iNews Briefs & Community Events

National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

Celebrating Maritime Culture and Heritage at the National Gallery

DISCUSSIONS

A Seafarers Discussion – Radio Cayman Talk Today

Thursday, 23 February 2017, 12:10 PM to 1:00 PM

Tune into 89.9 FM Radio Cayman’s Talk Today with Sterling D. Ebanks as members from the Seafarers Association, the Catboat Club and NGCI Director and Curator Natalie Urquhart discuss topics raised in the NGCI’s maritime exhibition programme – and the importance of passing on this story to the next generation. The segment begins at 12:10 PM and runs until 1:00 PM. Listeners are welcome to call in throughout the show to ask questions and air opinions. Call 1-800-534-TALK (8255) or 949-8037.

Upon the Seas “In Conversation With….”

Thursday, 9 March 2017, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is delighted to host an evening in conversation with members of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association to celebrate the history of maritime culture of the Cayman Islands. Join us as seafarers share their first-hand accounts and stories of life at sea. The special discussion takes place in the NGCI Dart Auditorium and is free and open to all members of the public. Refreshments will be served.

A Last Look

Thursday, 20 April 2017. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Discussion begins at 6:00 PM.

Join Upon the Seas Curator Natalie Urquhart and featured artists for a special walk-through and discussion. This programme is free to attend and refreshments will be served. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

EY’s Art Talks for Older Adults

Monday, 20 February 2017, Doors open at 1:00 PM talks start at 3:00 PM.

Additional dates to be announced.

EY’s Art Talks are open to the public and facilitate thought provoking discussions and time for seniors to socialise, aiming to improve health and strengthen a sense of well-being. Free coffee, tea and snacks are provided for seniors (over 65yrs). This programme is free to attend and group bookings can be made through the NGCI Education Department by emailing education@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111. This programme is kindly sponsored by EY.

KIDS & FAMILIES

Free Family Guides

Ongoing – 20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

Families can download a free copy of the Upon the Seas exhibition guide in advance of their visit from the National Gallery website at www.nationalgallery.org.ky. Guides include additional information about the artists, exhibition themes, discussion points and creative art activities. These can be completed at home or during your visit to the exhibition. Family guides are also available at reception upon arrival to the National Gallery.

Pre-schoolers & Parents

Ongoing – Every Friday, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Weekly classes provide structured arts and craft activities for pre-schoolers, their parents, and caregivers. Based on the NGCI exhibition, Upon the Seas participants enjoy interactive activities which include storytelling and a range of art making experiences to engage senses, develop cognitive, social, and sensory-motor skills. Projects can be messy to parents are encouraged to dress their children accordingly. The weekly drop in sessions take place in the NGCI Art Studio and are $5.00 per child and are designed for children ages 2yrs to 4yrs. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Curious Catboats Family Day

Saturday, 11 February 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The Cayman Catboat Club has partnered with the National Gallery to produce a special family day all about catboats. Enjoy art stations and pop-up art classes at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM in the NGCI Art Studio, then explore two new art exhibitions with activity sheets and self-guided tour packs for families. Admission to the family day event is free and open to all ages. Art classes at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM are free however pre-registration is necessary as the workshop is limited to 20 students. Beverages and healthy snacks will be available for purchase in the Art Café. For additional details email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Kids on Deck Family Day

Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Join the NGCI Education Department for free family fun art activities based on the contemporary art exhibition Upon the Seas. Play, create, and discover at the Kids on Deck event with arts and crafts, interactive games and art activities. Designed for children of all ages, activities are free and self-guided tour packs can be collected at reception. Beverages and healthy snacks will be available for purchase in the Art Café. For additional details email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Weave the Reef – Art Workshop for Families

Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Led by artist Kaitlyn Elphinstone learn about the threat of discarded fishing nets, called ‘ghostnets’ then craft your own ghostnet sea creatures. All materials are provided and the event is open to children of all ages. All children under 12yrs must be accompanied by an adult who can assist with the family art project. This is a free workshop however pre-registration is necessary as the workshop is limited to 20 students. Please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111 to register.

SCHOOLS & TEACHERS

Creative Worksheets ∙ Educational Resources for Students

Ongoing

20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

The National Gallery’s Education Department has produced fun-filled educational activities in the form of worksheets for all ages to support the exhibition Upon the Seas. These educational resources can be downloaded for free from the NGCI website – www.nationalgallery.org.ky and will be made available during school tours and can be requested at reception throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Free School Tours for All Ages

Guided Tours and Activities by Appointment

20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

Free guided tours of the temporary exhibition Upon the Seas – are available for students and youth groups of all ages at the National Gallery. Students will discuss the exhibition and get hands-on with interactive activity sheets. Topics covered include art, social studies, narratives, literacy and numeracy. For information or to book a tour contact NGCI at (345) 945 8111 or education@nationalgallery.org.ky.

Educators’ Happy Hour!

Friday, 24 February 2017, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The National Gallery invites teachers and educators to join us for an informative evening of inspiring exhibition tours, socialising and wine! If you are an educator interested in bringing your students to the Gallery, this event will provide you with a firsthand experience of all that NGCI has to offer. Our staff will demonstrate a variety of educational tours and programmes available to students and will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about these opportunities. Mingle with your fellow educators, enjoy some beverages and nibbles and learn about Caymanian art. This event will be a fantastic way to plan your upcoming field trip, and enjoy a great start to the weekend! For more information and to RSVP, please contact Jessica Ebanks at intern@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945-8111.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Cayman Arts Festival Fringe Event & Late Night

Friday, 10 February 2017, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Guided tour at 6:15 PM.

Join us at the National Gallery for an evening of art and music with NGCI curators and young musicians David Brown and Isabella Rooney. Music begins at 6:00 PM in the NGCI Sculpture Gardens and a guided tour of the National Gallery’s latest exhibitions Upon the Seas and Saltwater in Their Veins will run at 6:15 PM. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Red Sky at Night – Late Night

Saturday, 25 February 2017, 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

The National Gallery joins the Cayman National Cultural Foundation for an evening to celebrate the arts and culture of the Cayman Islands. Two new exhibitions Upon the Seas and Saltwater in Their Veins will be open to the public and visitors will also have the opportunity to view the Permanent Collection in the Upper Gallery. Tours will run on the hour beginning at 6:00 PM and the last tour will run at 9:00 PM. Admission is free and scavenger hunts and worksheets for kids will be available. Visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky for more information about the exhibitions.

A Night at the MuseumS!

Thursday, 16 March 2017, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Cayman Islands National Museum and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Cayman Catboat Club Museum. The tour of the Catboat Club begins at 7:45 PM.

Join us for a special maritime tour with the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM) and the Cayman Catboat Club Museum (CCCM). The special event kicks off at CINM at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception and open house of the museum’s latest exhibition, Legends of Scuba Diving. Then head to the Catboat Club for a special fish fry and tour of the facility. Go behind the scenes and learn all about maritime history and culture with museum professionals and catboat specialists. Admission to both the National Museum and the Catboat Club is free and open to the public. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky.

WORKSHOPS & FILM SCREENINGS

Watercolour Collage – Workshop for Adults

Saturday, 18 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Join artist John Broad at the National Gallery and dive into the art of watercolour collage. This one day workshop invites participants to experiment with a variety of watercolour techniques and layer them into a maritime-themed piece inspired by the new exhibition Saltwater in Their Veins. The workshop is $100.00 (members receive a 10% discount). All materials including fine art quality watercolour paints are included. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Beach-combing & Assemblage Art with Chris Mann

Saturday, 1 April 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Led by artist Chris Mann this workshop invites participants to create an environmental assemblage art piece which tells a story. Bring your beach-combing collection (driftwood, plastics, shells, bottles, fishing nets, etc., to produce your very own work of art while learning about form, narratives, and assemblage art. The workshop is $80.00 (members receive a 10% discount). Participants are asked to bring a piece of driftwood to create the base of their work as well as additional collected items from the beach. Paints, glue, canvas boards, inks, and craft pens, will be available. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

A Plastic Ocean – Film Screening

Saturday, 1 April 2017, Screenings at 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Released in 2016, A Plastic Ocean is an adventure documentary shot on more than 20 locations over four years. Explorers Craig Leeson, the film’s director, and Tanya Streeter, British-Caymanian-American world champion free diver, and a team of international scientists reveal the causes and consequences of plastic pollution and share solutions. Admission is free and refreshments including popcorn will be served. Donations welcome. Seating is on a first come first-served basis. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

NGCI STORE

The National Gallery Store works with NGCI curators and artists to find the very best products to support the temporary exhibition schedule. Throughout the exhibition, Upon the Seas, the NGCI Store will feature books, accessories, art supplies, and kids’ items that will inspire ingenuity and encourage one to make a BIG NOISE with a little creativity! NGCI members receive a 10% discount, plus additional sales on art supplies and merchandise will run throughout the exhibition.

GUIDED TOURS

National Gallery offers guided tours to enhance your experience and offer memorable moments. Led by NGCI curators or educators, tours provide additional insights and tell the stories behind the works of art and artists who created them. Custom tours and packages are also available – consider including a workshop, art class, or art documentary with your visit. We have ample parking and an Art Café offering healthy snacks and beverages. Additional catering options are also available. Tour pricing is dependent on group size and staff availability. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Contact Us

For more information regarding any of the events listed above and to RSVP please get in touch by emailing info@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111.

***TEMPORARY ACCESS ROAD***

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) has a temporary access road while work is being done to improve site access as well as develop the front sculpture gardens. The access road is located off of Lawrence Boulevard and passes through the F.J. Harquail Cultural Grounds (Harquail Theatre). For a map please visit https://www.nationalgallery.org.ky/temporary-road-access/. NGCI exhibitions and programming will continue as per usual. For more information on roadworks related to NGCI email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Established in 1996, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at our central exhibition space, and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork with art from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.

NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting 25+ education and outreach programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes aim to capture every age group in our community from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, in addition to marginalized members of our community. They combine arts education with enriching creative experiences which foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of culture, cultural heritage, national identity and community values.

NGCI Site & Facility

The new National Gallery building is a 9,000 sq. ft. facility situated on the western side of the Esterley Tibbetts Bypass, close to Camana Bay town centre and adjacent to the Harquail Theatre. The new development is home to two temporary exhibition areas, an art studio, library, auditorium, sculpture garden, Art Café and Gift Shop, and a permanent gallery for the Cayman Islands National Art Collection.

As part of the National Gallery’s long-term business plan, an auditorium and multi-purpose event space have been incorporated into the design providing flexible venue options for conferences.

Trump State Visit Plan ‘Very Difficult’ For Queen

From Caribbean News Service

Theresa May’s decision to invite Donald Trump to a state visit has put the Queen in a “very difficult position”, a former head of the Foreign Office says.

Lord Ricketts said the speed of the invitation had “surprised” him.

A petition calling for the state visit to be cancelled has gathered more than 1.6 million signatures. A rival pro-visit petition has more than 90,000.

On Monday, thousands of people joined UK protests against Mr Trump’s travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries.

The controversial immigration measures prompted an emergency debate in Parliament.

Lord Ricketts, who was permanent secretary at the Foreign Office from 2006 to 2010, said it was unprecedented for a US president to be invited for a state visit in their first year in the White House.

In a letter to the Times, he questioned whether Mr Trump was “specially deserving of this exceptional honour” and described the invitation as “premature”.

“It would have been far wiser to wait to see what sort of president he would turn out to be before advising the Queen to invite him.

“Now the Queen is put in a very difficult position,” he said.

Lord Ricketts said the state visit should be delayed until later in the presidency, and Mr Trump should instead be invited for an official visit this year, “centred mainly on political talks with the prime minister”.

He said the Queen would want to receive the president in a “celebratory, warm, friendly visit”, but a state visit at the moment would seem “quite controversial”.

It got the Queen directly involved with “this early turbulent period of the Trump presidency, when these controversial policies are being announced and so on,” he said.

No date has yet been announced for the state visit. Such events often include a stay at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen.

But Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen said that at a time when MPs were beginning debates over the government’s bill to start the Brexit process, “we certainly need that special relationship with the US even more acutely than normal”.

“The offer of a free trade deal with the US quickly will be a huge benefit to our negotiations over the next two years as we negotiate our exit from the EU and access to the single market,” he said.

Mr Bridgen added that he thought it unlikely that Mr Trump would visit the UK in the next 90 days, by which point “his issues around the travel ban will be resolved one way or another”.

Former foreign secretary William Hague said the Queen would take a state visit “in her stride”, saying she had in the past hosted “tyrants” such as Romania’s former leader, Nicolae Ceausescu, and would cope “effortlessly” with a “brash billionaire from New York”.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hague added: “Most of us do not warm to Donald Trump or agree with the policies of his first 10 days.

“We can still, however, believe that our government should be the one he is most likely to listen to, and that Americans of all persuasions are among our closest friends.

“That means that when we ask the president to visit, we don’t rescind the invitation.”

Mrs May’s office said on Monday she was “very happy” to extend the invitation to Mr Trump on behalf of the Queen.

The prime minister has been under growing pressure to say whether or not she was briefed on the US travel restrictions when she met President Trump in Washington last week.

The ban affects citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Critics have called it a “Muslim ban” although the Trump administration denies this.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told MPs on Monday he would not comment on “confidential conversations” between the two leaders.

Mrs May faced heavy criticism when she refused several times to condemn the restrictions when asked during a visit to Turkey.

Downing Street later issued a statement saying she “does not agree” with Mr Trump’s travel ban but that US immigration was a matter for the US government.

But during demonstrations in London on Monday, the crowd chanted slogans including “Shame on May”.

Protesters packed Whitehall, causing the closure of Parliament Square. They held banners accusing Mr Trump of Islamophobia and Mrs May of appeasing him.

Demonstrations also took place in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield, Oxford, Cambridge, Brighton, Gloucester, Leeds, York, Liverpool, Leicester and several other towns and cities.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Mr Trump should not be welcomed to Britain “while he abuses our shared values with his shameful Muslim ban and attacks on refugees’ and women’s rights”.

For more: http://caribbeannewsservice.com/now/trump-state-visit-plan-very-difficult-for-queen/

Cayman Islander asks you to vote for his book

2017 CSPA Book Award

I would kindly ask for your support in voting for my recent published book please. Thank you all.

With regard

Hamid Charles

Hamid Charles

Reprographics Technician

Cayman Islands National Archive (CINA)

From: CLM Publishing [mailto:clmpublisher@gmail.com]

Sent: Thursday, February 02, 2017 11:01 AM

To: production@clmpublishing.com

Subject: 2017 CSPA Book Award

Your book was submitted to the CSPA (America), and voting is now open. Feel free to forward on to your readers/family/friends for voting. Tell them your book name (just in case they forget) and possible what genre it is listed under; autobiography, Christian Living, children…

See the link below:

Voting for the 2017 Christian Small Publisher

Book of the Year Award is Now Open

You can access the ballot at:

http://www.christianpublishers.net/17votes/

htpt://www.clmpublishing.com

https://docs.google.com/uc?export=download&id=0BzBGEVViGN-zajlSSi04RG80Mnc&revid=0BzBGEVViGN-zSGlleWFEN3VhdEljSE1uY0J4ZUFPQXNuZU1zPQ]

Issuance of Cayman Islands Voter IDs Starts 1 April

In response to a number of queries, Elections officials state that they will start issuing Voter ID cards from 1 April 2017.

The revised voters’ list is scheduled to be out on 31 March incorporating all the verified changes and new registrations. This will be formalized in the final list of voters on 1 April. Following this, the new IDs will be issued.

Existing voters will have their verified details and photograph transferred on to their new cards which they will have to pick up at Elections Headquarters on Smith Road.

New registrants will need to have their photos taken by the Elections Office prior to the Electors ID cards being issued to them.

Dominican Republic Popcorn performing Live

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

WED FEB 8

NHDT Affordable Housing Initiative Applications

The National Housing Development Trust is currently accepting applications from Construction Companies that are interested in pre-qualifying to Build Houses under the Affordable Housing Initiative and Build on Your Own Property Program. For more information, call 945-7649

THU FEB 9

Immigration: Work Permits

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Immigration: Work Permits on Thursday (9 Feb) from 9am until 11am at their offices in Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

FRI FEB 10

A Show From The Heart

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Presents A Show From The Heart featuring Carlene Davis on Friday (10 Feb) at the Lion’s Center. Gates open at 7.

Golf Tournament

The Montessori by the Sea Parent’s Guild is looking for sponsors for their upcoming Golf Tournament on February 10th. You’re also welcome to register as an individual competitor or as a team. For more information, email mbtsparentsguild@gmail.com

SAT FEB 11

Guiding the Way 5 & 10K Family Fund Walk/Run

The Guiding the Way 5 & 10K Family Fund Walk/Run is Saturday (11 Feb) at 630am for walkers and 645 for runners at Safehaven by Holiday Inn. To register, log on to caymanactive.com/guidin

Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club welcomes new members

On Saturday February 11th2017, the Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club will host a ‘Start of Season Blitz’ at the Camana Bay CIS Football Pitch. This event will encompass training skill sets for each age group and culminate in a round robin of games. All children between the ages of 5 and 18 years old are welcome; the event is open to all children who have not played before and to those who attended the inaugural games last year. Registration is at 9.30am, with the training running until 11.30am. This event is free of charge to all.

SUN FEB 12

Kiwanis Bike ride

The Annual KiwanisBike ride is Sunday (12 Feb) at 6am at Smith Cove. For more, log on to Kiwanis.ky

TUE FEB 14

Employment Pensions

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Employment Pensions on Tuesday (14 Feb) from 9am until 11am at their offices in Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

THU FEB 16

Exceeding Customer Expectations

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Exceeding Customer Expectations on Thursday (16 Feb) from 9am until 1pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

SAT FEB 18

Coco Fest

You’re invited to Coco Fest on Saturday (18 Feb) at Pedro Castle from 12pm to 4pm where there will be food, music and crafts.

TUE FEB 21

Floral Arrangement Classes

The Floral Supervisor at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman will lead a course on floral arrangement with three classes at the University College of the Cayman Islands on January 31st, February 7th and February 21st from 6 — 8pm. For more details call the Department of Agriculture on 947-3090.

WED FEB 22

Legislative Assembly Starts

The third meeting of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly will commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (22 Feb).

FRI FEB 24

Register for Dress For Culture Day

Host a dress down day at your business or school on Friday 24th February (or your preferred date!) and have everyone wear clothing that reflects their culture(s). Whether it be football jerseys or traditional costumes, all forms of cultural dress are welcome! We ask that each participant makes the suggested donation ($3 students or $5 adults) or more, which will directly support youth arts programming in the Cayman Islands.

Friday 24th February 2017

Adults $5 & Students $3

Register your school or business to participate by completing our Registration Form or email your participation details to: cncf@artscayman.org

Please call if you have any questions and we’ll be happy to assist: 949-5477

SAT FEB 25

Red Sky at Night

Red Sky at Night is a multi-disciplinary arts fair now in it’s 5th year with approximately 2,000+ in attendance each year. If you are engaged in any form of the arts, we invite you to get involved. All special talents are welcome and whether you have been performing for years or you consider yourself an up-and-coming talent, we encourage you to be a part of this year’s festival.

Event: Red Sky at Night

Event Date: Saturday 25th February 2017 – 4:00 p.m. – midnight

SUN FEB 26

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

SAT MAR 18

Girls Brigade 70th Anniversary: Fun Day

As part of 70th anniversary celebrations, the Girls Brigade is hosting a Fun Day on Saturday (18 Mar) at Prospect Youth Center

February Events at Camana Bay

Regal Cinemas’ Kids Club: Old Dogs (PG, 2009)

Saturday 4 February

10am

Regal Cinemas

Budding Chef Cooking Class: We’re Stuffed

Saturday 4 February

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Janine di Giovanni Book Signing and Presentation

Saturday 4 February

4pm

Books & Books

Exotic Indian Cooking Class

Tuesday 7 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Island-Style Cooking Class

Wednesday 8 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 8 February

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Daytime Cooking Class: Creme Brulee in the Day

Thursday 9 February

11:30am-1pm

Bon Vivant

Cayman Arts Festival Fringe Concert

Friday 10 February

6-7pm

Gardenia Court

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Sweet Treats

Saturday 11 February

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Cinderella (PG, 2015)

Sunday 12 February

7pm

The Crescent

Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Tangled (PG, 2010)

Monday 13 February

7pm

The Crescent

Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Lady and the Tramp (G, 1955)

Tuesday 14 February

7pm

Gardenia Court

Tasty Tapas and Bubbles Cooking Class

Tuesday 14 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Freshness from the Sea Cooking Class

Wednesday 15 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Floetry

Wednesday 15 February

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Daytime Cooking Class: Macarons for the Sweetest of Sweet

Thursday 16 February

11:30am-1pm

Bon Vivant

Legends at Camana Bay

Friday 17 February

6:30pm

The Festival Green

Regal Cinemas’ Kids Club: The Love Bug (G, 1968)

Saturday 18 February

10am

Regal Cinemas

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Pizza Party

Saturday 18 February

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Culture at the Cinema: Swan Lake

Saturday 18 February

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Big Green Egg 101

Tuesday 21 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Daytime Cooking Class: Braising and Slow Cooking

Wednesday 22 February

11:30am-1pm

Bon Vivant

Braising Bootcamp Cooking Class

Thursday 23 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Mexican Fiesta

Saturday 25 February

12-1pm

Bon Vivant