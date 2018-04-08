iNews Briefs & Community Events

US: Missing 5-year-old boy with autism presumed dead; father arrested for ‘intentionally’ killing him: Authorities
By MORGAN WINSOR, Good Morning America From Yahoo News
A 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing in Tennessee earlier this week is believed to be dead, and his father is under arrest for “intentionally” killing him, authorities said Saturday.
Joseph Ray Daniels, 29, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with one count of criminal homicide, after authorities determined he had intentionally killed his son, Joseph “Joe Clyde” Daniels, sometime on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, according to Jason Locke, deputy director at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.
Former mayor cruises through the Caribbean
From Near and Far with the Friday Flyer
Former three-term Mayor of Canyon Lake, Mary Craton, visited Cuba and other points while on a cruise through the Caribbean with Gordon Fosberg. The two met 55 years ago while they were both on the faculty of the LA County USC School of Nursing.
One of their stops included a tour of the Hemmingway haunts in the old section of Havana. “That section of Cuba is very poor even though the housing is free. It is in great need of repair and painting. Most yards were just dirt,” said Mary. “The people are very friendly and the downtown area is quite nice.”
Other stops on their Caribbean cruise included Mexico, Montego Bay, the capital of Saint James Parish on Jamaica’s north coast, and George Town, the capital of the Cayman Islands.
IMAGES:
Mary Craton poses with The Friday Flyer on her stop in Cienfuegos. Photo provided by Mary Craton
Mary and friend Gordon Fosberg enjoy dinner while on a Caribbean cruise. Photo provided by Mary Craton
Twilight Zone
The zones profile of a typical coral reef. The deep fore-reef, or Twilight Zone, ranges from about 50- to 150-m depth and has rarely been explored. Image courtesy of Cayman Islands Twilight Zone 2007 Exploration, Kyle Carothers, NOAA-OE.
Cayman Islands: Prospect Monthly General Meeting
Date: Monday, 9th April 2018
Time: 7 PM
Place: Selkirk Drive at the Red Bay Church of God (Holiness)
- DOE
- CI Hazzard Management – Hurricane Preparedness
Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting
“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens celebrate 25 years
You are cordially invited to a black tie 25th Anniversary Gala on Sat 28th April at The Cracked Conch Restaurant, West Bay.
Tickets $100. Call Pat Bazell-Taylor at 916-6249
CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(Reception will immediately follow)
We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!
Cayman Islands: 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge Registration Opens
Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April, Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April and Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. The event is raising $60,000 for five good causes. In Grand Cayman, beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Programme. Funds raised in Cayman Brac will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and, in Little Cayman, money will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register atwww.caymanactive.com/dg5k
Cayman Islands: Stolen 1996 Black Honda Integra, 24 March
Shortly after 11:30PM on Saturday, 24 March, a report was received of a stolen vehicle which was last seen in the parking lot of Country & Western Restaurant in George Town. The vehicle, a black 1996 Honda Integra, registration #Q2867, was last seen by the owner at about 10:30PM and was discovered missing about an hour later.
Year: 1996
Make: Honda
Model: Integra
Colour: Black
Registration: Q2867
A picture of a similar vehicle is attached.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Survey begins on enhancing Cayman Islands older persons’ health insurance
The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons is Sunday, 15 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until that time to take part in a survey that will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky.
Hard copies are available from the Health Insurance Commission kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available from melissa.maize@gov.ky.
TUE APR 10
Ultimate Frisbee Week 15
Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 continues on Tuesday (10 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.
Scholarship Applications
The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public that it is now receiving applications for local scholarships for the 2018/2019 academic year. The application period is open from 1st March 2018 and closes 30th April 2018. Those who wish to learn more information are able to attend information sessions in Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman.
All who are planning to apply for a local government scholarship for the 2018/2019 academic year are invited to complete the required forms online by visiting www.education.gov.ky/scholarships or using the online application link: https://local-kygov.fluidreview.com/.
The Scholarship Secretariat is partnering with the National Workforce Development Agency and the Department of Tourism to deliver Cayman Brac’s Guide to Training, Development & Scholarships. The event will be held at Brac Reef Hotel Conference Room from 6-8pm on Thursday, 22 March.
Cayman Brac residents can also attend the Career Fair at Layman Scott High School on Friday, 23 March, where the Scholarship Secretariat will have an information booth.
Grand Cayman can look forward to an information session at the Historic George Town Public Library on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 from 5:30-6:30pm.
All those planning to apply for a government scholarship for the 2018/2019 academic year are encouraged to attend.
THU APR 12
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (12 Apr).
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (12 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.
SAT APR 14
Dr J Hugh Cummings Memorial 5K Run/Walk
The Dr J Hugh Cummings Memorial 5K Run/Walk is Saturday (14 Apr) at 630am at ICCI.
Autism Awareness Run/Walk
The Autism Awareness Run/Walk is Saturday (14 Apr) at 630am at Lighthouse School.
Cayman Brac FC vs Sunset House
It’s Cayman Brac FC vs Sunset House at 10am on Saturday (14 Apr) at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.
Week of the Young Child’s Conference
Memory Cafe
All persons with moderate stage dementia or any other form of forgetfulness along with their family members and care partners are invited to a Memory Cafe. There will be sing-alongs, story telling, art, crafts and games. Lunch and snacks will also be provided. The Memory Cafe will be held on Saturday (14 Apr) from 10am to 1pm at the South Sound Community Center. Please call 924-4170 to RSVP.
SUN APR 15
2018 Feed Our Future Century Ride
The 2018 Feed Our Future Century Ride is Sunday (15 Apr) at 5am Ristorante Pappagallo.
Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Cayman Brac
Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April. Funds raised will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.
Healthcare Needs of Older Persons Consultation
The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons is Sunday, 15 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until that time to take part in a survey that will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky. Hard copies are available from the Health Insurance Commission kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available frommelissa.maize@gov.ky.
Week of the Young Child’s Opening Church Service
The Week of the Young Child’s Opening Church Service is Sunday (15 Apr) at the First Assembly of God at 4pm.
MON APR 16
Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party
The Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party is Monday (16 Apr) at 6pm at Camana Bay.
TUE APR 17
Ultimate Frisbee Week 16
Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 continues on Tuesday (17 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.
Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum
The Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum ‘A Big Voice for Little Children’ is Tuesday (17 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall from 630 to 8pm.
Seafarers Association Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday (17 Apr) at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm
WED APR 18
Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day
The Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day is Wednesday (18 Apr) at all Early Childhood Centers.
FRI APR 20
Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day
The Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day is Friday (20 Apr) at early childhood centers.
SAT APR 21
CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue
It’s CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue at 10am at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex on Saturday (21 Apr)
Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade
The Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade is Saturday (21 Apr) from Bay Shore Mall to the Government Administration Building at 730am.
SUN APR 22
Lab Week 5K Walk/Run
The Lab Week 5K Walk/Run is Sunday (22 Apr) at 6am at Smith Cove Beach.
Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Little Cayman
Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April. Funds raised will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.
Week of the Young Child’s closing service
The Week of the Young Child’s closing service is Sunday (22 Apr) at the Church of God in Cayman Brac at 10am
TUE APR 24
Ultimate Frisbee Week 17
Ultimate Frisbee Week 17 continues on Tuesday (24 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.
THU APR 26
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (26 Apr).
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (26 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.
Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament
The Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament is Thursday – Sunday (26 – 29 Apr). Log on tofishcayman.com for more information.
SAT APR 28
NCFA Sister Islands Final Concert
The National Children’s Festival of the Arts Sister Islands Final Concert is April 28th at the Aston Rutty Center.
Little Cayman Agriculture Show
The Little Cayman Agriculture Show is Saturday (28 Apr) from 10am to 4pm at Blossom Village Community Park.
All White Alter Worship
SUN APR 29
Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Grand Cayman
Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. Beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Program. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.
FRI MAY 4
Hope Academy Fundraiser
Hope Academy PTA is hosting a fundraiser for school projects and scholarships on Friday (4 May) at the Black Pearl Skate Park
