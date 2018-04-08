April 9, 2018

iNews Briefs & Community Events

April 8, 2018
US: Missing 5-year-old boy with autism presumed dead; father arrested for ‘intentionally’ killing him: Authorities

 By MORGAN WINSOR, Good Morning America From Yahoo News

Missing 5-year-old boy with autism presumed dead; father arrested for intentionallykilling him: Authorities (ABC News)

A 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing in Tennessee earlier this week is believed to be dead, and his father is under arrest for “intentionally” killing him, authorities said Saturday.

Joseph Ray Daniels, 29, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with one count of criminal homicide, after authorities determined he had intentionally killed his son, Joseph “Joe Clyde” Daniels, sometime on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, according to Jason Locke, deputy director at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

For more: https://www.yahoo.com/gma/missing-5-old-boy-autism-presumed-dead-father-151609858–abc-news-topstories.html

 

Former mayor cruises through the Caribbean

From Near and Far with the Friday Flyer

Former three-term Mayor of Canyon Lake, Mary Craton, visited Cuba and other points while on a cruise through the Caribbean with Gordon Fosberg. The two met 55 years ago while they were both on the faculty of the LA County USC School of Nursing.

One of their stops included a tour of the Hemmingway haunts in the old section of Havana. “That section of Cuba is very poor even though the housing is free. It is in great need of repair and painting. Most yards were just dirt,” said Mary. “The people are very friendly and the downtown area is quite nice.”

Other stops on their Caribbean cruise included Mexico, Montego Bay, the capital of Saint James Parish on Jamaica’s north coast, and George Town, the capital of the Cayman Islands.

IMAGES:

Mary Craton poses with The Friday Flyer on her stop in Cienfuegos. Photo provided by Mary Craton

Mary and friend Gordon Fosberg enjoy dinner while on a Caribbean cruise. Photo provided by Mary Craton

For more: http://fridayflyer.com/article/2018-04-05/former-mayor-cruises-through-the-caribbean/

 

Twilight Zone

The zones profile of a typical coral reef. The deep fore-reef, or Twilight Zone, ranges from about 50- to 150-m depth and has rarely been explored. Image courtesy of Cayman Islands Twilight Zone 2007 Exploration, Kyle Carothers, NOAA-OE.

Related Links

Cayman Islands Twilight Zone 2007

Cayman Islands Twilight Zone 2007: Mission Plan

NOAA Ocean Explorer Gallery

For more: https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/explorations/07twilightzone/background/plan/media/reef_diagram.html

 

Cayman Islands: Prospect Monthly General Meeting

Date: Monday, 9th April 2018

Time: 7 PM

Place: Selkirk Drive at the Red Bay Church of God (Holiness)

Special guest speakers include:
  • DOE
  • CI Hazzard Management – Hurricane Preparedness

For more information please visit our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/413813625706653/

 

 

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

 

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens celebrate 25 years

You are cordially invited to a black tie 25th Anniversary Gala on Sat 28th April at The Cracked Conch Restaurant, West Bay.

Tickets $100. Call Pat Bazell-Taylor at 916-6249

 

 

CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors

Wednesday, 9th May 2018

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Reception will immediately follow)

Those members who wish to provide promotional material (geared towards fellow members) for display at the AGM may contact us at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522 to discuss this.

In preparation for the AGM, please RSVP HERE. If you are unable to attend but would like your member business to be represented and participate in the voting process, please complete either the Proxy Form or the Appointment of Temporary Designated Representative. Click here to download the form.

Do you need to update your membership information? Click here download this form: (insert Member Info Form – attached).

Please note that to be eligible to vote for the above-mentioned candidates at the AGM, you will need to ensure your membership for the 2018/2019 year is renewed through payment of the requisite annual fees at the CITA office. If you have not yet received an invoice or need more information on the related fees, you may call 949-8522 or email info@cita.ky.

We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!

 

Cayman Islands: 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge Registration Opens

Registration is now open for the 2018 ’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April, Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April and Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. The event is raising $60,000 for five good causes. In Grand Cayman, beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Programme. Funds raised in Cayman Brac will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and, in Little Cayman, money will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register atwww.caymanactive.com/dg5k

 

 

Cayman Islands: Stolen 1996 Black Honda Integra, 24 March

Shortly after 11:30PM on Saturday, 24 March, a report was received of a stolen vehicle which was last seen in the parking lot of Country & Western Restaurant in George Town. The vehicle, a black 1996 Honda Integra, registration #Q2867, was last seen by the owner at about 10:30PM and was discovered missing about an hour later.

Year: 1996

Make: Honda

Model: Integra

Colour: Black

Registration: Q2867

A picture of a similar vehicle is attached.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

 

Survey begins on enhancing Cayman Islands older persons’ health insurance

The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons is Sunday, 15 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until that time to take part in a survey that will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky.

Hard copies are available from the kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available from melissa.maize@gov.ky.

 

Cayman Islands Special Olympics June 5th-11th

Posted by Jessica Powell

The Special Olympics is coming up, starting this Saturday, June 5th. Dozens are needed at the opening Ceremony (with the ceremony starting at 3pm, volunteers are needed from 11am-5pm), so make an attempt to come out for an hour or two whenever you’re available! There are various events being held next week as well, all of which need volunteers and supporters. If you’re interested in helping out or want to find out more about a specific day or activity, feel free to contact Jessica at jess1130@hotmail.com.

 

Cayman Islands replacement registration plates ready for collection

Motorists are asked to visit the Department of Drivers and Vehicle Licensing websitehttp://www.dvdl.gov.ky to check if their registration numbers are listed on the website. The lists will be updated every two weeks and should be re-checked periodically.

If listed now, motorists are urged to collect their registration plates now from the department’s Crewe Road Office. They should take in their current registration plates, windshield coupon, and logbook when visiting to collect their registration plates.

END

IMAGE: The Plate Shack

 

Cayman Islands: JHC Memorial Walk Date Set

START: April 14, 2018 6:00 am END: April 14, 2018 9:00 am LOCATION: ICCI Campus

This year, the Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk is scheduled for April 14, 2018 which is the birthday of our first President, who passed away in 2000. Dr. Cummings founded ICCI with his wife, President Emerita Dr. Elsa M. Cummings and a group of supporters and friends who believed the people of the Cayman Islands needed opportunities for professional and personal development and growth through tertiary education.

The walk starts at the campus of the International College and participants make their way to Pedro St. James and back to enjoy fellow, exercise and an opportunity to reflect. Please join us and sign up early. Contact 947-1100 if you need more information.

 

Cayman Islands 21st Anniversary International Fishing Tournament

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the ’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON APR 9

Prospect Monthly General Meeting

Date: Monday, 9th April 2018

Time: 7 PM

Place: Selkirk Drive at the Red Bay Church of God (Holiness)

Special guest speakers include:
  • DOE
  • CI Hazzard Management – Hurricane Preparedness

For more information please visit our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/413813625706653/

Cayman Brac School Closure

 Schools will be closed in Cayman Brac on Monday (9 Apr) for a professional development day.

 

TUE APR 10

Ultimate Frisbee Week 15

Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 continues on Tuesday (10 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.

Scholarship Applications

The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public that it is now receiving applications for local scholarships for the 2018/2019 academic year. The application period is open from 1st March 2018 and closes 30th April 2018. Those who wish to learn more information are able to attend information sessions in Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman.

All who are planning to apply for a local government scholarship for the 2018/2019 academic year are invited to complete the required forms online by visiting www.education.gov.ky/scholarships or using the online application link: https://local-kygov.fluidreview.com/.

The Scholarship Secretariat is partnering with the National Workforce Development Agency and the Department of Tourism to deliver Cayman Brac’s Guide to Training, Development & Scholarships. The event will be held at Brac Reef Hotel Conference Room from 6-8pm on Thursday, 22 March.

Cayman Brac residents can also attend the Career Fair at Layman Scott High School on Friday, 23 March, where the Scholarship Secretariat will have an information booth.

Grand Cayman can look forward to an information session at the Historic George Town Public Library on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 from 5:30-6:30pm.

All those planning to apply for a government scholarship for the 2018/2019 academic year are encouraged to attend.

 

THU APR 12

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (12 Apr).

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (12 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.

 

SAT APR 14

Dr J Hugh Cummings Memorial 5K Run/Walk

The Dr J Hugh Cummings Memorial 5K Run/Walk is Saturday (14 Apr) at 630am at ICCI.

Autism Awareness Run/Walk

The Autism Awareness Run/Walk is Saturday (14 Apr) at 630am at .

Cayman Brac FC vs Sunset House

It’s Cayman Brac FC vs Sunset House at 10am on Saturday (14 Apr) at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.

Week of the ’s Conference

 The Week of the ’s Conference & Brunch is Saturday (14 Apr) at the Marriott Hotel from 9am to 12pm. The cost is $75.

Memory Cafe

All persons with moderate stage dementia or any other form of forgetfulness along with their family members and care partners are invited to a Memory Cafe. There will be sing-alongs, story telling, art, crafts and games. Lunch and snacks will also be provided. The Memory Cafe will be held on Saturday (14 Apr) from 10am to 1pm at the South Sound Community Center.   Please call 924-4170 to RSVP.

 

SUN APR 15

2018 Feed Our Future Century Ride

The 2018 Feed Our Future Century Ride is Sunday (15 Apr) at 5am Ristorante Pappagallo.

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Cayman Brac

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April. Funds raised will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.

Healthcare Needs of Older Persons Consultation

The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons is Sunday, 15 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until that time to take part in a survey that will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky. Hard copies are available from the kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places.  Additional information is available frommelissa.maize@gov.ky.

Week of the Young Child’s Opening Church Service

The Week of the Young Child’s Opening Church Service is Sunday (15 Apr) at the First Assembly of God at 4pm.

 

MON APR 16

Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party

The Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party is Monday (16 Apr) at 6pm at Camana Bay.

 

TUE APR 17

Ultimate Frisbee Week 16

Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 continues on Tuesday (17 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.

Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum

The Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum ‘A Big Voice for Little Children’ is Tuesday (17 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall from 630 to 8pm.

Seafarers Association Meeting

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday (17 Apr) at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm

 

WED APR 18

Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day

The Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day is Wednesday (18 Apr) at all Early Childhood Centers.

 

FRI APR 20

Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day

The Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day is Friday (20 Apr) at early childhood centers.

 

SAT APR 21

CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue

It’s CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue at 10am at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex on Saturday (21 Apr)

Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade

The Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade is Saturday (21 Apr) from Bay Shore Mall to the Government Administration Building at 730am.

 

SUN APR 22

Lab Week 5K Walk/Run

The Lab Week 5K Walk/Run is Sunday (22 Apr) at 6am at Smith Cove Beach.

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Little Cayman

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April. Funds raised will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.

Week of the Young Child’s closing service

The Week of the Young Child’s closing service is Sunday (22 Apr) at the Church of God in Cayman Brac at 10am

 

TUE APR 24

Ultimate Frisbee Week 17

Ultimate Frisbee Week 17 continues on Tuesday (24 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.

 

THU APR 26

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (26 Apr).

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (26 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.

Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament

The Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament is Thursday – Sunday (26 – 29 Apr). Log on tofishcayman.com for more information.

 

SAT APR 28

NCFA Sister Islands Final Concert

The National Children’s Festival of the Arts Sister Islands Final Concert is April 28th at the Aston Rutty Center.

Little Cayman Agriculture Show

The Little Cayman Agriculture Show is Saturday (28 Apr) from 10am to 4pm at Blossom Village Community Park.

All White Alter Worship

 You’re invited to the All White Alter Worship Event featuring Jonathan Nelson on Saturday (28 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall.

 

SUN APR 29

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Grand Cayman

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. Beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Program. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.

 

FRI MAY 4

Hope Academy Fundraiser

Hope Academy PTA is hosting a fundraiser for school projects and scholarships on Friday (4 May) at the Black Pearl Skate Park

 

