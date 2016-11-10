iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands flu vaccines availableVaccines for the seasonal flu will be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital, District Health Centres in Grand Cayman, Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman Clinic.

The locations and times are listed below: –

The General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all District Health Centres, from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning October 19th, 2016.

Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac, Wednesday October 26th 2016.

The Little Cayman Clinic: Residents of Little Cayman should contact the clinic to make arrangements.

To meet the demand in the initial period, the flu shot will also be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital Atrium (next to the Pharmacy) from Tuesday October 17 to November 11, 2016 from 10am – noon on weekdays only. Flu Shots will also be available at Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA), October 26 and 27 at the Arc Camana Bay.

The flu vaccine is FREE to all residents. No appointments are necessary; however, persons should indicate to the registration officer at the clinic that they need to have the flu shot.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week Fun Run/Walks Return

The Pirates Week Festival is once again hosting its series of fun runs; the Pirates Week 5K on the first week end of festivities and the “To Hell and Back 10k” on the final weekend of events.

Both run/walk events are geared for people of all fitness levels and carry a $25 registration fee, however person signing up for both event can save $10 on their total entry fee. Interested people can register online at www.caymanactive.com

The first 100 entrants of either event will also receive a free event t-shirt.

The Pirates Week 5k begins at 5:30pm on Friday 11th November; deadline to register for that event is Wednesday 8th November. The post race celebrations for this event will be held at the Bar Crudo gazebo on Harbour Drive. Proceeds from this event go to the 345 Athletic Club.

The “To Hell and Back 10k” begins at 7:00am on Sunday 20th November with a deadline of Wednesday 16th November. A complimentary post-race breakfast will be held at Calico Jack’s Restaurant on Seven Mile Public Beach.

For more information, log on to Cayman Active.com, Piratesweekfestival.com or contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078

Be a part of Cayman Islands Pirates Week

By purchasing an official T-shirt companies and their employees can promote the Pirates Week festivities from 10th to 18th November. The t-shirts can be affixed with the company’s logo and short sizes custom ordered.

Week and support the national festival financially. Festival staff believe that allowing employees to wear the official shirt during the week of activities also promotes a exciting atmosphere during within the workplace adding to the overall experience of the Festival, creating a sense of community pride amongst private and public sector entities.

There are two T-shirt designs available with the choice of the organisation’s logo appearing on the reverse side. (see attached order form)

Orders and payment must be submitted to the Pirates Week Office by Friday 21st October, 2016. Shirts will be available for pick-up by Thursday 10th November.

Special Offer! Purchase 25+ shirts and receive a 10% discount on your entire order.

For more information call the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or emailinfo@piratesweekfestival.com

Find out other ways companies and individuals can be a part of Pirates Week 2016: Age of Romance here àt: http://www.piratesweekfestival.com/be-a-part-of-it

Pirates Week Schedule

GRAND CAYMAN

Thursday – Nov 10, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

3:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Pirates Week Happy Hour, Margaritaville sponsored by Margaritaville

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Pirates Week Kick-off Party, The Wharf sponsored by The Wharf

9:00 pm – 2:00 am

Friday – Nov 11, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

7:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Pirates Week 5K Run (Bayshore Mall), Harbour Drive sponsored by The Ministry of Sports

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

6:00 pm – 2:00 am

Le Vele, North Church Street sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

6:00 pm – Midnight

Miss Festival Queen Competition, Harbour Drive sponsored by The Ministry of Culture

7:15 pm – 8:25 pm

Fireworks, Harbour Drive sponsored by Lobster Pot and Department of Tourism

8:30 pm – 8:45 pm

Street Dance, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

9.00 pm – 2.00 am

Saturday – Nov 12, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pre-Landing Entertainment, Harbour Drive, sponsored Hurley’s Media

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Landing Pageant at Hog Sty Bay

followed by Float Parade on Harbour Drive sponsored Hurley’s Media

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and

Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

1:00 pm – Midnight

Street Dance, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

7:00 pm – Midnight

Teen Up, Teen Street Dance, Goring Avenue sponsored by Pepsi

7:00 pm – 1100 pm

Pirate Star “Homeland Edition”, Harbour Drive presented by Star 92.7FM

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Sunday – Nov 13, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Children’s Fun Fair Day, Pedro St. James sponsored by CIBC/First Caribbean Int’l Bank

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Monday – Nov 14, 2016

“Soaked”, Pirates Week Wet Fete, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

12:01 am -4:00 am

5K Sea Swim at Grand Cayman Beach Suites sponsored by KPMG

7:30 am

Bodden Town Heritage Day, Harry McCoy Park/Nurse Josie Senior Centre, Gun Square Ave sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

CUC’s Pan In De City (Steel Pan Competition and Showcase), Pedro St. James sponsored by

Caribbean Utility Company (CUC)

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Bodden Town Music and Food Festival, Pedro St. James sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

Tuesday – Nov 15, 2016

George Town Heritage Day, Farmers Market, Huldah Avenue sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Pirates Week Full Moon Madness, Calico Jack’s, Seven Mile Beach sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

9:00 pm – 2:00 am

Wednesday – Nov 16, 2016

East End Heritage Day, Heritage Field sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am

Thursday – Nov 17, 2016

West Bay Heritage Day, West Bay Heritage Field sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Center

3:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday – Nov 18, 2016

North Side Heritage Day, Water Key Public Park (next to Kaibo Restaurant) sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am (Fireworks at 8:00 pm)

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday – Nov 19, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pirate Pooch Parade, Harbour Drive sponsored by Pet Paradise

9:00 am – 10:30 am

Caybrew Cardboard Boat Race, Hog Sty Bay sponsored by Kirk Freeport and Caybrew

2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and

Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

2:00 pm – Midnight

“Illumination” Night Parade, Harbour Drive

7:00 pm

Teen Up, Teen Street Dance, Goring Avenue sponsored by Pepsi

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Fireworks, Harbour Drive, sponsored by Lobster Pot and Department of Tourism

8.00pm

Street Dance Finale and Food Festival – Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

8:15 pm – Midnight

Sunday – Nov 20, 2016

“To Hell and Back” 10K Run/Walk, Seven Mile Beach sponsored by Calico Jack’s and Aquafina

7:00 am

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre Pirates Week Full

8:00 am

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

FRI NOV 11

Pirate’s Week: Food Festival

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the continuation of the Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet at the Lions Aquatic Center from 7am to 2pm on Friday (11 Nov). The Pirates Week 5K Run at Bayshore Mall is at 3:30pm. The Food Festival will be in the parking lots of Royal Bank of Canada and Kirk Freeport along Shedden Road from 6pm to 2am. The Miss Festival Queen Competition will be on Harbor Drive at 715pm followed by fireworks at 830 and a street dance at 9pm.

SAT NOV 12

Girls’ Brigade National Council Celebration

The Cayman Islands Girls’ Brigade National Council will be celebrating its 70th year Anniversary in Cayman with an event on Saturday (12 Nov) at Grand Old House starting at 6pm. Call 916-8617 for ticket information. $50 each

2016 Arlin Tatum Tribute Concert and Country Jamboree

The Veterans and Seaman’s Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman present the 2016 Arlin Tatum Tribute Concert and Country Jamboree on Saturday (12 Nov) at 630pm.

World Diabetes Day Walk/Run

The World Diabetes Day Walk/Run is Saturday (12 Nov) at 630am leaving the Dental Clinic at Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac.

SUN NOV 13

Remembrance Sunday On Sunday (13 Nov) the Cayman Islands will join nations around the world in celebrating Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph outside Elmslie Memorial Church. The public is invited to attend the annual tribute to our veterans starting at 10:45 a.m. Individuals or religious organizations who wish to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph or the Seaman’s Memorial, should contact Chief Protocol Meloney Syms, tel. 244-3612 or email protocol@gov.ky. Investment Harvest

The North Side Seventh Day Adventist Church presents its annual Investment Harvest on Sunday (13 Nov) at 930am on Old Robin Road.

MON NOV 14

Pirate’s Week: Bodden Town Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the 5K Sea Swim at Grand Cayman Beach Suites at 730am on Monday (14 Nov). Bodden Town Heritage Day at Harry McCoy Park is at 11am and CUC’s Pan In De City Steel Pan Competition will be at Pedro St. James from 6 to 8pm.

World Diabetes Day Health Fair World Diabetes Day is Monday (14 Nov) and you’re invited to a Health Fair on the Faith Hospital Grounds at 930am. There will be free health screenings.

TUE NOV 15

Pirate’s Week: George Town Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the George Town Heritage Day at the Farmer’s Market on Huldah Avenue from 11am until 8pm.

2016 Know Your Money Fraud Prevention Seminar

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority in collaboration with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit and the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce will host the 2016 Know Your Money Fraud Prevention Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday (15 & 16 Nov). This year’s seminar will be held at the Chamber of Commerce conference room, Governor’s Square.

Cayman Islands Seafarers General Meeting

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday November 15th 2016 at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.

Gender Discrimination and Domestic Violence

The University of the West Indies, the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Grand Cayman and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation invite you to a distinguished lecture on Gender Discrimination and Domestic Violence: A Caribbean/Cayman Analysis. The event is Tuesday (15 Nov) at 6pm at the Harquail Theater.

Landlord & Tenant relationships

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Landlord & Tenant Relationships on Tuesday (15 Nov) at 9am. There is also a course on Employment Basics at 1pm. Finally the Fraud Prevention Seminar AM Session is at 830am while the PM session is a 1:15pm. Register online at Caymanchamber.ky

Grand Court Jurors Notice

All grand court jurors in the current session must now report on Tuesday (15 Nov) at 945am.

WED NOV 16

Pirate’s Week: East End Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the East End Heritage Day at Heritage Field from 11am until 2am on Wednesday (16 Nov)

Run in the Dark Cayman Islands

Run in the Dark Cayman Islands 5 and 10K walk/run is Wednesday (16 Nov) at 8pm at Margaritaville.

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club meets Wednesday (16 Nov) at 630pm at Books and Books.

Fraud Prevention Seminar

The Chamber of Commerce continues its Fraud Prevention Seminar with an AM Session at 830 and a PM session at 1:15pm on Wednesday (16 Nov). The course is free. Register online at caymanchamber.ky

THU NOV 17

Pirate’s Week: West Bay Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the West Bay Heritage Day at Heritage Field from 11am until 2am on Thursday (17 Nov)

Providing Optimum Customer Service

The Chamber of Commerce presents Providing Optimum Customer Service on Thursday at 9am. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.

FRI NOV 18

Pirate’s Week: North Side Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the North Side Heritage Day at Water Key Public Park from 11am until 2am on Friday (18 Nov)

SAT NOV 19

Pirate’s Week: Illumination Night Parade

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Pirate Pooch Parade on Harbor Drive at 9am on Saturday (19 Nov) followed by the Caybrew Cardboard Boat Race at Hog Sty Bay at 230pm, the food festival along Shedden road at 2pm, Illumination Night Parade at 7pm, the Teen Up Teen Street Dance at 7pm, fireworks at 8pm and Street Dance at 815pm.

Dance for Christ

Rising Stars Dance Ministry presents Dance for Christ on Saturday (19 Nov) at Mary Miller Hall starting at 630pm

Tree Lighting

The annual Tree Lighting is Saturday (19 Nov) from 4 to 8pm in the Crescent at Camana Bay.

SUN NOV 20

Pirate’s Week: Hell and Back 10K Run/ Walk

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Hell and Back 10K Run/ Walk on Seven Mile Beach at 7am on Sunday (20 Nov)

THU & FRI & SAT NOV 24 & 25 & 26

Annie Get Your Gun

St. Ignatius Catholic School presents Annie Get Your Gun on Thursday (24 Nov) at 7pm, on Friday (24 Nov) at 7pm and on Saturday (26 Nov) at 2pm and 7pm.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels (MOW) is excited to introduce to you our 1st Annual SK Turkey Trot on Saturday, November26 th 2016 at the Holiday Inn Grand Caymanian Resort. America, Canada and Cayman all give thanks each year for all their blessings by celebrating Thanksgivings. We believe that Thanksgiving is the ideal time to launch this event. Most of us when we sit down to have our holiday meal have little cause to think of others outside of our own family. However, we are asking you to consider those most vulnerable among us, our seniors and infirm. Let’s put food on the table of those less fortunate then ourselves while working off some of those extra pounds gained during our own Thanksgiving feast@, as we prepare to enjoy Christmas dinner guilt free (waistline.) Sign up today to take part in our 1st Annual Turkey Trot. Please see accompanying registration form.

Pirate’s Week: Cayman Brac Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to Heritage Day events at 8am on Saturday (26 Nov) followed by a float parade, happy hour and finale party at 4pm

WED NOV 30

Cayman Islands National Conservation Council to hold General Meeting The National Conservation Council will hold a general meeting on Wednesday November 30th, 2016, from 2pm in Room 1038 of the Government Administration Building (Grand Cayman). The Agenda of the meeting will be available at the DoE website (http://www.doe.ky/laws/national-conservation-law/conservation-council/). This meeting is open to observers from the public. If anyone wishes to submit comments to the Council in advance of the meeting they may do so via email to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival

CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS

SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 12, 2017

03:00pm EST

VENUE

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

George Town

Cayman Islands

HOST

Wine Folly

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver.

Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout.

For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only.

Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

November Events at Camana Bay

Good afternoon,

This month you can look forward to beloved rituals and the start of our holiday events. If you look closely in the Town Centre, you can see light bulbs sprinkled throughout, but they won’t be turned on until Santa comes to flick the magical switch at our annual Tree Lighting ceremony.

There’s a lot more to come…keep your elf ears to the ground for our Holiday Events Press Release coming in a couple of weeks, which will include a full details on how everyone can have the most wonderful time at Camana Bay this holiday season.

Warm regards,

Alyson Hay

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Culture at the Cinema: War Horse

Saturday 12 November

7pm

Regal Cinemas

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 16 November

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Annual Tree Lighting

Saturday 19 November

4-8pm

The Crescent

Moonlight & Movies: Christmas Series

Tuesdays; 22 November through 20 December

7pm

Gardenia Court

Holiday Market

Wednesdays; 23 November through 21 December

12-7pm

The Paseo

Floetry

Wednesday 23 November

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Traditional Santa Photos

Thursdays; 24 November through 22 December

5-7pm

Gardenia Court

Santa Paws

Saturday 26 November

10am-12pm

Gardenia Court

VAS Craft Market

Saturday 26 November

10am-5pm

The Paseo

Caribbean Santa Photos

Saturdays; 26 November through 17 December

3-5pm

The Island

Santa Run

Sunday 27 November

6am

The Crescent