebook.com/caricomorg/
Remarks will be delivered by:
CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica
Prime Minister Dean Barrow of Belize
Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines
CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque
Outgoing CCJ President Sir Denis Byron
New CCJ President Hon Mr Adrian Saunders
Cayman Islands: RCIPS Reminds the Public to Properly Secure Vehicles
From RCIPS June 27 2018
In light of recent thefts of vehicles the RCIPS is reminding the public to ensure their vehicles are properly secured when left unattended. Vehicles should be locked, and valuables within them should not be visible to passersby. It is especially important not to leave keys of any sort in or around the vehicle.
So far this week police have received three reports of stolen vehicles, including one on Cayman Brac on Tuesday which was later recovered. The other two, a Honda Civic and Honda Integra, are still outstanding.
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
Cayman Islands Youth Services Unit Host Teen Summer Camps
The Youth Services Unit is hosting the following two summer camp offerings and ask the parents/guardians of potential participants to register soon as places are limited:
● Culinary Camp: Caymanian Farm To Table Chopped 2018 – (13-17 years old) – Tuesday, 3 – Friday, 6 July, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stacey Watler Pavilion in Lower Valley. The registration is deadline Friday, 29 June. Intermediate to advanced culinary students will delve into Cayman’s farm-to-table scene with daily Caymanian cuisine demonstrations, exclusive farm tours and hands-on guidance from industry professionals. Test your skills on our final day with a Teen Chopped Challenge featuring mystery baskets full of fresh local ingredients. Limited to 12 spaces. Cost: $75.
● Teen Summit ’18 – (13-17 years old) – Monday 9 – Friday, 13 July, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., University College of the Cayman Islands. Join the YSU for an action-packed series of interactive events and activities focused on developing your teamwork, interpersonal and community-building skills. Get the tools you need to better yourself. Limited to 40 spaces. Cost: $75.
For further information or to register call 943-1127, or email james.myles@gov.ky
Cayman Islands National Museum: NEW DATE – Mango Season 2018
Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp
Cayman Islands NPO Registration workshops commence
Persons who have yet to register their charitable organisations under The Non-Profit Organisation Law can receive help with their application forms, ahead of the 31 July registration deadline.
General Registry is hosting two-hour registration workshops every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm at its offices on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. The workshops, which are on an appointment basis, began on Tuesday, 8 May, and are expected to last until Thursday, 28 June.
The workshops will allow NPOs that have not yet registered to learn about their legal requirements and receive face-to-face assistance with completing their registrations. To book a day and time for the workshop, email paul.inniss@gov.ky or cigenreg@gov.ky
University College of the Cayman Islands: Make success happen!
Have you been putting off those learning and professional goals? UCCI is here to help you start accomplishing them. We have various undergraduate, professional and continuing education offerings. We can even customise training for organisations no matter the size.
Prospective students looking to register for Fall 2018 must complete and submit their online application by Monday, July 30, 2018.
High school students, including Dual Enrollment applicants, must not await their external exam results (e.g. CXC, IGCSE, etc,) to submit their online application. Exam results can be submitted as soon as they become available.
All supporting documentation should be brought into the Office of the Registrar by Monday, August 20, 2018.
For further information, email Ms. Stephanie Scott, Admissions Coordinator, or call 623-8224.
KAABOO Cayman Feb. 15-16, 2019
The KAABOO Cayman festival has announced plans to donate some of its proceeds to local nonprofit agencies on the island.
In a news release, festival organizers said $1 of every ticket sold would be set aside to support three local and one international charitable groups. Two-day passes for the festival are expected to start at more than $200 when the lineup of entertainers is announced at 7:30 a.m. on May 15. Officials said they hope to sell 11,000 tickets.
The festival is scheduled for Feb. 15-16, 2019.
KAABOO Cayman will be supporting the National Gallery, Feed Our Future and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, along with MusicCares, a Recording Academy program that has been a partner in the KAABOO Del Mar festival in California.
For more information about KAABOO Cayman, visit www.kaaboocayman.com
Extension for all Cayman Islands contractors to Register
The Builders Board has extended the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline is now Tuesday 31 July, 2018.
This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.
For fees and registration forms that are available online, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
MON – FRI JUL 2-6
Teen Challenge “Splash Canyon”
Red Bay Church of God (Holiness) will hold a free Teen Challenge, “Splash Canyon”, for ages 13-19 Monday – Friday (2 – 6 July) from 6:30 – 9:30 PM. There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks, and lots of activities. Call 326-7867 for more information.
SAT JUL 7
Mango Season at the Museum
Mango Season at the Museum is Saturday (7 Jul) from 10am to 2pm.
Brighter Futures Together
You’re invited to a West Bay Central Community meeting under the theme Brighter Futures Together hosted by Capt Eugene on Wednesday (7 Mar) at Caribbean Bakery at 7pm.
Appreciation Day and Party for Mark & Matthew Ebanks
The Church of God Chapel is hosting an Appreciation Day and Party for Mark & Matthew Ebanks on Saturday (7 Jul) from 5 to 630pm.
SUN JUL 8
First Baptist Church Choir at Savannah United Church
The First Baptist Church Choir is once again touring Grand Cayman, from West Bay to East End. The next event is Sunday (8 Jul) at 630pm at Savannah United Church. Admission is free, and refreshments will follow. For more information contact the First Baptist Church at 949-0692 or at fbc@fbc.org.ky
Graduates Service
Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites you to their graduates service on Sunday (8 Jul) at 7pm
MON JUL 9
Shutterbugs Camp
The Shutterbugs Camp is Monday (9 Jul) from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studio.
MON – FRI JUL 9-13
Vacation Bible School Challenge Splash Canyon
Red Bay Church of God (Holiness) will hold a free Vacation Bible School Challenge, “Splash Canyon”, for ages 3 – 12 Monday – Friday (9 – 13 July) from 6:30 – 9 PM. There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks, and lots of activities. Call 326-7867 for more information.
Acting Summer Camp
CayStage at the Prospect Playhouse is hosting an Acting Summer Camp Monday – Friday (9 – 13 Jul) for ages 8 – 11 from 9am to 3pm. Visit cds.ky to book
Cayman Music School Camp
The Cayman Music School Camp is 9 – 13 July from 8am to 230pm.
8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp
The 8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp 2018 is July 9 –13 from 8am to 12pm at the Camana Bay Sports Complex.
TUE JULY 10
Barbara Conolly Community Meeting
MLA Barbara Conolly is inviting all to attend a community meeting on the re-development of Smith Barcadere on Tuesday (10 Jul) from 630pm to 9pm.
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies kicks off on Tuesday (10 Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
THU JULY 12
Stacie Sybersma: Coral Reefs 101
The National Gallery presents Stacie Sybersma: Coral Reefs 101 on Thursday (12 Jul) from 6 to 730pm.
FRI JUL 13
Shutterbugs Camp
The Shutterbugs Camp is Friday (13 Jul) from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studio.
SAT JUL 14
All Nations Sports Day
The All Nations Youth Department would like to invite you to our Sports Day being held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on Saturday (14 Jul.) The day will begin at 10.00am and finish at 4.00pm and will include cricket, netball, six-a-side football as well as various races and will include several churches across the island. It is a free event.
MON JUL 16
Intro to Synchro
Caymanite Synchro and Camana Bay Aquatic Club invite swimmers 6 years and older to Intro to Synchro on Monday (16 Jul) from 630 to 730pm at the Camana Bay Aquatic Center. Email alissa.moberg@gmail.com.
Shutterbugs Camp
The Shutterbugs Camp is Monday (16 Jul) from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studio.
MON – FRI JUL 16 – 20
Immerse Cayman Nature Summer Camp
The Immerse Cayman Nature Summer Camp hosted by the National Museum is Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) from 8am to 430pm daily.
Cayman Music School Camp
The Cayman Music School Camp is 16 – 20 July from 8am to 230pm.
8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp
The 8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp 2018 is July 16 – 20 from 8am to 12pm at the Camana Bay Sports Complex.
TUE JUL 17
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (17Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
Cayman Seafarers Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
THU JUL 19
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (19 Jul) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
SAT & SUN JULY 21 & 22
2nd Annual Brac Surf & Turf
CIWA and SITA Present the 2nd Annual Brac Surf & Turf is taking place Saturday and Sunday (21 & 22 Jul)
MON – FRI JUL 23 –27
10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp
The 10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp is July 23 – 27 from 830am to 12pm and from 1230pm to 4pm at the Arts & Recreation Center in Camana Bay.
Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp
The Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 10 to 11am at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio.
Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp
The Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 12 – 1:30pm at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Basketball is Monday – Friday (23 – 27 Jul) from 830am to 12pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
TUE JUL 24
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (24Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
THU JUL 26
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (26 Jul) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (26 Jul).
MON – FRI JUL 30 – AUG 3
Vacation Bible School
Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm.
Acting Summer Camp
CayStage at the Prospect Playhouse is hosting an Acting Summer Camp Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) for ages 12 – 16 from 9am to 3pm. Visit cds.ky to book.
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring a Jr Lifeguard Camp is Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
TUE JUL 31
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (31Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
THU AUG 2
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (2 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
MON – FRI AUG 6 – 10
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Football is Monday – Friday (6 – 10 Aug) from 830am to 12pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky
THU AUG 9
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (9 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
MON – FRI JUL 13 – 17
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky
THU AUG 16
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.
MON AUG 27
Schools in the Sister Islands reopen
All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.
THU AUG 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (30 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
CAMANA BAY KIDS CAMPS
8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp 2018
July 3-6, July 9-13 and July 16-20, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Camana Bay Sports Complex
Young athletes of all levels can get active and improve their skills while having a blast at this popular multi-sport camp, including volleyball, basketball, tennis, swimming, football and more! Drop-off is available from 7:30 a.m. To register, email camps@camanabay.com or call +1.345.640.2878.
Cayman Music School Camp
July 3-6, July 9-13 and July 16-20, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Cayman Music School
Throughout the month of July, Cayman Music School will be hosting a music camp for children ages 5-12. The camp will feature music, singing, dance, drama, arts and crafts, yoga and karaoke. The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the costs are as follows:
July 3-6, CI$200; July 9-13, CI$250 and July 16-20, CI$250. Daily rates are CI$55 per child. For more information and to register your child, call +1.345.938.3838 or email info@caymanmusicschool.com.
Starfish Village Summer Camp
Every weekday in July & August, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Starfish Village
Kids of all ages will have fun whilst learning with arts and crafts, field trips, games and more. The cost is CI$80 for a full day (8 a.m.–3 p.m.), CI$45 for a half day, CI$200 for a half-day week (8 a.m.–12 p.m.) or CI$350 for a full-day week (8 a.m.–3 p.m.). To register, call +1.345.640.7827 or email info@starfish.ky
Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp
Tuesday, July 3-9, 10-11 a.m.
Monday, July 23-27, 10-11 a.m., Bon Vivant
Budding chefs ages 4-7 will learn how to make a different recipe each week. The cost is CI$35 per child per class and includes lunch, lessons and recipes. For more information and to register, call +1.345.623.2665 or email info@bonvivant.ky.
Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp
Tuesday, July 3-9, 12-1:30 p.m.
Monday, July 23-27, 12-1:30 p.m., Bon Vivant
Budding chefs ages 8-12 will learn how to prepare a different meal every day.The cost is CI$35 per child per class and includes lunch, lessons and recipes. For more information and to register, call +1.345.623.2665 or email info@bonvivant.ky.
Shutterbugs Camp
Monday, July 9 & 16, August 6 & 13, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 8-11
Friday, July 13 & Monday, July 16, August 10 & 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., for ages 11-16 Picture This Studios
Shutterbugs will embark on a photographic tour around the beautiful grounds of Camana Bay. Aspiring photographers will learn how to take care of their camera and explore the secrets of taking great photos. Kids must have their own camera, charged battery and memory card, a hat, sunscreen and a water bottle. The cost is CI$45 per child and spaces are limited. To reserve your space, call +1.345.943.3886 or email admin@picturethis.ky.
10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp 2018
Monday, July 23-27, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Arts & Recreation Centre
The Camana Bay Basketball Camp celebrates 10 successful years this summer! Aspiring hoop stars can join the fun and train with professional basketball player, NBA star Gary Harris of the Denver Nuggets. Morning sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages seven to 12. Ages 12-17 attend afternoon sessions from 12:30 to 4 p.m. (12-year-old registrants can choose which session they wish to participate in based on their confidence and skill levels.) To register, email camps@camanabay.com or call 345.640.2878. The first 100 registrants receive a free gift!
