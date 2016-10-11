iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting, on Tuesday October 20

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday October 20, 2016 at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.

Nevis records first Zika case

From Caribbean News Now

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Last week, the ministry of health on Nevis was informed by the Caribbean Health Agency (CARPHA) of the first laboratory confirmed case of zika virus disease on Nevis. This is the result of a test done in late August. The patient had no recent travel history, had mild symptoms, did not require hospitalization and was well within a few days.

zika.jpg This brings the Federation’s total number of laboratory confirmed cases to four. However, the number of suspected cases on Nevis, that is, persons showing symptoms suggestive of zika virus disease, has risen to 57.

Symptoms suggestive of zika virus disease include an itchy rash plus two of the following – mild fever, red eye without pus, muscle aches, joint pains and joint swelling.

Residents were asked to note that four out of five persons who are infected with the zika virus do not show symptoms.

Furthermore, the vast majority of persons who have symptoms will have a mild illness and will recover quickly, in about five days. There is no medication that cures zika virus disease. Paracetamol may be used for pain relief along with rest and lots of fluids. Avoid aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication such as ibuprofen. There is no need to go to the emergency room.

According to the ministry of health, there is a general decline in cases in the region and the same trend will shortly occur in St Kitts and Nevis.

Strange galaxy is made almost entirely of dark matter

By Jon Fingas From engadget

Dragonfly 44 has the mass of our galaxy, but only a fraction of the stars.

A galaxy isn’t big just because it has many stars in it. A worldwide research group has discovered that a galaxy in the Coma cluster, Dragonfly 44, consists of 99.99 percent dark matter. It has about as much mass as our own Milky Way galaxy, but far fewer stars. The team determined the presence of the invisible, mysterious substance based on the motions of the stars themselves — there were too few of them to be moving so quickly. If there weren’t a gravitational force like dark matter to hold them together, those stars would simply fly away.

Dragonfly 44 raises more questions than it solves right now. The team’s Roberto Abraham tells Wired that it’s unclear as to how a dark matter galaxy on this scale could form. Previous examples were much smaller. It’s possible that the formations of the stars (very dense clusters) are a clue, but that’s as far as astronomers can go right now. The hope is that someone will find a similar galaxy closer to home, increasing the chances of finding a dark matter particle and making some sense out a baffling (but virtually ubiquitous) aspect of the universe.

Jamaica top Caribbean maritime administration

From Nationwide News Radio JM

CEO of Kingston Wharves Grantley Stephenson, is lauding Jamaica’s prowess as a maritime nation.

This as the country earned a reputation as the most developed marine administration in the Caribbean, with a robust shipping and logistics sector centered on the Kingston Harbour.

Stephenson says Jamaica is within easy reach of the major global markets, with more than half a billion of the world’s population within a four-hour flight.

He says the hub initiative has gained much momentum and investor interest in recent times, due to the enormous value proposition the country offers.

Mr. Stephenson was speaking at a reception hosted by the Women in Maritime Association, Caribbean.

The event was held in honour of seafarers, aboard the Caribbean Queen vessel in the Kingston Harbour.

Forget 999, Brits may soon get the option to report crime online

By Nick Summers From engadget

In the UK, the simplest way to report a crime has always been to pick up the phone and speak to someone. Whether that’s dialling 999, 101 or the Crimestoppers charity, the general process has stayed the same. However, that could soon change in the not-too-distant future. The UK’s Home Secretary Theresa May has announced that the Home Office is working with the Surrey and Sussex police forces to develop an all-new online alternative. The service is envisioned for non-emergency crimes and could reduce the costs and general workload placed on the police. Of course, it’ll still need manning, but May claims it could save 180,000 officer hours a year, or roughly £3.7 million. It might also make victims and witnesses more comfortable about reporting problems to the police, and speed up the time it takes for officers to mount a response. Of course, all of this depends on the government building a website that’s reliable and simple to use. May says a prototype is currently in development, so we’ll reserve judgment until it’s up and running.

Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the series of town hall meetings about the Zika virus has been rescheduled. The meetings are being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will now take place at Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October; Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall, West Bay on Tuesday, 25 October; North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 1 November; and East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 8 November. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes

Description:

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

Grand Prize:

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

ARV: $3,367.00

Company: The Travel Channel, L.L.C.

Start Date: 09/26/2016

Deadline Date: 10/28/2016

Entry Fee: $0.00

Frequency: Daily

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

WED OCT 12

Project Management Fundamentals

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Project Management Fundamentals on Wednesday (12 Oct) from 8am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club meets on Wednesday (12 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Clinic & North Side Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The George Town Clinic is Wednesday (12 Oct) from 10 to noon and the North Side Awareness Meeting is at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

Mental Health Week Mental Health Symposium

As part of Mental Health Week, you’re invited a Mental Health Symposium under the theme Psychological & Mental Health First Aid in the Hibiscus Room at George Town Hospital on Wednesday (12 Oct) from 3 — 7pm.

THU OCT 13

The Exceptional Presenter

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on The Exceptional Presenter on Thursday, (13 Oct) from 9:00-430pm at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Mental Health Week Movie Night

As part of Mental Health Week

FRI OCT 14

Halloween Glow Party

The Halloween Glow Party is Friday (14 Oct) from 6 — 8pm at Starfish Village. Register by emailing info@starfish.ky.

SAT OCT 15

Introduction to Project Management

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on an Introduction to Project Management on Saturday (15 Oct) from 9am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

The CIFA Referees’ Department will be conducting a Referee Beginner Course starting on Sunday (16 Oct) at 3:00 p.m. The course is free of charge. Email secretariat@cifa.ky to register.

Credit Union 5K Walk/Run

The Credit Union 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (15 Oct) at 630am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information

SUN OCT 16

Ministry of Peach Church Ambassadors of God Anniversary Service

The Ministry of Peach Church Ambassadors of God are hosting their 14th Anniversay Service on Sunday (16 Oct) at 1030am.

Triathlon Build Up 3 of 3

The Triathlon Build Up 3 of 3 is Sunday (16 Oct) at public beach at 645am. Race three includes a Sprint distance: 600M swim, 9 mile bike race and a 2.5 mile run or Olympic distance: 1200M swim, 18.5 mile bike race and a 3 mile run. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

The CIFA Referees’ Department will be conducting a Referee Beginner Course starting on Sunday (16 Oct) at 3:00 p.m. The course is free of charge. Email secretariat@cifa.ky to register.

MON OCT 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Awareness Meeting is on Monday (17 Oct) at the East End United Church Hall at 730pm.

TUE OCT 18

Zika Town Hall BT

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (18 Oct) at the Bodden Town Civic Center at 530pm.

WED OCT 19

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Clinic is Wednesday (19 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (19 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

THU OCT 20

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Awareness Meeting is Thursday (20 Oct) at Webster Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

SAT OCT 22

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (22 Oct) at 7am at the Town Center in Camana Bay. To register, log on to soyfoundation.com.

Cayman Islands NCVO Radio/Telethon Fundraiser

SUN OCT 23

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Circuit Race

The last circuit cycling race is Sunday (23 Oct) at 7am at Lime Tree Bay. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration

Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero

The Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero is Sunday (23 Oct) at 6am at Smith Cove. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

MON OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Awareness Meeting is at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (24 Oct) at 730pm.

Starfish Village Harvest Camp

The Starfish Village Harvest Camp runs Monday — Friday (24 — 28 Oct) from 8am to 3pm. Email info@starfish.ky to register.

TUE OCT 25

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Clinic is Tuesday (25 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Zika Town Hall WB

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (25 Oct) at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School at 530pm.

WED OCT 26

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Maleficent

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Maleficent on Wednesday (26 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

WED & THU OCT 26 & 27

THU OCT 27

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Monsters Inc

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Monsters Inc. on Thursday (27 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Clinic is on Thursday (27 Oct) from 10am to noon and the George Town Awareness Meeting is at the Lions Community Center at 730pm.

FRI OCT 28

Pirates Week Festival Office Charity Golf Classic Sponsorship

The Pirates Week Festival Office is seeking additional sponsors for its Charity Golf Classic. The tournament is a fundraiser which will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball

The Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball is Friday (28 Oct) at 6pm at Abacus.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Hocus Pocus

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Hocus Pocus on Friday (28 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dress Down Day

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Dress Down/ Dress Pink Day on Friday (28 Oct)

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday (29 Oct) from 4 to 7pm at the Camana Bay Town Center. Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of Halloween treats. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Mad Lab and watch the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Goosebumps and Beetlejuice

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Goosebumps and Beetlejuice on Saturday (29 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

SUN OCT 30

Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay

The Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay & Krys Global 30K Solo Run is Sunday (30 Oct) at 6am from Morritts in East End.

MON OCT 31

National Conservation Law Protected Areas Submissions

You’re invited to submit nominations for protected areas under the National Conservation Law now through October 31st. The process for making nominations is available at www.doe.ky.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival

CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS

SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 12, 2017

03:00pm EST

VENUE

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

George Town

Cayman Islands

HOST

Wine Folly

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver.

Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout.

For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only.

Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

