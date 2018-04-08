iNews Briefs & Community Events

US: Missing 5-year-old boy with autism presumed dead; father arrested for ‘intentionally’ killing him: Authorities

A 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing in Tennessee earlier this week is believed to be dead, and his father is under arrest for “intentionally” killing him, authorities said Saturday.

Joseph Ray Daniels, 29, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with one count of criminal homicide, after authorities determined he had intentionally killed his son, Joseph “Joe Clyde” Daniels, sometime on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, according to Jason Locke, deputy director at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Former mayor cruises through the Caribbean

From Near and Far with the Friday Flyer

Former three-term Mayor of Canyon Lake, Mary Craton, visited Cuba and other points while on a cruise through the Caribbean with Gordon Fosberg. The two met 55 years ago while they were both on the faculty of the LA County USC School of Nursing.

One of their stops included a tour of the Hemmingway haunts in the old section of Havana. “That section of Cuba is very poor even though the housing is free. It is in great need of repair and painting. Most yards were just dirt,” said Mary. “The people are very friendly and the downtown area is quite nice.”

Other stops on their Caribbean cruise included Mexico, Montego Bay, the capital of Saint James Parish on Jamaica’s north coast, and George Town, the capital of the Cayman Islands.

IMAGES:

Mary Craton poses with The Friday Flyer on her stop in Cienfuegos. Photo provided by Mary Craton

Mary and friend Gordon Fosberg enjoy dinner while on a Caribbean cruise. Photo provided by Mary Craton

Twilight Zone

The zones profile of a typical coral reef. The deep fore-reef, or Twilight Zone, ranges from about 50- to 150-m depth and has rarely been explored. Image courtesy of Cayman Islands Twilight Zone 2007 Exploration, Kyle Carothers, NOAA-OE.

Cayman Islands: Prospect Monthly General Meeting

Date: Monday, 9th April 2018

Time: 7 PM

Place: Selkirk Drive at the Red Bay Church of God (Holiness)

Special guest speakers include:

DOE

CI Hazzard Management – Hurricane Preparedness

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens celebrate 25 years

You are cordially invited to a black tie 25th Anniversary Gala on Sat 28th April at The Cracked Conch Restaurant, West Bay.

Tickets $100. Call Pat Bazell-Taylor at 916-6249

CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors

Wednesday, 9th May 2018

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Reception will immediately follow)

Those members who wish to provide promotional material (geared towards fellow members) for display at the AGM may contact us at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522 to discuss this.

In preparation for the AGM, please RSVP HERE. If you are unable to attend but would like your member business to be represented and participate in the voting process, please complete either the Proxy Form or the Appointment of Temporary Designated Representative. Click here to download the form.

Do you need to update your membership information? Click here download this form: (insert Member Info Form – attached).

Please note that to be eligible to vote for the above-mentioned candidates at the AGM, you will need to ensure your membership for the 2018/2019 year is renewed through payment of the requisite annual fees at the CITA office. If you have not yet received an invoice or need more information on the related fees, you may call 949-8522 or email info@cita.ky.

We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!

Cayman Islands: 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge Registration Opens

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April, Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April and Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. The event is raising $60,000 for five good causes. In Grand Cayman, beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Programme. Funds raised in Cayman Brac will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and, in Little Cayman, money will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register atwww.caymanactive.com/dg5k