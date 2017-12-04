Incident North of Grand Cayman’s Public Beach Early Saturday Morning 2 December

NOTE: This story has been revised by the RCIPS Mon Dec 4 at 9:14 am since it was first released Sun (3) and published

From RCIPS Mon Dec 4 2017

Rape Reported Early Saturday Morning, 2 December

Police are investigating a report of a rape which occurred early Saturday morning, 2 December. A woman was reported to have been walking north from Seven Mile Public Beach when she was approached by a man not known to her and raped. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and subsequently released.

FSU detectives are assisting CID with the investigation into the matter and ensuring that all necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.