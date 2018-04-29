iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below

Rihanna to launch lingerie line

From NAN

IMAGE: rihanna-2011

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. April 27, 2018: Bajan star Rihanna is entering into the sexy world of lingerie.

The style icon has announced the upcoming launch of her lingerie line, which will be called Savage X Fenty.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur has yet to reveal details of the line or the launch but is pushing fans to sign up for more information through an official website.

Rihanna’s latest foray into fashion comes just weeks after the star added skincare to her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty

For more: https://www.newsamericasnow.com/caribbean-entertainment-rihanna-to-launch-lingerie-line/

Cayman Islands Scholarship Deadline is Monday, 30 April 2018

The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public that the receipt of applications for local scholarships for the 2018/2019 academic year ends on Monday, 30th April 2018.

All who are planning to apply for a government scholarship for the 2018/2019 academic year are invited to complete the required forms online by visiting www.education.gov.ky/scholarships or using the online application link: https://local-kygov.fluidreview.com/.

Year 11 Clifton Hunter High School, John Gray High School, and Layman Scott High School students wishing to pursue A Level studies beginning in September 2018 must also complete this online application process.

All applications must be submitted online and no late applications will be accepted. Applications should not be delayed because final grades or acceptance letters are not yet available, as they can be uploaded after the deadline.

Contact the Scholarships Secretariat if any additional information is required via email at scholarships@gov.ky or call 345-244-2482.

Cayman Islands: Road Closures for Batabano Events, 30 April – 5 May

The RCIPS is informing the public about the following road closures taking place over the next two weekends in order to facilitate events for Cayman Carnival Batabano.

Carnival Friday Night Fete:

Thursday, 3 May – 8:00PM to 11:00PM

– Harbour Drive will be closed between Warwick Drive and Fort Street to facilitate preparation.

Friday, 4 May – 6:00PM to 3:30AM

– Harbour Drive will be closed between Warwick Drive and Fort Street.

Cayman Carnival Food Festival:

Saturday, 5 May – 7:00AM to 12:00AM

– Cardinal Avenue and Albert Panton Street will be closed.

Adult Batabano Parade:

Saturday, 5 May – 12:00PM to 6:00PM

– The junction of West Bay Road and the Esterly Tibbets Highway, north of Duke’s restaurant, will be closed from 12:00PM

– The parade will proceed south along West Bay Road from 1:00PM and road junctions will be closed as the parade proceeds.

– As the procession passes closed junctions, these will be re-opened to afford motorists the use of the road to the rear of the procession.

– The procession will continue onto North Church Street all the way to Harbour Drive.

– Harbour Drive (between Fort Street and Shedden Road), Fort Street, Edward Street, and Shedden Road (between Harbour Drive and Edward Street) will be closed to facilitate the parade and following events.

Cayman Carnival Street Dance:

Saturday, 5 May – 6:00PM to 12:00AM

– Harbour Drive and South Church Street will be closed between Fort Street and Boilers Road.

Extension for all Cayman Islands contractors to Register

The Builders Board has extended the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline is now Tuesday 31 July, 2018.

This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.

For fees and registration forms that are available online, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board

Cayman Islands: CARE Quiz Night is on Wednesday, 2nd May

Come join in the fun and test the gray matter!

Not able to make it on Wednesday, then please help us raise much needed funds by spreading the word about our quiz night. You can download the quiz poster by clicking on the following link and spread the word in your office and on community boards.

May is Child Month in Cayman Islands

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is celebrating Child Month in May with more than 30 interactive and family friendly events across the Cayman Islands. The month’s motto is Rise Up and A.F.F.I.R.M. (Acknowledge, Friend, Favour, Influence, Respect and Motivate our children).

The observance will officially open with a Child Month church service on Sunday, 29 April 2018. The 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Church of God Chapel, Walkers Road, George Town.

The service will be followed by Celebrity Reading Day, which will take place in all Cayman Brac’s primary schools and day care centres on Tuesday, 1 May, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will involve several well-known local residents visiting classrooms to promote literacy by reading popular children’s books.

For the full listing of Child Month 2018 events, visit the department’s Facebook page.

Cayman Islands; PAC Public Hearings in May 2018

Please be advised that the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has scheduled public hearings on the dates below:

§ Wednesday, May 2nd 2018 at 10:00 am (confirmed)

§ Thursday, May 3rd 2018 at 10:00 am (confirmed)

§ Friday, May 4th 2018 at 10:00 am (pending not confirmed)

§ Wednesday, May 9th 2018 at 9:30 am (confirmed)

§ Thursday, May 10th 2018 at 10:00 am (confirmed)

Cayman Islands: Rundown is back! Get your tickets now!

THE RETURN OF DAVE MARTINS!

True fans and followers of Rundown will be delighted to hear that the first week of the show will feature a special appearance by show creator Dave Martins who has written a special song for the show. Dave left the island a few years ago to return to his homeland of Guyana after making his mark on Cayman’s culture for 30-plus years. We are so excited that he’s decided to come back this year! Watch the video for a special invitation from the man himself!

See video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OWbPJJDZoc&feature=youtu.be

OPENING WEEKEND SPECIAL FOR GROUPS ONLY!

Are you a group of 10 or more adults? A corporate team? A social club? Rundown is an entertaining way to learn more about Cayman culture, a great team building activity. For opening weekend only, we’re offering a 10 percent discount for groups of 10 or more ADULTS.

Whether you’re new to the island or you’ve been here for years, we think you will be able to relate to Rundown and you’ll also learn a lot about our three islands. Think of it as a cultural lesson for your group! Call us on 949.5477 or email us here.

Cayman Islands: Diving exercise at the Kittiwake on Monday, 30 April

On Monday, 30 April, the RCIPS will be conducting a dive exercise on the Kittiwake, as part of underwater search and rescue/search and recovery training. Police officers, as well as civilian staff, will be participating in this training, which aims to expand our joint capacities to conduct such water searches and recoveries.

Inspire Cayman – 2018 International Scooter Tournament

Friday, June 29, 2018 9:00 AM

Sunday, July 1, 2018 5:00 PM

Black Pearl Skatepark

A Scooter competition in the CAYMAN ISLANDS? Why would you not go? Event is located at the Black Pearl Skatepark and will have 4 divisions including Pro. Please visit their instagram @inspire_cayman for updates and details on registration!

Cayman Islands Older Persons Council to Meet the Public

The Older Persons’ Council is seeking input from older persons and their families through a series of meetings in each of the Cayman Islands’ six Districts, from mid-April through mid-May. These take place as follows:

Bodden Town Saturday, 5 May – 5.30-7 p.m. Civic Centre

East End & Saturday, 12 May – 5.30- 7p.m. East End United Church Gun Bay Hall

Light refreshments will be available.

Cayman Islands hurricane shelter volunteers wanted

Caymanians or legal residents interested becoming hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season should register by emailing DCFS.SMT@gov.ky or calling the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on 949-0290 by the deadline of Tuesday, 1 May 2018. No experience is required.

Once registered, interested parties must attend both training sessions being held by the Department and the Hazard Management Cayman Islands on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May, John Gray High School canteen/hall, 5.30 p.m. (sign in), sessions 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

Those who are then selected to become shelter managers or district representatives must attend a further training session on Tuesday, 29 May, Government Administration Building, Room 1038, 5.30 p.m. (sign in), session 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors

Wednesday, 9th May 2018

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Reception will immediately follow)

Those members who wish to provide promotional material (geared towards fellow members) for display at the AGM may contact us at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522 to discuss this.

In preparation for the AGM, please RSVP HERE. If you are unable to attend but would like your member business to be represented and participate in the voting process, please complete either the Proxy Form or the Appointment of Temporary Designated Representative. Click here to download the form.

Do you need to update your membership information? Click here download this form: (insert Member Info Form – attached).

Please note that to be eligible to vote for the above-mentioned candidates at the AGM, you will need to ensure your membership for the 2018/2019 year is renewed through payment of the requisite annual fees at the CITA office. If you have not yet received an invoice or need more information on the related fees, you may call 949-8522 or email info@cita.ky.

We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!

Cayman Islands Special Olympics June 5th-11th

Posted by Jessica Powell

The Special Olympics is coming up, starting this Saturday, June 5th. Dozens are needed at the opening Ceremony (with the ceremony starting at 3pm, volunteers are needed from 11am-5pm), so make an attempt to come out for an hour or two whenever you’re available! There are various events being held next week as well, all of which need volunteers and supporters. If you’re interested in helping out or want to find out more about a specific day or activity, feel free to contact Jessica at jess1130@hotmail.com.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order) SUN APR 15 – SAT MAY 5 Jesus Is Still the Answer Seventh Day Adventist Church presents Jesus Is Still the Answer with Pastor Robert Williams at Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Church from April 15th – May 5th.

MON APR 30

Older Persons Healthcare Survey

The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons has been extended to Monday 30 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until then to complete the survey which will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky. Hard copies are available from the Health Insurance Commissionkiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available frommelissa.maize@gov.ky.

Sister Islands Brown Bag Exercise

The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac invites you to participate in the annual Sister Islands Brown Bag Exercise to clean out your medicine cabinet of any old, expired and unused medicine. You’re encouraged to return those drugs to your pharmacy.

UCCI’s Commencement Ceremony Deadline

This is a friendly reminder that UCCI’s Commencement Ceremony is being planned for Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The deadline to apply for graduation, (participating or not) is Monday, April 30, 2018.

If you plan to complete your studies by the end of Summer semester 2018, please apply as soon as possible.

Applications are accepted while courses are still in progress for Spring 2018 and if even if you intend to register for classes in Summer 2018.

It is recommended that you meet with your advisor to review eligibility prior to submitting their applications.

For additional information students should visit the graduation page on our website:http://www.ucci.edu.ky/academics/graduation.shtml.”

Grand Court Juror Notice

All grand court jurors in the current session must now report on Monday (30 Apr) at 945 am.

TUE MAY 1

Hurricane Shelter Volunteers

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wants people to sign up as hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season. If you are interested training to offer support and immediate on-scene assistance, you need to register and attend both shelter volunteer training sessions being organised by the DCFS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May 2018 from 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m. Sign the attendance list on both evenings from 5.30 p.m. Attendees are asked to be punctual. A location for the training will be announced shortly. The registration deadline is Tuesday, 1 May 2018 . For further information and to register, please call the Department on 949-0290 or email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky.

Celebrity Reading Day

The Department of Children and Family Services is celebrating Child Month in May with more than 30 interactive and family friendly events across the Cayman Islands. The month’s motto is Rise Up and A.F.F.I.R.M. (Acknowledge, Friend, Favour, Influence, Respect and Motivate our children). The observance continues with a Celebrity Reading Day, in all Cayman Brac’s primary schools and day care centres on Tuesday (1 May) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

FRI MAY 4

Hope Academy Fundraiser

Hope Academy PTA is hosting a fundraiser for school projects and scholarships on Friday (4 May) at the Black Pearl Skate Park

SAT MAY 5

Older Person’s Council Meeting

The Older Person’s Council is hosting a series of meetings for older persons and their families. The next meeting is Saturday (5 May) from 530 to 7pm at the Bodden Town Civic Center.

Jesus Is Still the Answer

Seventh Day Adventist Church presents Jesus Is Still the Answer with Pastor Robert Williams at Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Church from April 15th – May 5th.

SUN MAY 6

Boatswain Bay Missions Sunday Service

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church is holding a Missions Sunday Service on Sunday 6th May 2018 at 11:00am. Guest Speakers will be Mr. Will Ryan and Mr. Tomy Wilkerson. Lunch will follow

SAT MAY 12

Breakfast for Dinner

Breakfast for Dinner in support of Kiwanais Club of Grand Cayman’s Buy a Kid for Breakfast program is Saturday (12 May) at the Marriott Beach Resort from 630pm. Call 916.8664 for ticket information.

Older Person’s Council Meeting

The Older Person’s Council is hosting a series of meetings for older persons and their families. The next meeting is Saturday (12 May) from 530 to 7pm at the East End United Church.

SUN MAY 20 – FRI MAY 25

Free Annual Family Enrichment Series

The West Bay Church of Christ invites the general public to its Free Annual Family Enrichment Series from May 20th – 25th at 7:30 pm nightly. The guest speaker will be Min. Evg. (Ministering Evangelist) J.K Hamilton from Dallas (TX).

SUN MAY 27

Wind of Hope 5K

You’re invited to Wind of Hope’s charity 5K walk/run in aid of Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home on Sunday (27 May) at Smith Cove.

FRI JUN 1