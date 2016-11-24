iNews Briefs & Community Events

Caribbean Commercial Investment Bank Seeks U.S. Bankruptcy Protection
More wreckage from Anguilla’s offshore banking troubles has washed up in a U.S. bankruptcy court, with the filing of a chapter 11 proceeding for Caribbean Commercial Investment Bank Ltd.
Tuesday’s chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York came from William Tacon, a court-appointed administrator of the Anguillan bank.
Earlier this year Mr. Tacon also placed the offshore private bank and trust operation owned by the failed National Bank of Anguilla under bankruptcy protection in New York.
For more: http://www.offshore-bankers.net/article/26547/caribbean-commercial-investment-bank-seeks-us-bankruptcy-protection
Central Bank imposes fine on Jordan Kuwait Bank (Cyprus branch)
The Central Bank of Cyprus has decided to impose sanctions in the form of a fine on Jordan Kuwait Bank,
Cyprus branch amounting to €1,205,000 for failure to comply with certain provisions of the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Activities Laws and of the Directive issued by the Central Bank for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.
For more: http://www.offshore-bankers.net/article/26560/central-bank-imposes-fine-on-jordan-kuwait-bank-cyprus-branch
Cayman Drama Society presents: A Playhouse Family Christmas
Education begins on Cayman Islands Single Member Constituencies
The Elections Office invites the public, including voters, potential candidates and their agents in the 2017 General Election, to learn more about recent changes to the Elections Law that created 19 single member electoral districts.
Interested persons may email office@elections.ky to ask questions, or request short presentations for groups or organisations.
The public should also stay tuned to local media for information on upcoming meetings, which will aim to address any questions that people may have about the transition.
Cayman Islands Needs Assessment Unit Office closure for the Holidays
The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) office, 2nd Floor Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town will close for the following days over the holiday season 2016:
Thursday, 8 December from noon onwards for staff function
Friday, 23 to Wednesday, 28 December inclusive for the Christmas Holidays, and
Friday, 30 December.
The NAU office will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, 3 January 2017.
The official Cayman Islands public holidays for 2017 are:
Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)
Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day
Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday
Friday, 14 April – Good Friday
Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday
Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day
Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday
Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day
Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day
Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day
Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
TUE NOV 22 – SUN NOV 27
Annual Convention of the Church of God
The Annual Convention of the Church of God (Universal) is Tuesday — Sunday (22 — 27 Nov) with services at 6am, 10am and 7pm daily with 2:30pm services on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
THU & FRI & SAT NOV 24 & 25 & 26
Annie Get Your Gun
St. Ignatius Catholic School presents Annie Get Your Gun on Thursday (24 Nov) at 7pm, on Friday (24 Nov) at 7pm and on Saturday (26 Nov) at 2pm and 7pm.
FRI NOV 25
District Christmas Tree Lighting
Fundraising Fish Fry
The First Assembly of God is having a fundraising Fish Fry on Friday (25 Nov) from 11am to 6pm.
SAT NOV 26
Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk
Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels (MOW) is excited to introduce to you our 1st Annual SK Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 26 th 2016 at the Holiday Inn Grand Caymanian Resort.
America, Canada and Cayman all give thanks each year for all their blessings by celebrating Thanksgivings. We believe that Thanksgiving is the ideal time to launch this event.
Most of us when we sit down to have our holiday meal have little cause to think of others outside of our own family. However, we are asking you to consider those most vulnerable among us, our seniors and infirm.
Let’s put food on the table of those less fortunate then ourselves while working off some of those extra pounds gained during our own Thanksgiving feast@, as we prepare to enjoy Christmas dinner guilt free (waistline.)
Sign up today to take part in our 1st Annual Turkey Trot. Please see accompanying registration form.
Pirate’s Week: Cayman Brac Heritage Day
As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to Heritage Day events at 8am on Saturday (26 Nov) followed by a float parade, happy hour and finale party at 4pm
Singing Christmas Tree
Caribbean Santa Photos
Cayman Islands Business Men’s Annual Christmas Breakfast
The Grand Cayman chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is having its annual Christmas breakfast on Saturday November 26th at 8:00am, at Lola’s ( formerly The Upper Crust) restaurant in Camana Bay. Our speaker will be Bishop Nicholas Sykes. Please have your wife or girlfriend join us as well.
Come out to hear the how God is making a difference in the life of men like you, right here in Cayman.
Merry Christmas!
Big Ole’ Looky Ya Cultural Christmas Bazaar
The Big Ole’ Looky Ya Cultural Christmas Bazaar is Saturday (26 Nov) at the National Museum from 2 — 6pm
SUN NOV 27
Time Attack Al & Jay Memorial Run
The Time Attack Al & Jay Memorial Run is Sunday (27 Nov) at 10am. Register on Friday at Cayman Auto Enthusiasts Association Back to Basics Car Audio Show at 7pm at AL Thompsons.
MON NOV 28
Grand Court Jurors Notice
All Grand Court jurors in the current session must now report on Monday (28 Nov) at 945am.
TUE NOV 29
Immigration: Caymanian Status & Naturalization
Domestic Violence Intervention Training Program
WED NOV 30
Cayman Islands National Conservation Council to hold General Meeting
The National Conservation Council will hold a general meeting on Wednesday November 30th, 2016, from 2pm in Room 1038 of the Government Administration Building (Grand Cayman).
The Agenda of the meeting will be available at the DoE website (http://www.doe.ky/laws/national-conservation-law/conservation-council/).
This meeting is open to observers from the public. If anyone wishes to submit comments to the Council in advance of the meeting they may do so via email to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky
Men and Boys Connect Facebook Challenge
As part of International Men’s Day celebrations, you’re invited to participate in the Men and Boys Connect Facebook Challenge. Upload a picture of men and boys connecting or making a difference on the FRC Facebook page for a chance to win prizes.
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Lunch and Learn
Traditional Santa photos
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a year-end Social Gathering, on Saturday December 3rd 2016 at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Entertainment will be provided
Silent Night Toy Drive
Cayman Brac Annual Christmas Variety Show
Parade of Lights
Pink Ladies Christmas Bazaar
Wreath-Making Workshop
Caribbean Santa Photos
SUN DEC 4
Northward Road Park Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Christmas Cantata
SAT DEC 10
A Choir & Orchestra Concert
Sat 10th December 7pm The Crescent Camana Bay FREE
JAN 12-15 (2017)
Cayman Islands Cookout festival
CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017
GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS
SCHEDULE
Thursday, January 12, 2017
03:00pm EST
VENUE
The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
George Town
Cayman Islands
HOST
Wine Folly
EVENT DESCRIPTION
Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver.
Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout.
For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only.
Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536
SUN FEB 26 (2017)
Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight
Cayman Islands Cycling Association
Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM
Event Description:
Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles
November Events at Camana Bay
Good afternoon,
This month you can look forward to beloved rituals and the start of our holiday events. If you look closely in the Town Centre, you can see light bulbs sprinkled throughout, but they won’t be turned on until Santa comes to flick the magical switch at our annual Tree Lighting ceremony.
There’s a lot more to come…keep your elf ears to the ground for our Holiday Events Press Release coming in a couple of weeks, which will include a full details on how everyone can have the most wonderful time at Camana Bay this holiday season.
Warm regards,
Alyson Hay
Here is a quick look at our special events:
Moonlight & Movies: Christmas Series
Tuesdays; 22 November through 20 December
7pm
Gardenia Court
Holiday Market
Wednesdays; 23 November through 21 December
12-7pm
The Paseo
Floetry
Wednesday 23 November
6:30-7:30pm
Books & Books
Traditional Santa Photos
Thursdays; 24 November through 22 December
5-7pm
Gardenia Court
Santa Paws
Saturday 26 November
10am-12pm
Gardenia Court
VAS Craft Market
Saturday 26 November
10am-5pm
The Paseo
Caribbean Santa Photos
Saturdays; 26 November through 17 December
3-5pm
The Island
Santa Run
Sunday 27 November
6am
The Crescent
