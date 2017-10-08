iNews Briefs & Community Events

Jamaican imprisoned in Cayman Islands to be returned to Jamaica to face murder charge
Jamaican O’Brian Odane (O’Dane) Ellis (29), wanted in his home country in connection with a December 2016 killing of Steadman Sterling, will be returned under escort from Cayman Islands after his current prison sentences expire on Oct. 11th for illegal landing.
The magistrate imposed a term of five days for possession of 19.93 ounces 19.93 ounces and ordered it to run concurrently with the sentence for illegal landing.
Ellis had sought a declaration from the Cayman Islands Grand Court claiming an order to return to Jamaica would violate his right to life as well as violate prohibitions against torture and inhumane treatment as set out in Cayman’s 2009 Constitution Order.
On Sept. 12th in the Cayman Islands Grand Court the matter was heard but made no finding. It was adjourned.
Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 bln dollar transfer – source
By News Aggregation Team From Offshore Bankers Net
Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of 1.4 billion dollars of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Guernsey’s Financial Services Commission are looking into the movement of assets in late 2015 just before the Channel Island adopted new global rules on exchanging tax information.
For more: http://offshore-bankers.net/article/29546
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;
National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;
Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;
Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;
Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;
Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;
Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
Cayman Islands Pirates Week food handlers training 2017
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) advises the public that it will be conducting two basic Food Handlers’ Certification Courses for Pirates Week food vendors on Wednesday, 25 October and Thursday, 26 October 2017. Each course will commence at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Sessions will be held at the DEH Conference Room which is located at the Cayman Islands Environmental Centre, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman.
The DEH urges all food handlers needing to update their certification before Pirates Week to register early for one of these courses as there is limited space available. The cost of registration for each course is $15 per person and includes the cost of materials.
At the end of the course, food handlers will be certified in safe food handling and be able to prevent the spread of food-borne illness and disease. Certification is valid for three years.
To register, please visit the DEH main office or call 949-6696 or send an email to dehcustomerservice@gov.ky
Cayman Islands Foster Care Information Booth
If you are interested in foster care parenting and want to know more about what it requires, visit the Department of Children and Family Services’ Foster Care Information Booth at the following locations:
▪Saturday, 28th October – Kirk Market, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cayman Islands: Rotary Christmas Events 2017
It may only be late September, but it is never too early to start planning for the upcoming Christmas Season.
Christmas Events organized by the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman:
– Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, December 4th
– Annual Christmas Giving Family Fun Day, Date to be confirmed
– Annual Boxing Day Christmas Luncheon for Senior Citizens, December 26th
Cayman Islands: Older Persons Month Calendar 2017
The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. As well as a church service to official open Older Persons Month celebrations honouring the contribution of older people throughout society will include island bus tours, a theatre night, a seniors gala and museum trip.
▪ Thursday, 12 October – A Night with the Stars Powered by CUC, Cayman Islands National Museum, 4 p.m.
▪Friday, 13 October – Bingo Nite (free), Cayman Brac, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 6 – 9 p.m.
▪Tuesday, 17 October – Island Tour, Cayman Brac, 9 a.m.
▪Wednesday, 18 October – The Big Stage, Harquail Theatre, 6.30 p.m.
▪Thursday, 19 October – Tea Party, Pines Retirement Home, 2 – 4 p.m. *(RSVP)
▪Saturday, 21 October – Circle of Love Brunch, George Town Yacht Club, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. *(RSVP)
▪Tuesday, 24 October – Eastern District Day, Clifton Hunter High School, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
▪Saturday, 28 October – Seniors Gala, The Westin, 6.30 p.m. *(RSVP)
▪Tuesday, 31 October – Cayman Brac Social, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
To RSVP please call Vanda Powery 916-7902.
Cayman Business Excellence Awards
The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, working in partnership with Digicel, are proud to introduce the Business Excellence Awards – where we will be honouring some of our brilliant local businesses.
Date:
October 14
Website:
https://www.businessexcellenceawards.ky/
Venue
Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman
Seven Mile Beach
Grand Cayman, KY1-1209 Cayman Islands
Phone:
+1 345-943-9000
Website:
https://www.businessexcellenceawards.ky/
Hurricane Irma Appeal launched by Cayman Islands Red Cross
The Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) is launching its Hurricane Irma appeal in light of the devastation suffered by the Eastern Caribbean islands as the storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the region.
“We really don’t know the extent of the damage as full assessments haven’t been conducted yet, but based on what we have seen and heard Irma has been catastrophic for several nations,” explains CIRC Director Jondo Obi. “The Anguilla Red Cross has lost its headquarters, and as has now been widely reported the island of Barbuda has basically been declared uninhabitable,” she continues.
“We are still working on establishing contact with our counterparts throughout the region, and those with whom we have reached have stated that they are physically well but emotionally devastated,” adds Mrs. Obi.
The CIRC’s Irma appeal is strictly for monetary donations, and the organisation urges residents *not* to make arrangements to send supplies to the affected areas.
“The arrival of unsolicited donations into a disaster zone is at times referred to as the second disaster,” explains Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira. “The items that most people would like to donate, like clothing, shoes, household items and toys, are not a priority in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe, and when they arrive into affected areas they create numerous problems for workers on the ground,” she explains.
Unsolicited donations are not only difficult and costly to send, but in areas where major ports have been affected and alternative locations are being utilised they become difficult for organisations to access and collect, if they are even made aware of their existence at all. Furthermore clearing and collecting such goods means diverting personnel and equipment away from more pressing tasks, like damage assessments. There is also the issue of sorting and storage, as such widespread devastation means that many buildings have been affected and there is a shortage of space. Lastly, often times the affected population is not in a position to be able to receive these goods at the time when they are sent.
“The Cayman Islands Red Cross is a branch of the British Red Cross, and the funds we collect here go directly to the most affected areas as part of the larger appeal by the British Red Cross and the International Federation,” adds Keith Ford, Disaster Manager for the organisation. “The people of these Eastern Caribbean islands are already going to need a lot of help, but the truth is that Jose is following closely behind a similar path and set to turn into a major hurricane itself. We must help.”
Persons wishing to donate to the Cayman Islands Red Cross Hurricane Irma Caribbean Appeal can do so via direct deposit to Bank of Butterfield Account 1360350540060 or at our Cayman Corporate Centre office on 27 Hospital Road, 1st Floor. For more information, contact 916-3345 ordirector@redcross.org.ky.
Cayman Islands’ Green Iguana Cull extended
The Department of Environment wishes to announce that this year’s green iguana cull is to be extended until the end of November 2017.
Although contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end date of 31 August 2017, availability of funds is sufficient to allow current culling contractors to continue until the end of November. Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged.
Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to carefully note the following deadlines and arrangements:
1. No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on 31 August, 2017.
2. The green iguana raffle will close on 31 August 2017. Participants will be invited to attend the closing draw.
3. No contractor reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on 30 November, 2017.
Cayman Islands Elections Office Open Monday to Friday
The issuing of Voter ID Card’s and Registration to become a voter are part of an ongoing process at the Elections Office even after elections.
If you wish to collect your Voter ID Card or you are eligible and wish to register to become a voter, please visit the Elections Office at 150 Smith Road Centre, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.
Cayman Writers’ Circle
We are resurrecting Cayman Writers’ Circle! You are invited to attend every Monday from 6.30-8.00pm.
To make it accessible to everyone, we will meet at alternating locations – 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at St Alban’s Church Hall, 461 Shedden Road, in George Town, and 2nd and 4th Mondays at Sea Orchard Retreat in West Bay.
Bring your ideas and your friends! Please pass this on to everyone you know. Cayman Writers’ Circle Facilitators
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
MON OCT 9
Older Persons Month Church Service Island Tour, Cayman Brac
Savannah District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings
TUE OCT 10
CB & LC Immigration Board Meeting
THU OCT 12
Older Person’s Month A Night with the Stars
BT District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
There will be a Community Thatch Plaiting Class on Thursday (12 Oct) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House in Cayman Brac. The cost is $5.
Clifton Hunter High School PTA Meeting
The Clifton Hunter High School PTA invites all parents and guardians to the 2017/18 Annual General Meeting on Thursday (12 Oct) at 630pm in the Assembly Hall. The guest speakers will be your eastern district MLAs.
FRI OCT 13
Older Person’s Month Bingo Nite (free), Cayman Brac
Youth to Youth Halloween Party
The Youth to Youth Halloween Party or Die is Friday (13 Oct) from 7pm to 12am at the Youth Development Centre in Cayman Brac.
LSHS Awards Ceremony
Wycliffe Fellowship Drop-In Social
FRI & SAT OCT 13 & 14
World hospice & palliative care day
SAT OCT 14
Business Excellence Awards
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Business Excellence Awards on Saturday (14 Oct) at the Ritz Carlton.
Feed Our Future Annual Island Roast
The Feed Our Future Annual Island Roast on Saturday (14 Oct) at Camana Bay from 6 to 9pm at Camana Bay Beach. Enjoy a beach BBQ where numerous restaurants come together to support the Cayman Islands Feed Our Future programme. Tickets are CI$150 per person.
Save Our Youth Monster Dash
Youth to Youth Meeting
There will be a Youth to Youth Meeting on Saturday (14 Oct) from 6 to 9pm at the Youth Development Center in Cayman Brac.
The Monster Dash
SUN OCT 15
Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5K & 10K Memorial Walk/Run
The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens presents the Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5K & 10K Memorial Walk/Run at the West Bay Road Public Beach on Sunday (15 Oct) at 6am. Register online at caymanactive.com.
Lions Club of Tropical Gardens-October Breast Cancer Awareness month events
In October the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens will be hosting a series of events for ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ month. .
Two 5k/10k walk/runs are taking place:
-Sunday 15th October, West Bay Road, public beach at 6.00 a.m
You can register online at www.caymanactive.com or at the LCTG pink shop, Elizabethan Square, starting September 25th, Mon-Fri from 10 a.m-4 p.m, Saturday 11 a.m-3 p.m.
We have medals for the largest company team!
In addition we have the following events:
– Health clinic awareness meetings with free mammogram vouchers available (please see the attached calender for your districts clinic date)
– Dress down pink day, Friday 27th October ( our pink shop has lots of items that can be worn).
For more information visit: www.lctgbreastcancerawareness.com
TUE OCT 17
Older Person’s Month Island Tour, Cayman Brac
Cayman Islands Seafarers General Meeting Tue Oct 17 2017
“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 October at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Special Guests will be the Lions, accompanied by 2 Doctors to speak on Cancer and PSA Testing.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
WED OCT 18
Older Person’s Month The Big Stage
EE District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings
Wednesday Night Running Club Handicapped 5km Race Series
THU OCT 19
Older Person’s Month Tea Party, Pines Retirement Home
FRI OCT 20
NCVO Dress Down Day
The National Council of Voluntary Organizations is hosting a Dress Down Day on Friday (20 Oct). Emailncvo@ncvo.org.ky for more information.
SAT OCT 21
38th Annual NCVO Radio/Telethon
Older Person’s Month Circle of Love Brunch
Youth to Youth Meeting
6th Annual Run2Zero Fundraiser
Cayman Council Women’s Fellowship Gathering
You’re invited to the Cayman Council Women’s Fellowship Gathering on October 21st at Elmslie Memorial United Church under the theme Renewal & Transformation: Disciplineship for L.I.F.E. Registration starts at 9am and the day includes a number of presentations and events.
TUE OCT 24
Older Person’s Month Eastern District Day
NS District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings
Food Handlers’ Certification Courses for Pirates Week food vendors
GT District Breast Cancer Awareness meetings
There will be a Community Thatch Plaiting Class on Thursday (26 Oct) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House in Cayman Brac. The cost is $5.
Brac Poetry Reading
Halloween Spooktacular
Little Cayman Spooktacular 5K Fun Run
Day of Beauty Fundraiser
0-10-10 Road Relay and KRys Global 30k Solo Run
This is an out and back course starting 7am from Morritts Tortuga, East End, and is chip timed. Come have fun and wear fancy dress for this event if you wish!
Older Person’s Month Cayman Brac Social
Blurring the Boundaries Between Craft and Art
FRI NOV 3
Chamber Golf Classic
OCTOBER EVENTS AT CAMANA BAY
Eclipze 17th Annual Cut-A-Thon
Sunday, Oct. 1, 2-6 p.m., Eclipze Hair Design & Spa
Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa hosts their annual event where volunteers from island-wide beauty salons provide special services at discounted prices. First come, first serve and all proceeds benefit The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens’ Breast Cancer Awareness Fund.
Walk ‘n’ Wag
Sunday, Oct. 1, 5:30-11 a.m., Town Centre
The Cayman Islands Humane Society hosts a 5K walk/run through the Town Centre with dogs that are up for adoption. Registration fee is CI$25 per person.
Shoppers’ Night Out
Thursday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m., Town Centre
For one night only, the shops of Camana Bay are marking down prices. Find discounts of up to 75% off on the latest in fashion, beauty, home goods and more! Enjoy music, entertainment and enter our “Shop & Win” contest for the chance to score a CI$500 Camana Bay Gift Card and other fabulous prices.
Pilates in Pink
Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., the Arts & Recreation Centre
ENERGY Essential Fitness hosts a fitness class to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. Bring a mat and wear pink to join a fun workout where prizes are awarded throughout the class. Registration fee is CI$25 per person.
Save Our Youth Monster Dash
Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m.
Wear your favourite mask for this annual Halloween-themed 5K run/walk which is family-friendly. Strollers and kids are welcomed and Halloween costumes are encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the SOY Foundation. Registration fee is CI$15 for kids and $20 for adults
Feed Our Future Annual Island Roast
Saturday Oct. 14, 6-9p.m., Camana Bay Beach
Enjoy a beach BBQ where numerous restaurants come together to support the Cayman Islands Feed Our Future programme. Tickets are CI$150 per person.
Island Living Show
Friday, Oct. 27, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Arts & Recreation Centre
The Island Living Show is back this year featuring the latest home and garden innovations where exhibitors will showcase their latest offerings and ideas in the home building and remodelling industries. Each exhibitor will offer special discounts and prizes.
Diablo
Saturday Oct. 28, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., Abacus
Dress up to scare or impress for a good cause. Abacus and BOB 94.9 FM will be hosting the ultimate Masquerade Ball where there will be a costume competition along with a DJ and food stations. Tickets are available at Abacus for CI$90.
Halloween Spooktacular
Saturday Oct. 28, 4-9 p.m., Town Centre
Camana Bay will be transformed into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for the day! Children of all ages can enjoy trick-or-treating through the houses of Hogwarts, creepy crafts in the Great Hall, an interactive dance-off on the Crescent, followed by a showing of the film that started it all: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001, PG).
Moonlight & Movies
Saturday Oct. 28 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Crescent
Enjoy four nights of family-friendly Halloween movies shown outside on our giant blow-up screen on the Crescent.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001, PG)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015, PG)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993, PG)
Hocus Pocus (1993, PG)
WEEKLY RITUALS
Toddler Tuesdays
Tuesdays; Imagination Playground 10 a.m.-7 p.m., The Crescent and Camana Bay Story Time 11-11:30 a.m., Regal Cinemas
Children can enjoy splashing in the interactive fountains at Imagination Playground and take part in a live story reading and sing along with exciting new books and beloved children’s songs with Camana Bay Story Time. These events are free and open to the public.
Farmers & Artisans Market
Wednesdays 12-7 p.m., the Paseo
Discover an array of local purveyors offering products and experiences found only in Cayman. Come early for the widest selection of fresh produce and farm goods then browse an eclectic selection of artisanal products and handicrafts.
Open Canvas
Wednesdays 7 p.m., KARoo
Every Wednesday, Open Canvas provides a public venue for local artists to display their talents and work on their latest creations. Art enthusiasts can join the gathering and watch paintings come to life one brushstroke at a time. Painters can contact douglascameron@cib.ky to reserve an easel and must bring their own art supplies. For more details, call 345.946.6633.
The Flavour Tour
Wednesdays 7-9 p.m., West Indies Wine Company
Experience the new format of the Flavour Tour! Whet your appetite with a sommelier-led tasting of two wines at West Indies Wine Company, then experience Camana Bay’s dining scene as your host takes you on a guided adventure through four of the signature restaurants for a tantalising meal. The evening will wrap up with a digestif offering at The King’s Head, a traditional English pub. The cost is US$89 per person all-inclusive. To purchase tickets, visit camanabay.com/flavour-tour.
Toddler Story Time
Thursdays 3 p.m., Books & Books
Toddlers can enjoy a live story reading by Books & Books with a new book each week and there will be plenty of singing and noises and other great ways to get their afternoon wiggles out.
Imagination Playground
Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., the Crescent
Imagination Playground invites kids to build, dream and explore a new world every week in the Town Centre’s dancing fountains with giant foam blocks in all shapes and sizes. Little ones can recreate familiar objects like animals, rocket ships and more. This event is every Tuesday and Saturday and is free and open to the public.
Story & Craft Time
Saturdays 10:30 a.m., Books & Books
Young readers and their parents can join the storytellers at Books & Books for exciting new tales and crafts that inspire imagination and creativity.
Farm-to-Table and Sea-to-Plate Buffet
Saturdays 6-10 p.m., Abacus
Taste local flavours every Saturday with a specially prepared menu for only CI$35. Whether it be farm-to-table or ocean-to-plate, you can make your own local salad, watch the chef in action at the grill station and listen to live local music and more. For more details, call 345.623.8282.
Sunday BBQ Brunch
Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m., KARoo
Savour a tasty selection of fresh off-the-grill favourites with all the traditional BBQ fixings for CI$30 per person. Children 12 and under eat for only CI$12.50. Enjoy 20% off all drinks and “all-you-can-bubble” for CI$19. Coming by boat? Show your boat key and get one bottle of bubbles on the house! For more details, call 345.946.6633.
Dim Sum Brunch
Sundays 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar
Enjoy an expanded selection of dim sum and more at Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar’s Dim Sum Brunch every Sunday. Indulge in a selection of appetisers, soups and sushi with an array of noodle, rice and main dishes. The bar includes bubbles, house wine, domestic bottles of beer and mixed well drinks. The cost is CI$49 per person all-inclusive and reservations are required at 345.640.0001.
For more details on happenings at Camana Bay, visitcamanabay.com/events.
Speak Your Mind