iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

0 0

Jamaican imprisoned in Cayman Islands to be returned to Jamaica to face murder charge

Jamaican O’Brian Odane (O’Dane) Ellis (29), wanted in his home country in connection with a December 2016 killing of Steadman Sterling, will be returned under escort from Cayman Islands after his current prison sentences expire on Oct. 11th for illegal landing.

The magistrate imposed a term of five days for possession of 19.93 ounces 19.93 ounces and ordered it to run concurrently with the sentence for illegal landing.

Ellis had sought a declaration from the Cayman Islands Grand Court claiming an order to return to Jamaica would violate his right to life as well as violate prohibitions against torture and inhumane treatment as set out in Cayman’s 2009 Constitution Order.

On Sept. 12th in the Cayman Islands Grand Court the matter was heard but made no finding. It was adjourned.

Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 bln dollar transfer – source

By News Aggregation Team From Offshore Bankers Net

Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of 1.4 billion dollars of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Guernsey’s Financial Services Commission are looking into the movement of assets in late 2015 just before the Channel Island adopted new global rules on exchanging tax information.

For more: http://offshore-bankers.net/article/29546

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week food handlers training 2017 The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) advises the public that it will be conducting two basic Food Handlers’ Certification Courses for Pirates Week food vendors on Wednesday, 25 October and Thursday, 26 October 2017. Each course will commence at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Sessions will be held at the DEH Conference Room which is located at the Cayman Islands Environmental Centre, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman. The DEH urges all food handlers needing to update their certification before Pirates Week to register early for one of these courses as there is limited space available. The cost of registration for each course is $15 per person and includes the cost of materials. At the end of the course, food handlers will be certified in safe food handling and be able to prevent the spread of food-borne illness and disease. Certification is valid for three years. To register, please visit the DEH main office or call 949-6696 or send an email to dehcustomerservice@gov.ky Cayman Islands Foster Care Information Booth If you are interested in foster care parenting and want to know more about what it requires, visit the Department of Children and Family Services’ Foster Care Information Booth at the following locations: ▪Saturday, 28th October – Kirk Market, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cayman Islands: Rotary Christmas Events 2017 It may only be late September, but it is never too early to start planning for the upcoming Christmas Season. Christmas Events organized by the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman: – Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, December 4th – Annual Christmas Giving Family Fun Day, Date to be confirmed – Annual Boxing Day Christmas Luncheon for Senior Citizens, December 26th Cayman Islands: Older Persons Month Calendar 2017 The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. As well as a church service to official open Older Persons Month celebrations honouring the contribution of older people throughout society will include island bus tours, a theatre night, a seniors gala and museum trip. ▪ Thursday, 12 October – A Night with the Stars Powered by CUC, Cayman Islands National Museum, 4 p.m. ▪Friday, 13 October – Bingo Nite (free), Cayman Brac, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 6 – 9 p.m. ▪Tuesday, 17 October – Island Tour, Cayman Brac, 9 a.m. ▪Wednesday, 18 October – The Big Stage, Harquail Theatre, 6.30 p.m. ▪Thursday, 19 October – Tea Party, Pines Retirement Home, 2 – 4 p.m. *(RSVP) ▪Saturday, 21 October – Circle of Love Brunch, George Town Yacht Club, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. *(RSVP) ▪Tuesday, 24 October – Eastern District Day, Clifton Hunter High School, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ▪Saturday, 28 October – Seniors Gala, The Westin, 6.30 p.m. *(RSVP) ▪Tuesday, 31 October – Cayman Brac Social, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. To RSVP please call Vanda Powery 916-7902.

Cayman Business Excellence Awards

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, working in partnership with Digicel, are proud to introduce the Business Excellence Awards – where we will be honouring some of our brilliant local businesses.

Date:

October 14

Website:

https://www.businessexcellenceawards.ky/

Venue

Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman

Seven Mile Beach

Grand Cayman, KY1-1209 Cayman Islands

Phone:

+1 345-943-9000

Website:

https://www.businessexcellenceawards.ky/

Hurricane Irma Appeal launched by Cayman Islands Red Cross

The Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) is launching its Hurricane Irma appeal in light of the devastation suffered by the Eastern Caribbean islands as the storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the region.

“We really don’t know the extent of the damage as full assessments haven’t been conducted yet, but based on what we have seen and heard Irma has been catastrophic for several nations,” explains CIRC Director Jondo Obi. “The Anguilla Red Cross has lost its headquarters, and as has now been widely reported the island of Barbuda has basically been declared uninhabitable,” she continues.

“We are still working on establishing contact with our counterparts throughout the region, and those with whom we have reached have stated that they are physically well but emotionally devastated,” adds Mrs. Obi.

The CIRC’s Irma appeal is strictly for monetary donations, and the organisation urges residents *not* to make arrangements to send supplies to the affected areas.

“The arrival of unsolicited donations into a disaster zone is at times referred to as the second disaster,” explains Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira. “The items that most people would like to donate, like clothing, shoes, household items and toys, are not a priority in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe, and when they arrive into affected areas they create numerous problems for workers on the ground,” she explains.

Unsolicited donations are not only difficult and costly to send, but in areas where major ports have been affected and alternative locations are being utilised they become difficult for organisations to access and collect, if they are even made aware of their existence at all. Furthermore clearing and collecting such goods means diverting personnel and equipment away from more pressing tasks, like damage assessments. There is also the issue of sorting and storage, as such widespread devastation means that many buildings have been affected and there is a shortage of space. Lastly, often times the affected population is not in a position to be able to receive these goods at the time when they are sent.

“The Cayman Islands Red Cross is a branch of the British Red Cross, and the funds we collect here go directly to the most affected areas as part of the larger appeal by the British Red Cross and the International Federation,” adds Keith Ford, Disaster Manager for the organisation. “The people of these Eastern Caribbean islands are already going to need a lot of help, but the truth is that Jose is following closely behind a similar path and set to turn into a major hurricane itself. We must help.”

Persons wishing to donate to the Cayman Islands Red Cross Hurricane Irma Caribbean Appeal can do so via direct deposit to Bank of Butterfield Account 1360350540060 or at our Cayman Corporate Centre office on 27 Hospital Road, 1st Floor. For more information, contact 916-3345 ordirector@redcross.org.ky.

Cayman Islands’ Green Iguana Cull extended

The Department of Environment wishes to announce that this year’s green iguana cull is to be extended until the end of November 2017.

Although contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end date of 31 August 2017, availability of funds is sufficient to allow current culling contractors to continue until the end of November. Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged.

Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to carefully note the following deadlines and arrangements:

1. No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on 31 August, 2017.

2. The green iguana raffle will close on 31 August 2017. Participants will be invited to attend the closing draw.

3. No contractor reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on 30 November, 2017.

Cayman Islands Elections Office Open Monday to Friday

The issuing of Voter ID Card’s and Registration to become a voter are part of an ongoing process at the Elections Office even after elections.

If you wish to collect your Voter ID Card or you are eligible and wish to register to become a voter, please visit the Elections Office at 150 Smith Road Centre, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Cayman Writers’ Circle

Hello Fellow Writers,

We are resurrecting Cayman Writers’ Circle! You are invited to attend every Monday from 6.30-8.00pm.

To make it accessible to everyone, we will meet at alternating locations – 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at St Alban’s Church Hall, 461 Shedden Road, in George Town, and 2nd and 4th Mondays at Sea Orchard Retreat in West Bay.

Bring your ideas and your friends! Please pass this on to everyone you know. Cayman Writers’ Circle Facilitators

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order) MON OCT 9 Older Persons Month Church Service Island Tour, Cayman Brac The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. ▪ Monday, 9 October — Island Tour, Cayman Brac, 9 a.m. Savannah District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens encourages you to visit the District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings and the District Health Clinics. Ask questions about Breast Cancer symptoms, diagnosis and treatments. All awareness meetings being at 7.30 p.m and all health clinics from 10 am to noon. October 9th- Savannah- United Church Hall — Dr Robinson, from Doctor’s Hospital will be the speaker TUE OCT 10 CB & LC Immigration Board Meeting The CB & LC Immigration Board Meeting is Tuesday (10 Oct). THU OCT 12 Older Person’s Month A Night with the Stars The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. ▪ Thursday, 12 October — A Night with the Stars Powered by CUC, Cayman Islands National Museum, 4 p.m. BT District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens encourages you to visit the District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings and the District Health Clinics. Ask questions about Breast Cancer symptoms, diagnosis and treatments. All awareness meetings being at 7.30 p.m and all health clinics from 10 am to noon. October 12th- Bodden Town- United Church Hall — A Dr from Health City will be the speaker Community Thatch Plaiting Class There will be a Community Thatch Plaiting Class on Thursday (12 Oct) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House in Cayman Brac. The cost is $5. Clifton Hunter High School PTA Meeting The Clifton Hunter High School PTA invites all parents and guardians to the 2017/18 Annual General Meeting on Thursday (12 Oct) at 630pm in the Assembly Hall. The guest speakers will be your eastern district MLAs. FRI OCT 13 Older Person’s Month Bingo Nite (free), Cayman Brac The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. ▪Friday, 13 October — Bingo Nite (free), Cayman Brac, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 6 — 9 p.m. Youth to Youth Halloween Party The Youth to Youth Halloween Party or Die is Friday (13 Oct) from 7pm to 12am at the Youth Development Centre in Cayman Brac. LSHS Awards Ceremony The LSHS Awards Ceremony is Friday (13 Oct) at 1pm in the school Hall in Cayman Brac. Wycliffe Fellowship Drop-In Social The Wycliffe Bible Translators Cayman Team invites you to a “Wycliffe Fellowship Drop-In Social” to fellowship with Caymanian Missionaries Jim and Karla Smith. Come out and hear what God is doing in Asia. Friday, October 13, 2017 from 5pm-8pm @ the Church of God Chapel on Walkers Road enter the Faith Hall on your right and follow our WELCOME signs. (Light refreshments will be served) FRI & SAT OCT 13 & 14 World hospice & palliative care day SAT OCT 14 Business Excellence Awards The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Business Excellence Awards on Saturday (14 Oct) at the Ritz Carlton. Feed Our Future Annual Island Roast The Feed Our Future Annual Island Roast on Saturday (14 Oct) at Camana Bay from 6 to 9pm at Camana Bay Beach. Enjoy a beach BBQ where numerous restaurants come together to support the Cayman Islands Feed Our Future programme. Tickets are CI$150 per person. Save Our Youth Monster Dash The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (14 Oct) at 8am. Wear your favourite mask for this annual Halloween-themed 5K run/walk which is family-friendly. Strollers and kids are welcomed and Halloween costumes are encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the SOY Foundation. Registration fee is CI$15 for kids and $20 for adults Pilates in Pink Pilates in Pink is Saturday (14 Oct) from 9am to 12pm at the Arts & Recreation Centre. ENERGY Essential Fitness hosts a fitness class to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. Bring a mat and wear pink to join a fun workout where prizes are awarded throughout the class. Registration fee is CI$25 per person. Youth to Youth Meeting There will be a Youth to Youth Meeting on Saturday (14 Oct) from 6 to 9pm at the Youth Development Center in Cayman Brac. The Monster Dash Save Our Youth (SOY) is hosting their first ever 5K Run/Walk called The Monster Dash: When: Saturday, October 14th; 6:15-6:30am registration (walkers and runners begin at 7am) Where: Camana Bay — starting off by the Ogiers/Dart Office Building How: Event Page www.caymanactive.com/monsterdash (students aged 10-18 are CI$15, adults are CI$20, and children under 10 are free) Costumes (individual or team) are encouraged! If you have large office sign ups, please contact SOY who can pick up funds if you are not able to use Cayman Active. SUN OCT 15 Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5K & 10K Memorial Walk/Run The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens presents the Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5K & 10K Memorial Walk/Run at the West Bay Road Public Beach on Sunday (15 Oct) at 6am. Register online at caymanactive.com. Lions Club of Tropical Gardens-October Breast Cancer Awareness month events In October the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens will be hosting a series of events for ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ month. . Two 5k/10k walk/runs are taking place: -Sunday 15th October, West Bay Road, public beach at 6.00 a.m You can register online at www.caymanactive.com or at the LCTG pink shop, Elizabethan Square, starting September 25th, Mon-Fri from 10 a.m-4 p.m, Saturday 11 a.m-3 p.m. We have medals for the largest company team! In addition we have the following events: – Health clinic awareness meetings with free mammogram vouchers available (please see the attached calender for your districts clinic date) – Dress down pink day, Friday 27th October ( our pink shop has lots of items that can be worn). For more information visit: www.lctgbreastcancerawareness.com TUE OCT 17 Older Person’s Month Island Tour, Cayman Brac The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. ▪Tuesday, 17 October — Island Tour, Cayman Brac, 9 a.m. Cayman Islands Seafarers General Meeting Tue Oct 17 2017 “The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 October at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Special Guests will be the Lions, accompanied by 2 Doctors to speak on Cancer and PSA Testing. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”. A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge. WED OCT 18 Older Person’s Month The Big Stage The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. ▪Wednesday, 18 October — The Big Stage, Harquail Theatre, 6.30 p.m. EE District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens encourages you to visit the District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings and the District Health Clinics. Ask questions about Breast Cancer symptoms, diagnosis and treatments. All awareness meetings being at 7.30 p.m and all health clinics from 10 am to noon. October 18th- East End- United Church Hall — A Dr from Health City will be the speaker Wednesday Night Running Club Handicapped 5km Race Series The Annual Wednesday Night Running Club Handicapped 5km Race Series continues on Wednesday 18th October – 6pm. All three races will begin and end on Safehaven Drive between West Bay Road and Esterley Tibbets Highway. The 5km route will have a staggered start based on runners pre-allocated start time. Handicaps will be based on times from previous year’s races, times in other island races this year or performance in club runs. Handicap times will be readjusted after each race in the series. Points will be allocated based on runners finishing position in each race, least aggregate points from any two races wins the series. For more information on WNRC add us on Facebook or email wednesdaynightrunningclub@gmail.com THU OCT 19 Older Person’s Month Tea Party, Pines Retirement Home The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. ▪Thursday, 19 October — Tea Party, Pines Retirement Home, 2 — 4 p.m. *(RSVP) FRI OCT 20 NCVO Dress Down Day The National Council of Voluntary Organizations is hosting a Dress Down Day on Friday (20 Oct). Emailncvo@ncvo.org.ky for more information. SAT OCT 21 38th Annual NCVO Radio/Telethon Older Person’s Month Circle of Love Brunch The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. ▪Saturday, 21 October — Circle of Love Brunch, George Town Yacht Club, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. *(RSVP)

Youth to Youth Meeting There will be a Youth to Youth Meeting on Saturday (21 Oct) from 6 to 9pm at the Youth Development Centre in Cayman Brac.

6th Annual Run2Zero Fundraiser The Cayman AIDS Foundation will be hosting its 6th Annual Run2Zero Fundraiser on Saturday October 21st 2017. Come out and support us in this 5k or 10k walk or run. Starting point Seven Mile Beach West Bay Road. FREE for Children Under Age 10. CI$25.00 for adult registration. Contact us for group rates for groups of 10 or more. Online Registration (opens August 26th) at www.caymanactive.com/registrations The race will start and finish at the entrance of Seven Mile Beach West Bay Road Late registration will be offered between the hours 4:30 – 5:45 you can also register at the Cayman AIDS Foundation office between the hours of 9-2 Monday to Friday Race Starts at 6:00am sharp Cost of registration CI$25.00 adults Kids under 10 free