iNews Briefs & Community Events

Caribbean Commercial Investment Bank Seeks U.S. Bankruptcy Protection

From Offshore Bankers

More wreckage from Anguilla’s offshore banking troubles has washed up in a U.S. bankruptcy court, with the filing of a chapter 11 proceeding for Caribbean Commercial Investment Bank Ltd.

Tuesday’s chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York came from William Tacon, a court-appointed administrator of the Anguillan bank.

Earlier this year Mr. Tacon also placed the offshore private bank and trust operation owned by the failed National Bank of Anguilla under bankruptcy protection in New York.

For more: http://www.offshore-bankers.net/article/26547/caribbean-commercial-investment-bank-seeks-us-bankruptcy-protection

Central Bank imposes fine on Jordan Kuwait Bank (Cyprus branch)

From Offshore Bankers

The Central Bank of Cyprus has decided to impose sanctions in the form of a fine on Jordan Kuwait Bank,

Cyprus branch amounting to €1,205,000 for failure to comply with certain provisions of the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Activities Laws and of the Directive issued by the Central Bank for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

For more: http://www.offshore-bankers.net/article/26560/central-bank-imposes-fine-on-jordan-kuwait-bank-cyprus-branch

Cayman Drama Society presents: A Playhouse Family Christmas

Education begins on Cayman Islands Single Member Constituencies The Elections Office invites the public, including voters, potential candidates and their agents in the 2017 General Election, to learn more about recent changes to the Elections Law that created 19 single member electoral districts. Interested persons may email office@elections.ky to ask questions, or request short presentations for groups or organisations. The public should also stay tuned to local media for information on upcoming meetings, which will aim to address any questions that people may have about the transition.

Cayman Islands Needs Assessment Unit Office closure for the Holidays

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) office, 2nd Floor Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town will close for the following days over the holiday season 2016:

Thursday, 8 December from noon onwards for staff function

Friday, 23 to Wednesday, 28 December inclusive for the Christmas Holidays, and

Friday, 30 December.

The NAU office will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

The official Cayman Islands public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed) Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday Friday, 14 April – Good Friday Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day. COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order) TUE NOV 22 – SUN NOV 27 Annual Convention of the Church of God The Annual Convention of the Church of God (Universal) is Tuesday — Sunday (22 — 27 Nov) with services at 6am, 10am and 7pm daily with 2:30pm services on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

THU & FRI & SAT NOV 24 & 25 & 26

Annie Get Your Gun

St. Ignatius Catholic School presents Annie Get Your Gun on Thursday (24 Nov) at 7pm, on Friday (24 Nov) at 7pm and on Saturday (26 Nov) at 2pm and 7pm.

FRI NOV 25

District Christmas Tree Lighting The West Bay CODAC is inviting all residents to the District Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday (25 Nov) at 6:30pm on the grounds of the Teacher Redley Library. Pirate’s Week: Family Bon Fire

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the a Family Bon Fire at Heritage House Beach in Cayman Brac at 6pm on Friday (25 Nov) followed by the Kick Off part at Watering Place at 9pm

Fundraising Fish Fry

The First Assembly of God is having a fundraising Fish Fry on Friday (25 Nov) from 11am to 6pm.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels (MOW) is excited to introduce to you our 1st Annual SK Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 26 th 2016 at the Holiday Inn Grand Caymanian Resort. America, Canada and Cayman all give thanks each year for all their blessings by celebrating Thanksgivings. We believe that Thanksgiving is the ideal time to launch this event. Most of us when we sit down to have our holiday meal have little cause to think of others outside of our own family. However, we are asking you to consider those most vulnerable among us, our seniors and infirm. Let’s put food on the table of those less fortunate then ourselves while working off some of those extra pounds gained during our own Thanksgiving feast@, as we prepare to enjoy Christmas dinner guilt free (waistline.) Sign up today to take part in our 1st Annual Turkey Trot. Please see accompanying registration form.

Pirate’s Week: Cayman Brac Heritage Day As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to Heritage Day events at 8am on Saturday (26 Nov) followed by a float parade, happy hour and finale party at 4pm Singing Christmas Tree The Singing Christmas Tree’s annual program is Saturday and Sunday (26 & 27 Nov) at 6.30pm at the First Assembly of God. Breeze Fusion Brac 5K Walk/Run The Breeze Fusion Brac 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (26 Nov) at 630am at Public Beach. Caribbean Santa Photos Caribbean Santa Photos will be available on Saturday (26 Nov) from 3 — 5pm on The Island in Camana Bay. Visual Arts Society Craft Market The Visual Arts Society Craft Market is Saturday (26 Nov) from 10am until 5pm on The Paseo in Camana Bay. Santa Paws Santa Paws is Saturday (26 Nov) from 10am until 12pm in Gardenia Court at Camana Bay. Cayman Islands Business Men’s Annual Christmas Breakfast The Grand Cayman chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is having its annual Christmas breakfast on Saturday November 26th at 8:00am, at Lola’s ( formerly The Upper Crust) restaurant in Camana Bay. Our speaker will be Bishop Nicholas Sykes. Please have your wife or girlfriend join us as well. Come out to hear the how God is making a difference in the life of men like you, right here in Cayman. Merry Christmas! Big Ole’ Looky Ya Cultural Christmas Bazaar The Big Ole’ Looky Ya Cultural Christmas Bazaar is Saturday (26 Nov) at the National Museum from 2 — 6pm SUN NOV 27 Time Attack Al & Jay Memorial Run The Time Attack Al & Jay Memorial Run is Sunday (27 Nov) at 10am. Register on Friday at Cayman Auto Enthusiasts Association Back to Basics Car Audio Show at 7pm at AL Thompsons. West Bay SDA 5K The West Bay SDA 5K is Sunday (27 Nov) at 630am at Ed Bush Stadium. Santa Run The Santa Run is Sunday (27 Nov) at 6am at The Crescent in Camana Bay. MON NOV 28 Grand Court Jurors Notice All Grand Court jurors in the current session must now report on Monday (28 Nov) at 945am. TUE NOV 29 Immigration: Caymanian Status & Naturalization The Chamber of Commerce presents Immigration: Caymanian Status & Naturalization on Tuesday (29 Nov) at 9am. Register online at caymanchamber.ky Domestic Violence Intervention Training Program The Family Resource Centre is holding a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training Program workshop Tuesday through Thursday (29 Nov — 1 Dec) from 8:30 to 5pm daily. WED NOV 30 Cayman Islands National Conservation Council to hold General Meeting The National Conservation Council will hold a general meeting on Wednesday November 30th, 2016, from 2pm in Room 1038 of the Government Administration Building (Grand Cayman). The Agenda of the meeting will be available at the DoE website (http://www.doe.ky/laws/national-conservation-law/conservation-council/). This meeting is open to observers from the public. If anyone wishes to submit comments to the Council in advance of the meeting they may do so via email to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky

Men and Boys Connect Facebook Challenge As part of International Men’s Day celebrations, you’re invited to participate in the Men and Boys Connect Facebook Challenge. Upload a picture of men and boys connecting or making a difference on the FRC Facebook page for a chance to win prizes. Abattoir Services If you need Abattoir Services this Christmas, you must call and arrange slaughter during the month of November. Call 947.3090 for more information. Elections Law Changes The Elections Office invites the public to learn more about recent changes to the Elections Law that created 19 single member electoral districts. Interested persons may email office@elections.ky to ask questions, or request short presentations for groups or organizations. SME Workshop: Financial Planning for Micros & Small Businesses The Chamber of Commerce presents an SME Workshop: Financial Planning for Micros & Small Businesses on Wednesday (30 Nov) at 530pm. Register online at Caymanchamber.ky

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Lunch and Learn You’re invited to a Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Lunch and Learn on Wednesday (30 Nov) from 12pm to 2pm at the Wharf Restaurant.

THU DEC 1 Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 1 The Chamber of Commerce is hosting Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 1 on Thursday (1 Dec) from 9am until 430pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Employment Basics The Chamber of Commerce is hosting Employment Basics on Thursday (1 Dec) from 9am until 2pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. HospiceCare’s Light Up a Life Cayman HospiceCare’s Light Up a Life is Thursday (1 Dec) from 530 to 730pm in Cassia Court in Camana Bay Traditional Santa photos Traditional Santa photos will be available on Thursday (1 Dec) from 5 — 7pm in Gardenia Court.

SAT DEC 3 Cayman Islands Seafarers year-end Social

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a year-end Social Gathering, on Saturday December 3rd 2016 at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Entertainment will be provided

Silent Night Toy Drive You’re invited to Rotaract Blue and Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman’s Silent Night Toy Drive on Saturday (3 Dec) at the Whiskey Mist. Please donate a toy at the door. Cayman Brac Annual Christmas Variety Show The Lions Club of Cayman Brac Annual Christmas Variety Show is Saturday (3 Dec) as the Aston Rutty Center starting at 7pm Parade of Lights The Parade of Lights is Saturday (3 Dec) with the Christmas Market starting at 4pm followed by the parade at 6 o’clock at the Crescent in Camana Bay. Pink Ladies Christmas Bazaar The annual Pink Ladies Christmas Bazaar is Saturday (3 Dec) at the Arts & Recreation Center at Camana Bay from 2 — 5pm. Wreath-Making Workshop Children are invited to a wreath-making workshop on Saturday (3 Dec) from 1 — 2:30pm at Starfish Village. Caribbean Santa Photos Caribbean Santa Photos will be available on Saturday (3 Dec) from 3 — 5pm on The Island in Camana Bay

SUN DEC 4

Northward Road Park Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The Northward Road Park Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is Sunday (4 Dec) at 530pm.

Christmas Cantata

The Cayman Male Voice Choir will perform their annual Christmas Cantata on Sunday (4 Dec) at 7pm at Elmslie Memorial Church.

SAT DEC 10

A Choir & Orchestra Concert

Sat 10th December 7pm The Crescent Camana Bay FREE

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017 GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS SCHEDULE Thursday, January 12, 2017 03:00pm EST VENUE The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands George Town Cayman Islands HOST Wine Folly EVENT DESCRIPTION Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver. Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout. For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only. Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

November Events at Camana Bay

Good afternoon,

This month you can look forward to beloved rituals and the start of our holiday events. If you look closely in the Town Centre, you can see light bulbs sprinkled throughout, but they won’t be turned on until Santa comes to flick the magical switch at our annual Tree Lighting ceremony.

There’s a lot more to come…keep your elf ears to the ground for our Holiday Events Press Release coming in a couple of weeks, which will include a full details on how everyone can have the most wonderful time at Camana Bay this holiday season.

Warm regards,

Alyson Hay

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Moonlight & Movies: Christmas Series

Tuesdays; 22 November through 20 December

7pm

Gardenia Court

Holiday Market

Wednesdays; 23 November through 21 December

12-7pm

The Paseo

Floetry

Wednesday 23 November

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Traditional Santa Photos

Thursdays; 24 November through 22 December

5-7pm

Gardenia Court

Santa Paws

Saturday 26 November

10am-12pm

Gardenia Court

VAS Craft Market

Saturday 26 November

10am-5pm

The Paseo

Caribbean Santa Photos

Saturdays; 26 November through 17 December

3-5pm

The Island

Santa Run

Sunday 27 November

6am

The Crescent