iNews Briefs & Community Events

Scientists build a laser using human blood

It could help study cell activity or improve the effectiveness of cancer surgery.

No, this isn’t one of your childhood sci-fi dreams brought to life — it’s real. University of Michigan researchers have developed a medical observation laser where human blood is a key ingredient. When the team shined a laser into a small cavity full of dye-infused blood, they discovered that they could process the laser’s light according to their needs. They could amplify the light to exaggerate small changes in cell activity, or filter it to reduce background noise. Existing techniques combine dyes with infrared or visible light in a way that makes it difficult to spot tiny differences.

This isn’t the first time biological lasers have come to fruition. Harvard used proteins and kidney tissue for a laser back in 2011, and Michigan itself has worked with chlorophyll and gelatin. However, this latest breakthrough could be particularly helpful for doctors. It’d do a better job of tracking changes in cells or bodily tissues, for one. Surgeons could also use it to spot the very edge of a tumor, helping them remove every last bit of cancer. All told, the blood laser is far from creepy — that unusual material choice could save lives.

SpaceX asked to pay $50 million after losing a satellite

Spacecom wants compensation following SpaceX’s launchpad explosion.

SpaceX may have to deal with more than equipment losses and Mark Zuckerberg’s disappointment in the wake of its launchpad explosion. Spacecom, which owned the AMOS-6 satellite destroyed in the incident (and part of Facebook’s free internet plans), is asking SpaceX for either $50 million or a free flight as compensation. The loss will have a large impact on Spacecom’s bottom line, as you might imagine. The Israeli firm is estimating that it’ll lose between $30 million to $123 million in equity.

The team at SpaceX has yet to comment on Spacecom’s request. We’ve reached out to see if it has a response. However, it won’t take a grievous blow if it agrees to Spacecom’s terms. As SpaceX explained when beginning its investigation of the explosion, there are about 70 missions on its manifest with a total value of $10 billion. The rocket and launchpad costs would be greater. Instead, the greater loss could be symbolic. Customers may well be worried that their payloads might face a similar fate, and they’ll want reassurances that this was just a freak occurrence.

Guyanese singer earns seven Caribbean Gospel Music awards nominations

Months after receiving an award for Best Male Gospel Artist at this year’s Guyana Music Awards, singer-songwriter Samuel Medas has been nominated for the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards in seven categories.

The Marlin Awards, launched in 1996, is produced bi-annually by a marketing, media and production firm operating out of The Bahamas and nominees are selected by a panel of industry professionals.

Fox to pay Gretchen Carlson $20M to settle sexual harassment suit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2016, 10:45 AM ET) — Mass media corporation 21st Century Fox said Tuesday it has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit that former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson brought against Roger Ailes, a bombshell case that led to Ailes’ ouster as chairman of the news network.

Wind power eases grid load

Wind energy is an increasingly important, reliable and affordable part of America’s electricity mix, helping reduce climate change events and our nation’s reliance on carbon based fuels.

During 2014’s Polar Vortex weather event, demand skyrocketed as buildings ran their furnaces at full output during the extreme cold. Supply was also reduced, as the frigid temperatures unexpectedly knocked many conventional power plants offline, in some cases due to fuel supply constraints. However, wind turbines kept turning, helping keep the lights on and energy prices in check. As a result, wind saved consumers across the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic regions over $1 billion in just two days.

Individual wind plants typically generate electricity over 90 percent of the time, a number that is increasing due to technological advances allowing wind turbines to reach stronger, steadier winds. This number increases even further when grid operators aggregate the output of all wind plants, and all sources of supply and demand, over large regions. Decreases in output at one wind plant are typically canceled out by increases at another plant. Moreover, any variability in the aggregate output of all wind plants is often canceled out by larger fluctuations in electricity demand and output deviations at conventional power plants.

Wind power’s greatest contribution to a reliable, diverse electricity mix is its ability to produce energy with no fuel cost or fuel price risk. Wind makes the power system more resilient and reduces fuel costs and risks for American families and businesses by making our energy portfolio more diverse, all while creating cleaner air.

Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly dies at 92

Phyllis Schlafly, considered a “founding mother” of the modern US conservative movement, died on Monday at age 92, her Eagle Forum group said in a statement.

Schlafly died her home in St. Louis in the presence of her family, the statement said.

IMAGE: Phyllis Schlafly introducing Donald Trump at the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis

English Club TV arrives in Latina America and the Caribbean

The channel English Club TV has launched in Latin America and the Caribbean on September 1. It is available for viewers in the region from the Hispasat 30W-5 (Hispasat 1E) satellite and will be distributed via pay TV providers.

The channel for English language learning offers a content library with more than 150 hours of content. It is broadcast in more than 76 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East. In Latin America, the distribution of the English Club TV channel will be driven by the Media Partners International company.

“It was absolutely essential for us to come to the LATAM market as our company’s mission is to enhance the learning of English language all over the world. In Latin America, English is considered as an important tool, vital for both personal and professional development, as there is a strong correlation between the level of English and income”, said Andrew Semchenko, CEO of the English Club TV Group.

Trump agrees to participate in all three Presidential debates

With three weeks to go before the all-important first U.S. presidential debate, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Monday he will participate in all three presidential debates – ending questions of whether he would participate in all three debates or the moderators, The Washington Post reported.

“I expect to do all three. I look forward to the debates. I think it is an important element of what we’re doing. I think you have an obligation to do the debates. I did them with the other [primary candidates] – I guess 11 debates. I look forward to the debates.” – GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump

Previously, Trump refused to commit to participating in the debates, objecting first to the debate dates – which overlap with NFL games – and later saying he would not agree until the moderators were announced, the report said.

“I would say that certain moderators would be unacceptable, absolutely,” he told Time magazine last month.

On Monday, Trump said he likes and respects the moderators who have been announced.

Speaking to reporters aboard his jet while campaigning in Ohio, the GOP nominee said that he has not engaged in traditional debate prep but he and his campaign advisers discuss the debates regularly, the report said. Trump said he has not done mock sessions and nobody is playing Hillary Clinton during his debate prep.

Mind-boggling rainbow burger pays tribute to the late Gene Wilder

It’s fair to say there’s been a lot of tributes since the sudden passing of comedian Gene Wilder last week, but this rainbow burger surely takes the psychedelic cake.

The Beauregard Burger is a creation inspired by the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, put together by the imaginative folks at Bar Luca in Sydney, Australia.

Inside the burger there’s a beef patty, tomato soup jelly, fried potatoes, “popping” cheese (we suspect it’s like popping candy), blueberry onion jam, and so-called wonka sauce.

It’s all nestled on a trippy rainbow milk bun that boggles the mind, but hopefully not one’s tastebuds.

The burger costs A$16, and is available at Bar Luca’s three stores in Sydney until the end of next weekend.

What’s more, a golden ticket will appear in one lucky customer’s burger each day where there is some sort of mystery prize. All hail the burger of pure imagination.

Dutch inventor may have found the answer to the sea of garbage

From The Carbon Wars

Our seas have been found to contain vast patches of plastic-based junk and sludge that have got so out of control, scientists say they may be impossible to clean up. Most of the junk comes from cruise ships, marine activity, and careless recreational users.

The largest single area of sea garbage is known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch which lies in an area between Hawaii and California. It is roughly twice the size of the state of Texas, but there are more. Off the coast of California, an area known as the eastern garbage patch, and the western garbage patch, closer to Japan, together are twice again the size of the Pacific patch.

Hope may be on the way in form of a Dutch inventor, Boyan Slat, 22, founder and CEO of The Ocean Clean Up.

Working since the age of 19 to devise an effective way of using the sea’s currents to get it out and then sell it to plastic recyclers to fund the operation, Slat’s company plans to launch a massive effort beginning in 2020.

Other than Slat’s efforts, far too little is being done to keep the garbage fields from growing. Concerned citizens should be made aware of the dangers to marine and aviary life.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

WED SEP 7

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade George Town, Bodden Town and Savannah

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the George Town Company at Elmslie Memorial Church Hall on Wednesday (7 Sept) from 515 — 7pm, for Bodden Town Company at Webster Memorial Church Hall from 6 to 7 and for Savannah Company at Savannah United Hall from 6 — 7pm.

THU SEP 8

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for West Bay takes place on Thursday (8 Sept) at the John Gray Memorial Church Hall.

SAT SEP 10

Fidelity Fun Run Series 1

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs usually held on the first 3 Saturdays in September – starts on Saturday (10 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Special Olympics Cayman Islands volunteers

Special Olympics Cayman Islands is looking for volunteers to assist with sports training. SOCI provides persons with intellectual disabilities sports training in football, basketball, aquatics, open water swimming, bocce, and athletics. If you are interested in helping please call 946 SOCI (7624) or email soci@candw.ky.

32nd Foster’s Sea Swim

On Saturday (10 Sept) sees the start of the 2016-17 CIASA Open Water season. First up is the 32nd Foster’s Sea Swim. This year, in addition to the traditional 800m swim, there is a 400m swim for the 12 & unders which is not a timed event and will take place while the results are being tallied for the senior event. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information.

PAWS Thrift Shop in Bodden Town Moving Sale

The PAWS Thrift Shop in Bodden Town will be moving Unit #1 in Plaza Odessa in Bodden Town on September 12th. In preparation for the move, they are hosting a moving sale between the 3rd and 10th of September when everything in the store will be 50% off!

SUN SEP 11

CXC Education Program Registration

The CXC Education Program is inviting volunteer teachers. Registration takes place on Sunday (11 Sept) at 2 pm, at the John Gray High School Auditorium; classes begin on September 18th. For further information visit www.education.adventisteducation.org.

The 5th Annual Delano Hislop Memorial Journey for Life

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman PACCE – Prostate & Colon Cancer Event: The 5th Annual Delano Hislop Memorial Journey for Life Walk / Run is Sunday (11 Sept) at 5am at Public Beach. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Annual all-day meeting Church of God Full Gospel Hall in George Town

The Annual all-day meeting at the Church of God Full Gospel Hall in George Town is Sunday (11 Sept) with Sunday school at 945am, Morning Worship at 1045am, praise service at 3 o’clock and Evangelistic Service at 715pm. This will be followed by a week of evangelistic services at 730pm nightly Monday — Friday (12 — 16 Sept)

SUN SEP 12

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for East End takes place on Monday (12 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

Evangelistic Service

The Covenant Moravian Church in Prospect invites you to a week of evangelistic services under the theme My God, My Church and I in Mission Monday — Friday (12 — 16 Sept) at 730pm nightly with a special Sunday (18 Sept) service at 7pm.

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5.

WED SEP 14

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club will meet at Books & Books on Wednesday (14 Sept) at 630pm.

THU SEP 15

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for North Side takes place on Thursday (15 Sept) at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall

SAT SEP 17

Fidelity Fun Run Series 2

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September -continues on Saturday (17 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

SAT & SUN SEP 17 & 18

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Street: Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

District: Seven Mile Beach

Island: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

SUN SEP 18

2016 CITA Duathlon

The 2016 CITA Duathlon is Sunday (18 Sept) at 7am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

TUE SEP 19

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The Witches (Tue, Thu & Sat)

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The Witches this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (21 Sept) from 630 — 730pm at Books & Books.

FRI SEP 23

Cayman Islands: St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave

The 4th Annual St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave takes place on Friday 23rd September at The Wicket in Cricket Square as we unite to conquer childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In just three years our community has raised over US $1,000,000 to fund the most promising childhood cancer research. Your efforts have resulted in the funding of two scholar’s grants to support vital research, both named in Hannah’s honour. However, the fight goes on.

There are a number of ways you can show your support and get involved;

Register to shave NOW and start growing your hair! Registering and collecting donations couldn’t be easier but we’re standing by to help you register if you need our help.

If shaving is not for you please consider simply making a donation to support a friend braving the shave. Donate NOW – every dollar pledged makes a difference.

Join us on 23rd September for a fantastic silent auction, prize balloon raffle and delicious food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

Kids with cancer need your help. The money that YOU help raise will change the lives of all children fighting cancer. Thank you for joining us and St Baldrick’s in the fight to conquer childhood cancers.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

Fitness PaLooza

ADACI will be holding its first Fitness PaLooza during World Alzheimer’s Month on Saturday (24 Sept) from 9am to 12noon at the ARC at Camana Bay.

Fidelity Fun Run Series 3

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September –wraps up on Saturday (24 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

SUN SEP 25

25 mile bicycle race

There will be a 25 mile bicycle race on Sunday (25 Sept) starting at the Bodden Town Police Station at 7am. Log on to Caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cayman First Triathlon Training Series

The Cayman First Triathlon Training Series will continue Sunday (25 Sept) from Public Beach. The session will open at 6am, with the ‘race’ starting at 6.45am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery

The 4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery is Sunday (25 Sept) at 6am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

MON SEP 26

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The BFG

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The BFG this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror Women’s Retreat

The Cayman Islands Conference Women’s Ministries Department is inviting you to attend our “Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror” Women’s Retreat at the UCCI Hall Friday — Sunday (30 Sept — 1 Oct). Registration is $30 per person. Each registrant will receive breakfast on Sunday morning and a tote bag with memorabilia. Hotel & Sabbath lunch is available at an additional cost. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, contact the Women’s Ministries Leader in any of our churches or call 916 1576.

September Events at Camana Bay

“Did you hear that, Mr Fox!” Bibliophiles are in for a real treat as Camana Bay celebrates Literacy Month in conjunction with Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday. Join us for an exciting month of family-friendly events, activities, special offers and community initiatives. Visit CamanaBay.com for more details on our literacy festivities.

Other events to look forward to include a new type of 5K, which encourages seven different ways to participate in honour of Cayman Rugby 7s. Visitors can also enjoy a free, gentle exercise class with Tai Chi and watch a new ballet performance on the big screen.

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-4)

Tuesdays until 27 September

11am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-3)

Thursdays until 29 September

3pm

Books & Books

Roald Dahl Movies

Saturdays until 1 October

10am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 2-7)

Saturdays until 1 October

10:30am

Books & Books

Budding Chef Tween Afterschool Programme

Tuesdays; 13 September through 18 October

3:45-4:45pm

Bon Vivant

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 14 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Chocolate Factory

Saturday 17 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Culture at the Cinema: A View from the Bridge

Saturday 17 September

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Floetry

Wednesday 21 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Giant Peach Pie

Saturday 24 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Marvellous Mixology Class

Thursday 29 September

6-8pm

Bon Vivant