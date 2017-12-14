iNews Briefs & Community Events

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Elections Office advises that the office will be closed on Thursday, 14 December 2017 to facilitate deep cleaning of the premises and on Friday, 15 December 2017, it will be providing minimal services. Normal services will resume on Monday, 18 December 2017.

Other Participants: Director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands McCleary Frederick, Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Human Resources & Immigration leaders, other stakeholders & Motorola representatives

Minister for Home Affairs, Hon. Tara Rivers will be announcing the Agreement at a signing ceremony on Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the Government Administration Building

Motorola was recently awarded a tender to replace Cayman Islands Government’s radio system with a state-of-the-art “P25” system. The brand new mission-critical radio system will play a vital role in enhancing the capabilities for all our country’s first-responders. The Cayman Islands will soon be home to the most advanced and modern radio system in the Caribbean.

U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen amended the sentence she handed down against Costas Takkas on Oct. 31, which came after he admitted to laundering millions of dollar in bribes for Jeffrey Webb [President of CONCACAF].

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:47 PM EST) — A New York federal judge on Tuesday credited 10 months toward the sentence of the former general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association for time he spent in a Swiss jail awaiting extradition for his role in the sprawling FIFA corruption scandal, leaving him with just five months of actual jail time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Just after 6PM on Friday 8 December, police received a report of a stolen blue Suzuki Sidekick, registration #166-484. The vehicle was reported to be stolen from Main Street in George Town between 8AM on Wednesday 6 December and 7:30AM Friday 8 December. A picture of a similar vehicle is attached.

UPDATED –Please be advised that the below vehicle has been recovered by the police. The RCIPS would like to thank any member of the public who assisted in the location of this vehicle.

The department apologises for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

The George Town Landfill will resume regular operations on Saturday, 16 December 2017 and DEH offices will reopen on Monday, 18 December 2017.

The 24 hour public drop-off site at the entrance of the George Town Landfill will however remain open to facilitate the disposal of small amounts of waste from residential customers.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to advise the public that both its Grand Cayman Offices and the George Town Landfill will close at 11:00 am on Friday, 15 December 2017 to facilitate a staff function.

General Registry apologises for any inconvenience these closures may cause. For more information, please call 946-7922 or email cigenreg@gov.ky

In the event of a birth- or death-related emergency, persons are asked to call 925-8673 to speak with General Registry staff.

CORIS/EDMS subscribers are advised that online responses will be delayed.

On New Year’s Eve, the office and the counter will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 29 December and reopen at 8:30am on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

For Christmas, the office and the counter will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 22 December and reopen at 8:30am on Wednesday, 27 December.

General Registry’s Grand Cayman office, including its counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 20 December, for a staff function. Normal office hours will resume on Thursday, 21 December.

General Registry will close three times over the holiday season.

PACI remains dedicated to serving the community and appreciates your business. Further shipping inquiries can be made via telephone to 949-2055 or by visiting www.caymanport.com

The Port will maintain its regular published hours for Saturdays 16th, 23rd and 30th December 2017 from 8:30am to 12noon.

Beginning Tuesday 12th December 2017 until Friday 22nd December, 2017 Cayman Port’s Billing Office will be open from 8:30am to 5:30pm with the Warehouse serving customers from 8:00am to 6:00pm each weekday. Night operations for the Container Yard remain as normal.

Cayman Port would like to advise their valued customers of their weekday extended holiday hours.

Community Christmas Meal: John Gray Memorial Church would like their friends in West Bay to whom they normally deliver meals at Christmas time, to know that this year they will be delivering on Saturday, December 30th by noon.

Condor Road – Reinstatement of Water Authority Trench

The National Roads Authority (NRA) asks that motorists take extra care and watch for the road works that will be happening on Condor Road in Bodden Town starting Saturday, 9 December 2017 up to Friday, 15 December 2017between 8am and 4.30pm. Island Paving on behalf of the Water Authority will be reinstating the road due to some pipeline works that were done this past summer.

NRA officials thank road-users for their patience during these works.

Anyone with questions or comments regarding this project may call 946-7780 or email: nra@nra.ky.

Customs Extends Hours for Holiday Season

The Customs Department is open for longer hours at its Collections Office to allow pick up of packages before Christmas.

For the two weeks leading up to Christmas, that is Monday, 11 December 2017 through Friday, 22 December 2017, the Collections Office will operate from 8.30am-5pm instead of the usual closing time of 4 pm. However, it will close at 12 noon on Saturday, 16 December 2017.

During this period, the Customs Courier Office will be open regular hours from 8.30am to 4.30pm and remain closed on Saturdays.

Acknowledging the steep rise in imports during the Christmas season, Deputy Collector of Customs and head of the Revenue Collection Portfolio, Mr. Kevin Walton said Customs is offering the increased hours to give importers the opportunity to clear their goods before the holidays begin.

“We want our customers’ holiday experience to be a very happy one, so we have decided to extend the hours to help facilitate trade,” Mr. Walton added.

Both the Collections Office and the nearby Courier Office will be closed on Saturday, 23 December 2017. They will reopen on Wednesday, 27 December 2017, at which time they will revert to their regular hours for the rest of the week (8.30am to 4 pm for the Collections Office and 8.30am to 4.30pm for the Courier Office). Both offices, however, will be closed on Saturday, 30 December 2017, and resume regular operations at 8.30am on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

The Collections Office is located at Customs Headquarters on Owen Roberts Drive, while the Courier Office is located on the same road between the Airport Post Office and the Customs warehouse.

The Customs Department’s seaport and airport operations will remain open throughout Christmas and New Year’s.

(GIS)

Cayman Islands Boxing Day Christmas Party for Senior Citizens

Cayman Islands DVDL Holiday Season Closures

Customers of the Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing are asked to noted that the department will be closed Friday, 15 December 2017 all day at all locations to facilitate a staff function and meeting.

Additionally, customers are asked to note the other closures during the rest of December 2017 and for New Year’s Day as follows:

December 2017:

Friday, 22 December – Closing at 12.30pm – all locations;

Saturday, 23 December – West Bay and Breakers locations will be closed – all day;

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day – all locations will be closed;

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day – all locations will be closed;

Friday, 29 December – Closing at 12.30pm, all locations;

Saturday, 30 December – West Bay and Breakers locations will be closed – all day;

January 2018:

Monday, 1 January – New Year’s Day – all locations will be closed.

Cayman Islands DEH Bulk Waste Removal Campaign Begins

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) will commence its annual bulk waste removal activity on Wednesday, 6 December 2017 and conclude on Wednesday, 20 December 2017.

Residents are asked to place their bulk waste on the kerbside during the dates specified. Collection will commence immediately thereafter.

Bodden Town, North Side, East End- December 6-11

George Town/West Bay District- December 11-18

Cayman Brac East- December 13 only

only Cayman Brac West- December 18 only

only Cayman Brac South- December 20 only

Bulk waste must be placed on the kerbside where it is easily accessible to DEH collection crews but will not obstruct the roadway. Bulk items that are put out after scheduled dates will not be collected.

Metals and vegetative waste must be separated from other bulk waste items. Metal waste includes items such as old appliances, metal furniture and metal roofing while vegetative waste includes plant trimmings and tree branches.

Bulk waste refers to large items such as old furniture, household appliances and vegetative waste that are not collected as part of the DEH’s weekly residential pick-up services. Construction and demolition debris are not considered bulk waste and will not be collected during the bulk waste removal activity.

For addition information about DEH bulk waste removal, please visit our website at www.deh.gov.ky. Queries or concerns may also be directed to DEH Solid Waste Unit (Grand Cayman) by telephone on 949-8793, or 948-2321 for persons located in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

Cayman Islands: Honda Civic Reported Stolen, 4 December

Shortly before 9:00AM yesterday, 4 December, police received a report of a stolen vehicle in West Bay. The vehicle, a silver Honda Civic, was taken sometime between 10:00PM on Sunday, 3 December, and 8:30AM on Monday, 4 December. A picture of a similar vehicle is attached.

Vehicle:

Make: Honda

Model: Civic

Year: 1995

Colour: Silver

Registration: 147 910

The matter is currently being investigated by officers in West Bay.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Cayman Islands Immigration Holiday Hours 2017

The Department of Immigration has announced its holiday working hours, as well as dates for the remaining board meetings of 2017.

The Immigration headquarters, including public counters and the Passport and Visa offices, will close to the public at on Friday, 22 December 2017 at 11:30 a.m. and will reopen on Wednesday, 27

December 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

These offices will close again to the public on Friday, 29 December at 11:30 a.m. and resume on Tuesday, 2 January 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

Meeting dates for the Cayman Islands Immigration Boards announced Dec – Jan

The Work Permit Board’s final meeting date will be Monday, 18 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Wednesday, 3 January, 2018.

The Business Staffing Plan Board’s final meeting date will be Wednesday, 13 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Wednesday, 17 January 2018.

The Caymanian Status & Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board’s final meeting will be Thursday, 14 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Thursday, 11 January 2018.

The Administration, Border Control and Enforcement sections of Immigration will continue functioning as usual while the boards are on leave.

Cayman Islands: Honda Civic Reported Stolen

Shortly after 10AM on Sunday, 3 December, police received a report of a vehicle being stolen from a parking lot on Orange Drive, Prospect.

The vehicle, a blue Honda Civic, was stolen sometime between 10:30PM Saturday, 2 December, and 9:15AM Sunday, 3 December. The vehicle is described as having a circular brown fiberglass spot on the right front bumper, and burnt-out paint on the hood and roof. A picture of the vehicle is attached.

Vehicle:

Make: Honda

Model: Civic

Year: 2000

Colour: Blue

Registration: 147 805

The matter is currently being investigated by officers in George Town.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Cayman Islands Needs Assessment Unit: Christmas Closures

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) office, 2nd Floor Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town will close for the following days over the holiday season:

▪Friday, 15 December – 8.30 a.m. to Noon

▪Friday, 22 December – 8.30 a.m. to Noon

▪Monday, 25 December – Closed for Christmas Day

▪Tuesday, 26 December – Closed for Boxing Day

▪Wednesday, 27 – 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪Thursday, 28 December – 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪Friday, 29 December – 8.30 a.m. to Noon

▪Monday, 1 January – Closed for New Year’s Day

The NAU office will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

Cayman Islands DCI to Close Early on 15 December

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close on Friday, 15 December 2017 at 12 noon, for a staff function.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Monday, 18 December 2017 at 8.30am, and the counter will reopen at 9am.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information, please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

Cayman Islands Winter Carnival Traffic Advisory, 1 December to 7 January

The Cayman Islands Winter Carnival begins Friday, 1 December and continues daily through Sunday, 7 January, and is located just north of Cost-U-Less, off the Esterley Tibbets Highway. Parking for the event will be available on either side of Pinehurst Road (off Esterley Tibbets), at Governors Public Beach, and on West Bay Road from just north of Governors Square (The Pinnacle) up to The Avalon. Shuttle buses will provide transportation to the venue from Governors Beach and from the lots off Pinehurst Road.

The RCIPS is advising motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution in these areas during the event times, between 6PM and 12AM. In addition, we are reminding the public that no parking will be permitted along the Esterley Tibbets Highway.

Cayman Islands Port Authority Timely Cargo Collection Urged Over the Holidays

Cayman Port would like to remind their valued customers that during the busy holiday season all cargo collections from the warehouse must be done in a timely manner, so as to not impact safe and efficient operations.

Cayman Port would like to especially highlight those persons importing vehicles to the Cayman Islands, and requests that all importers collect their vehicles without delay.

Please note that additional storage charges will be applied to all cargo not collected within 5 working days.

Thank you for your co-operation. Further shipping inquiries can be made to the Port on 949-2055 or by visiting www.caymanport.com .

Final Extension for all Cayman Islands Contractors to Register

The Builders Board has again extended, for the final time, the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline has been moved a full four-months from Thu (30 November 2017) to 31 March 2018.

All contractors will have to register to be able to seek permits or request inspections from the Planning Department after 31 March next year.

This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.

For fees and registration forms, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board.

Cayman Islands DVDL Crewe Road Open Extra Hours in December

The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) Crewe Road office will open longer for two days every week during December 2017.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, the office will open as normal at 8:30 am but close later at 7pm.

All other days – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays – the office will operate as usual from 8.30am to 4pm.

New to You Cayman Islands NCVO Bargain Shop now open

THe NCVO are hosting a $5 Bag Sale inside the store from now through the end of the school year culminating in the Christmas Sale on Saturday 16th December

The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman – 3 Christmas Events

Annual Senior Citizens’ Boxing Day Christmas Party

What: Rotary Annual Boxing Day Christmas Party for Senior Citizens

When: Tuesday, 26th December, 2017, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Where: The First Baptist Church of Grand Cayman, 920 Crew Road

The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman will again be hosting its annual Boxing Day Christmas Party for Senior Citizens at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, 26th December at the First Baptist Church of Grand Cayman, 920 Crew Road. Hundreds of attending Seniors will be provided with a hot holiday meal, receive gift bags, dance and sing Christmas Carols.

This year we are expecting 300+ Seniors. As always, there will be free public transportation from East End, North Side, Bodden Town, West Bay and George Town arranged. (The Party is an annual event and each year we have more and more people attending.) Free admission, prizes and surprises!

Confirmed food donations to date:

The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman

Cimboco Restaurant

Hurley’s

Marriott Resort

Blackbeard’s

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

Grand Old House Restaurant

Blue Cilantro Restaurant

Foster’s Food Fair

Kirk Market

Tortuga Rum Cakes

The Commodore Restaurant

Sunshine Grill Restaurant

Casanova Restaurant Coconut Joe’s Restaurant

Calypso Grill Restaurant

Aqua Restaurant

Confirmed Gift certificates to date:

Luca Restaurant

The Brasserie Restaurant

Wharf RestaurantCasanova Restaurant

Gelato & Co

Auto King Service Centre

Confirmed Gift Baskets to date:

Jaques Scott Group

Confirmed entertainment to date:

– Poetry readings by Ms. Joan Wilson (nee Watler)

https://www.ecayonline.com/joan-e-watler-wilson-grand-cayman-islands_company4767.html

– Vocal performance – Mr. Colin Wilson – “The Words I Love You”

– Musical performance by Sea N’ B

http://www.sea-n-b-band.com/sea-about.html

Confirmed bus transportation to date:

Webster’s Tours

Majestic Tours

This is a truly Caymanian event honouring our Seniors. Lots of food, gift bags, entertainment and prizes will make this day special for them.

Cayman Islands DEH Temporarily reduces intake of scrap metals and derelict vehicles The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to advise the public that the George Town landfill is temporarily operating at a reduced frequency for the acceptance of scrap metals and derelict vehicles. The DEH urges residents to refrain from abandoning vehicles on private property, along the road way and in other public spaces during this time. The DEH is also asking members of the public not to bring in scrap metals until further notice. “We have not completely stopped the collection of scrap metals and derelict vehicles but have reduced the quantities going to the landfill until we can safely stack the metals and prepare another area for the safe storage of the derelict vehicles,” said DEH Director Roydell Carter. The DEH apologises to the public for any inconvenience caused by this temporary delay and will update members of the public as soon as it is able to resume complete collection of derelict vehicles/scrap metals. For additional information, please contact DEH’s main office by telephone at 949-6696 or by email atdehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

Cayman Islands’ Green Iguana Cull extended

The Department of Environment wishes to announce that this year’s green iguana cull is to be extended until the end of November 2017.

Although contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end date of 31 August 2017, availability of funds is sufficient to allow current culling contractors to continue until the end of November. Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged.

Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to carefully note the following deadlines and arrangements:

1. No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on 31 August, 2017.

2. The green iguana raffle will close on 31 August 2017. Participants will be invited to attend the closing draw.

3. No contractor reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on 30 November, 2017.

Cayman Islands Elections Office Open Monday to Friday

The issuing of Voter ID Card’s and Registration to become a voter are part of an ongoing process at the Elections Office even after elections.

If you wish to collect your Voter ID Card or you are eligible and wish to register to become a voter, please visit the Elections Office at 150 Smith Road Centre, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Blurring the Boundaries Between Craft and Art Blurring the Boundaries Between Craft and Art The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands Opens REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. 7 October 2017 — 11 January 2018. The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) presents a new exhibition titled, REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. The exhibition showcases the best in Caymanian craft and features over 50 artists from all six districts. Works include a diverse range of objects by makers who are using traditional and cutting-edge techniques across diverse practices including: basketry, ceramics, textiles, fibre, paper, glass, metal, and wood craft. Annual Pension Continuation Certificates The Public Service Pensions Board would like to remind its pensioners that their Annual Pension Continuation Certificates (PCCCs) have been distributed through the mail and are due to be returned to the PSPB no later than DECEMBER 29TH, 2017 to ensure continuity of benefits. If you have not received your PCCC form please feel free to drop by the PSPB office located on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building to address this matter. If you are a shut-in or have care or control over a pensioner who is unable to be transported to the PSPB office, please call 945-8175 or 244-7104/7123 for special assistance.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

THU DEC 14 Community Thatch Plaiting Class A Community Thatch Plaiting Class will be held on December 14th at 7pm at Heritage House. Cayman Brac Primary Schools Combined Christmas Musical The Cayman Brac Primary Schools Combined Christmas Musical is December 14th at 7pm at the Aston Rutty Center. Scubaluminations It’s that time of year again when Rudolph puts on his Scubagear and pulls, with his trusty army of underwater reindeer, Santa to Rackhams for the annual Scubaluminations!

Raising money for registered charity, One Dog at A Time, the event is being held on Thursday, 14th December from 18:30. It is becoming increasingly popular as children, adults, dogs and pups all have the opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas!

There will be photo opportunities with Santa and his little elves and everyone is encouraged to bring items of dog treats, food and toys to give to the One dog Pups, and spread a little cheer. With live music and the ODAAT Christmas Raffle to be drawn, the evening is a lovely way to start Christmas with a real “RUFF!”

For more information, please contact info@odaat.ky FRI DEC 15 Festival of Christmas Praise The First Baptist Church presents the 2017 Festival of Christmas Praise on Friday (15 Dec) at 7pm. DCFS Children’s Christmas Party The DCFS Children’s Christmas Party is December 15th at 3pm at the Aston Rutty Center. Hillside Chapel Christmas Cantata The Hillside Chapel Christmas Cantata is December 15th at 7pm. SAT DEC 16 The N.C.V.O.’s Bargain Sale The N.C.V.O. Bargain Shop is hosting a $5 Bag Sale inside the store through Saturday 16th December.

Christmas Dinner

The North Side Community will be hosting its annual Christmas dinner on Saturday 16th December at 6pm as the Craddock Ebanks Civic Center.

For more details please contact Alex Johnson 9168232.

Youth to Youth Meeting

The Youth to Youth Meeting will be at 6pm at the Youth Development Center on December 16th.

SUN DEC 17

Feast of Nine Lessons and Carols

St George’s Anglican Church, Courts Rd, Eastern Av, GT. 6PM

Festival of Christmas Praise

The First Baptist Church presents the 2017 Festival of Christmas Praise on Sunday (17 Dec) at 7pm.

Stake Bay Baptist Church Christmas Programme

The Stake Bay Baptist Church Christmas Programme is December 17th at 7pm

Spot Bay Church of God Holiness Christmas Programme

The Spot Bay Church of God Holiness Christmas Programme is December 17th at 715pm.

Children’s Christmas Party

There will be a Children’s Christmas Party for George Town South and West on December 17th from 3 to 6pm in Windsor Park.

MON DEC 18

National Heroes Day Vendors

National Heroes Day organisers are seeking independent “small-man” food vendors from across the Cayman Islands to provide samples of Caymanian food items at the ceremony in Heroes Square, George Town, on Monday, 22 January 2018.

Interested vendors have until Monday, 18 December 2017 to submit a proposal and completed menu form to the Protocol Office by delivery to the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue. Vendors can provide quotes on any menu item. Copies of the bidding instructions and menu form can be obtained from the first floor of the Government Administration Building or by emailing nationalevents@gov.ky. For more information, please call 916-2913.

WED DEC 20

Youth to Youth Christmas Caroling For Elders

Youth to Youth Christmas Caroling For Elders is December 20th at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre.

THU DEC 21

Blue Christmas

St George’s Anglican Church, Courts Rd, Eastern Av, GT. A service for those where there seems to be no joy. 6PM

SUN DEC 24