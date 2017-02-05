iNews Briefs & Community Events

National Gallery of the Cayman Islands
PROGRAMME OF EVENTS
Celebrating Maritime Culture and Heritage at the National Gallery
DISCUSSIONS
A Seafarers Discussion – Radio Cayman Talk Today
Thursday, 23 February 2017, 12:10 PM to 1:00 PM
Tune into 89.9 FM Radio Cayman’s Talk Today with Sterling D. Ebanks as members from the Seafarers Association, the Catboat Club and NGCI Director and Curator Natalie Urquhart discuss topics raised in the NGCI’s maritime exhibition programme – and the importance of passing on this story to the next generation. The segment begins at 12:10 PM and runs until 1:00 PM. Listeners are welcome to call in throughout the show to ask questions and air opinions. Call 1-800-534-TALK (8255) or 949-8037.
Upon the Seas “In Conversation With….”
Thursday, 9 March 2017, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is delighted to host an evening in conversation with members of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association to celebrate the history of maritime culture of the Cayman Islands. Join us as seafarers share their first-hand accounts and stories of life at sea. The special discussion takes place in the NGCI Dart Auditorium and is free and open to all members of the public. Refreshments will be served.
A Last Look
Thursday, 20 April 2017. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Discussion begins at 6:00 PM.
Join Upon the Seas Curator Natalie Urquhart and featured artists for a special walk-through and discussion. This programme is free to attend and refreshments will be served. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
EY’s Art Talks for Older Adults
Monday, 20 February 2017, Doors open at 1:00 PM talks start at 3:00 PM.
Additional dates to be announced.
EY’s Art Talks are open to the public and facilitate thought provoking discussions and time for seniors to socialise, aiming to improve health and strengthen a sense of well-being. Free coffee, tea and snacks are provided for seniors (over 65yrs). This programme is free to attend and group bookings can be made through the NGCI Education Department by emailing education@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111. This programme is kindly sponsored by EY.
KIDS & FAMILIES
Free Family Guides
Ongoing – 20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017
Families can download a free copy of the Upon the Seas exhibition guide in advance of their visit from the National Gallery website at www.nationalgallery.org.ky. Guides include additional information about the artists, exhibition themes, discussion points and creative art activities. These can be completed at home or during your visit to the exhibition. Family guides are also available at reception upon arrival to the National Gallery.
Pre-schoolers & Parents
Ongoing – Every Friday, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Weekly classes provide structured arts and craft activities for pre-schoolers, their parents, and caregivers. Based on the NGCI exhibition, Upon the Seas participants enjoy interactive activities which include storytelling and a range of art making experiences to engage senses, develop cognitive, social, and sensory-motor skills. Projects can be messy to parents are encouraged to dress their children accordingly. The weekly drop in sessions take place in the NGCI Art Studio and are $5.00 per child and are designed for children ages 2yrs to 4yrs. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Curious Catboats Family Day
Saturday, 11 February 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
The Cayman Catboat Club has partnered with the National Gallery to produce a special family day all about catboats. Enjoy art stations and pop-up art classes at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM in the NGCI Art Studio, then explore two new art exhibitions with activity sheets and self-guided tour packs for families. Admission to the family day event is free and open to all ages. Art classes at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM are free however pre-registration is necessary as the workshop is limited to 20 students. Beverages and healthy snacks will be available for purchase in the Art Café. For additional details email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Kids on Deck Family Day
Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Join the NGCI Education Department for free family fun art activities based on the contemporary art exhibition Upon the Seas. Play, create, and discover at the Kids on Deck event with arts and crafts, interactive games and art activities. Designed for children of all ages, activities are free and self-guided tour packs can be collected at reception. Beverages and healthy snacks will be available for purchase in the Art Café. For additional details email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Weave the Reef – Art Workshop for Families
Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Led by artist Kaitlyn Elphinstone learn about the threat of discarded fishing nets, called ‘ghostnets’ then craft your own ghostnet sea creatures. All materials are provided and the event is open to children of all ages. All children under 12yrs must be accompanied by an adult who can assist with the family art project. This is a free workshop however pre-registration is necessary as the workshop is limited to 20 students. Please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111 to register.
SCHOOLS & TEACHERS
Creative Worksheets ∙ Educational Resources for Students
Ongoing
20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017
The National Gallery’s Education Department has produced fun-filled educational activities in the form of worksheets for all ages to support the exhibition Upon the Seas. These educational resources can be downloaded for free from the NGCI website – www.nationalgallery.org.ky and will be made available during school tours and can be requested at reception throughout the duration of the exhibition.
Free School Tours for All Ages
Guided Tours and Activities by Appointment
20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017
Free guided tours of the temporary exhibition Upon the Seas – are available for students and youth groups of all ages at the National Gallery. Students will discuss the exhibition and get hands-on with interactive activity sheets. Topics covered include art, social studies, narratives, literacy and numeracy. For information or to book a tour contact NGCI at (345) 945 8111 or education@nationalgallery.org.ky.
Educators’ Happy Hour!
Friday, 24 February 2017, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
The National Gallery invites teachers and educators to join us for an informative evening of inspiring exhibition tours, socialising and wine! If you are an educator interested in bringing your students to the Gallery, this event will provide you with a firsthand experience of all that NGCI has to offer. Our staff will demonstrate a variety of educational tours and programmes available to students and will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about these opportunities. Mingle with your fellow educators, enjoy some beverages and nibbles and learn about Caymanian art. This event will be a fantastic way to plan your upcoming field trip, and enjoy a great start to the weekend! For more information and to RSVP, please contact Jessica Ebanks at intern@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945-8111.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Cayman Arts Festival Fringe Event & Late Night
Friday, 10 February 2017, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Guided tour at 6:15 PM.
Join us at the National Gallery for an evening of art and music with NGCI curators and young musicians David Brown and Isabella Rooney. Music begins at 6:00 PM in the NGCI Sculpture Gardens and a guided tour of the National Gallery’s latest exhibitions Upon the Seas and Saltwater in Their Veins will run at 6:15 PM. Admission is free and all are welcome.
Red Sky at Night – Late Night
Saturday, 25 February 2017, 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
The National Gallery joins the Cayman National Cultural Foundation for an evening to celebrate the arts and culture of the Cayman Islands. Two new exhibitions Upon the Seas and Saltwater in Their Veins will be open to the public and visitors will also have the opportunity to view the Permanent Collection in the Upper Gallery. Tours will run on the hour beginning at 6:00 PM and the last tour will run at 9:00 PM. Admission is free and scavenger hunts and worksheets for kids will be available. Visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky for more information about the exhibitions.
A Night at the MuseumS!
Thursday, 16 March 2017, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Cayman Islands National Museum and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Cayman Catboat Club Museum. The tour of the Catboat Club begins at 7:45 PM.
Join us for a special maritime tour with the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM) and the Cayman Catboat Club Museum (CCCM). The special event kicks off at CINM at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception and open house of the museum’s latest exhibition, Legends of Scuba Diving. Then head to the Catboat Club for a special fish fry and tour of the facility. Go behind the scenes and learn all about maritime history and culture with museum professionals and catboat specialists. Admission to both the National Museum and the Catboat Club is free and open to the public. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky.
WORKSHOPS & FILM SCREENINGS
Watercolour Collage – Workshop for Adults
Saturday, 18 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Join artist John Broad at the National Gallery and dive into the art of watercolour collage. This one day workshop invites participants to experiment with a variety of watercolour techniques and layer them into a maritime-themed piece inspired by the new exhibition Saltwater in Their Veins. The workshop is $100.00 (members receive a 10% discount). All materials including fine art quality watercolour paints are included. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Beach-combing & Assemblage Art with Chris Mann
Saturday, 1 April 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Led by artist Chris Mann this workshop invites participants to create an environmental assemblage art piece which tells a story. Bring your beach-combing collection (driftwood, plastics, shells, bottles, fishing nets, etc., to produce your very own work of art while learning about form, narratives, and assemblage art. The workshop is $80.00 (members receive a 10% discount). Participants are asked to bring a piece of driftwood to create the base of their work as well as additional collected items from the beach. Paints, glue, canvas boards, inks, and craft pens, will be available. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
A Plastic Ocean – Film Screening
Saturday, 1 April 2017, Screenings at 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM
Released in 2016, A Plastic Ocean is an adventure documentary shot on more than 20 locations over four years. Explorers Craig Leeson, the film’s director, and Tanya Streeter, British-Caymanian-American world champion free diver, and a team of international scientists reveal the causes and consequences of plastic pollution and share solutions. Admission is free and refreshments including popcorn will be served. Donations welcome. Seating is on a first come first-served basis. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
NGCI STORE
The National Gallery Store works with NGCI curators and artists to find the very best products to support the temporary exhibition schedule. Throughout the exhibition, Upon the Seas, the NGCI Store will feature books, accessories, art supplies, and kids’ items that will inspire ingenuity and encourage one to make a BIG NOISE with a little creativity! NGCI members receive a 10% discount, plus additional sales on art supplies and merchandise will run throughout the exhibition.
GUIDED TOURS
National Gallery offers guided tours to enhance your experience and offer memorable moments. Led by NGCI curators or educators, tours provide additional insights and tell the stories behind the works of art and artists who created them. Custom tours and packages are also available – consider including a workshop, art class, or art documentary with your visit. We have ample parking and an Art Café offering healthy snacks and beverages. Additional catering options are also available. Tour pricing is dependent on group size and staff availability. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Contact Us
For more information regarding any of the events listed above and to RSVP please get in touch by emailing info@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111.
***TEMPORARY ACCESS ROAD***
The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) has a temporary access road while work is being done to improve site access as well as develop the front sculpture gardens. The access road is located off of Lawrence Boulevard and passes through the F.J. Harquail Cultural Grounds (Harquail Theatre). For a map please visit https://www.nationalgallery.org.ky/temporary-road-access/. NGCI exhibitions and programming will continue as per usual. For more information on roadworks related to NGCI email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands
Established in 1996, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at our central exhibition space, and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork with art from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.
NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting 25+ education and outreach programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes aim to capture every age group in our community from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, in addition to marginalized members of our community. They combine arts education with enriching creative experiences which foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of culture, cultural heritage, national identity and community values.
NGCI Site & Facility
The new National Gallery building is a 9,000 sq. ft. facility situated on the western side of the Esterley Tibbetts Bypass, close to Camana Bay town centre and adjacent to the Harquail Theatre. The new development is home to two temporary exhibition areas, an art studio, library, auditorium, sculpture garden, Art Café and Gift Shop, and a permanent gallery for the Cayman Islands National Art Collection.
As part of the National Gallery’s long-term business plan, an auditorium and multi-purpose event space have been incorporated into the design providing flexible venue options for conferences.
Cayman Islander asks you to vote for his book
I would kindly ask for your support in voting for my recent published book please. Thank you all.
With regard
Hamid Charles
Hamid Charles
Reprographics Technician
Cayman Islands National Archive (CINA)
Issuance of Cayman Islands Voter IDs Starts 1 April
In response to a number of queries, Elections officials state that they will start issuing Voter ID cards from 1 April 2017.
The revised voters’ list is scheduled to be out on 31 March incorporating all the verified changes and new registrations. This will be formalized in the final list of voters on 1 April. Following this, the new IDs will be issued.
Existing voters will have their verified details and photograph transferred on to their new cards which they will have to pick up at Elections Headquarters on Smith Road.
New registrants will need to have their photos taken by the Elections Office prior to the Electors ID cards being issued to them.
Dominican Republic Popcorn performing Live
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
WED FEB 8
NHDT Affordable Housing Initiative Applications
THU FEB 9
Immigration: Work Permits
FRI FEB 10
A Show From The Heart
Golf Tournament
SAT FEB 11
Guiding the Way 5 & 10K Family Fund Walk/Run
Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club welcomes new members
On Saturday February 11th2017, the Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club will host a ‘Start of Season Blitz’ at the Camana Bay CIS Football Pitch. This event will encompass training skill sets for each age group and culminate in a round robin of games. All children between the ages of 5 and 18 years old are welcome; the event is open to all children who have not played before and to those who attended the inaugural games last year. Registration is at 9.30am, with the training running until 11.30am. This event is free of charge to all.
SUN FEB 12
Kiwanis Bike ride
TUE FEB 14
Employment Pensions
THU FEB 16
Exceeding Customer Expectations
Coco Fest
TUE FEB 21
Floral Arrangement Classes
WED FEB 22
Legislative Assembly Starts
FRI FEB 24
Register for Dress For Culture Day
Host a dress down day at your business or school on Friday 24th February (or your preferred date!) and have everyone wear clothing that reflects their culture(s). Whether it be football jerseys or traditional costumes, all forms of cultural dress are welcome! We ask that each participant makes the suggested donation ($3 students or $5 adults) or more, which will directly support youth arts programming in the Cayman Islands.
Friday 24th February 2017
Adults $5 & Students $3
Register your school or business to participate by completing our Registration Form or email your participation details to: cncf@artscayman.org
Please call if you have any questions and we’ll be happy to assist: 949-5477
SAT FEB 25
Red Sky at Night
Red Sky at Night is a multi-disciplinary arts fair now in it’s 5th year with approximately 2,000+ in attendance each year. If you are engaged in any form of the arts, we invite you to get involved. All special talents are welcome and whether you have been performing for years or you consider yourself an up-and-coming talent, we encourage you to be a part of this year’s festival.
Event: Red Sky at Night
Event Date: Saturday 25th February 2017 – 4:00 p.m. – midnight
SUN FEB 26
Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight
Cayman Islands Cycling Association
Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM
Event Description:
Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles
SAT MAR 18
Girls Brigade 70th Anniversary: Fun Day
Saturday 4 February
10am
Regal Cinemas
Budding Chef Cooking Class: We’re Stuffed
Saturday 4 February
12-1pm
Bon Vivant
Janine di Giovanni Book Signing and Presentation
Saturday 4 February
4pm
Books & Books
Exotic Indian Cooking Class
Tuesday 7 February
6-8pm
Bon Vivant
Island-Style Cooking Class
Wednesday 8 February
6-8pm
Bon Vivant
The Bookends Club
Wednesday 8 February
6:30-7:30pm
Books & Books
Daytime Cooking Class: Creme Brulee in the Day
Thursday 9 February
11:30am-1pm
Bon Vivant
Cayman Arts Festival Fringe Concert
Friday 10 February
6-7pm
Gardenia Court
Budding Chef Cooking Class: Sweet Treats
Saturday 11 February
12-1pm
Bon Vivant
Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Cinderella (PG, 2015)
Sunday 12 February
7pm
The Crescent
Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Tangled (PG, 2010)
Monday 13 February
7pm
The Crescent
Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Lady and the Tramp (G, 1955)
Tuesday 14 February
7pm
Gardenia Court
Tasty Tapas and Bubbles Cooking Class
Tuesday 14 February
6-8pm
Bon Vivant
Freshness from the Sea Cooking Class
Wednesday 15 February
6-8pm
Bon Vivant
Floetry
Wednesday 15 February
6:30-7:30pm
Books & Books
Daytime Cooking Class: Macarons for the Sweetest of Sweet
Thursday 16 February
11:30am-1pm
Bon Vivant
Legends at Camana Bay
Friday 17 February
6:30pm
The Festival Green
Regal Cinemas’ Kids Club: The Love Bug (G, 1968)
Saturday 18 February
10am
Regal Cinemas
Budding Chef Cooking Class: Pizza Party
Saturday 18 February
12-1pm
Bon Vivant
Culture at the Cinema: Swan Lake
Saturday 18 February
7pm
Regal Cinemas
Big Green Egg 101
Tuesday 21 February
6-8pm
Bon Vivant
Daytime Cooking Class: Braising and Slow Cooking
Wednesday 22 February
11:30am-1pm
Bon Vivant
Braising Bootcamp Cooking Class
Thursday 23 February
6-8pm
Bon Vivant
Budding Chef Cooking Class: Mexican Fiesta
Saturday 25 February
12-1pm
Bon Vivant
Speak Your Mind