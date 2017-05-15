ICO releases Hearing Decision 54 involving Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service

In November 2016 an Applicant requested access to a workplace investigation report about her which was written in response to a complaint by an inmate.

The matter was appealed to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). After an attempt was made to find an amicable resolution to the dispute, the matter was referred to the Acting Information Commissioner for a formal decision.

In this Hearing, The Acting Information Commissioner found that none of the claimed exemptions applied, but personal identifiers of the witnesses (such as prisoner ID numbers, prisoner categories, initials and specific information which could identify the individuals) should be redacted as disclosure of that personal information would be unreasonable under the circumstances.

The public is encouraged to read the full text of Decision 54-02516 which can be found on the ICO website at http://www.infocomm.ky/appeals.