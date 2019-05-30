Hilton celebrates 100th Anniversary with “Random Acts of Hospitality” and a new Foundation

Hilton Celebrates 100th Anniversary with ‘Random Acts of Hospitality,’ A New Foundation and a Dynamic Launch into its Next Century

With more than 5,700 properties around the world – and a new hotel opening every day –

Hilton continues to lead with newly announced foundation and global hospitality initiative

McLEAN, VA., May 30, 2019 – Hilton, the world’s first global hotel company will celebrate its milestone 100th anniversary tomorrow in the midst of the most dynamic year in the company’s storied history. Watch Hilton’s 100-year journey here: hil.tn/100video.

To mark the occasion, hundreds of hotels around the world, including throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, are extending Hilton hospitality beyond their doors by taking “Random Acts of Hospitality” to their communities – everywhere from Buenos Aires to Mexico City and Aruba to Rio de Janeiro.

As it looks ahead to its next century, Hilton also announced today the creation of The Hilton Effect Foundation, which will help create a better world to travel by investing in both organizations and people having a positive impact on the communities Hilton serves. The Foundation is launching this week with 15 grants to organizations that will support communities around the world, including Latin America. These inaugural grants will support programs around the globe that are creating opportunities for youth, aiding in disaster recovery, and supporting water stewardship and sustainability.

The Foundation builds on the impact already driven by Hilton through its Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility strategy, which seeks to double the company’s investment in social impact while cutting Hilton’s environmental footprint in half by 2030. Since the inception of Travel with Purpose in 2011, Hilton’s Team Members have performed more than 1.3 million hours of volunteer service and the company has invested tens of millions of dollars in the communities it serves. As Hilton’s primary international philanthropic arm, the Foundation will channel financial and in-kind resources to further amplify the Hilton Effect – the ongoing positive impact of the world’s first global hospitality company on guests, Team Members and communities.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary with hospitality and a global Foundation speaks to Hilton’s founding vision.

“One hundred years ago, Conrad Hilton had a noble idea that travel can make the world a better place,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton. “That deep-rooted sense of purpose has fueled our transformative impact all across the globe, as we have welcomed 3 billion guests, employed 10 million Team Members and contributed $1 trillion in economic impact. And in the years to come, we will do even more to positively change the world through our Hilton Effect Foundation.”

Past and Present

Founded in 1919 in the tiny town of Cisco, Texas, Hilton has pioneered the travel industry for decades, introducing room service, air-conditioned lobbies, in-room televisions, airport hotels, the mini-bar, the computerized reservation system, and Connected Room – the first hotel room allowing guests to unlock their doors and control their lights, thermostat and TV with a smartphone app. Hilton properties even invented the brownie and the piña colada.

Hilton now offers 17 distinctive brands across 113 countries and territories, with more than 5,700 properties and continues to grow with a new hotel opening somewhere in the world every day. Hilton first entered the Caribbean and Latin America in 1949 with Caribe Hilton, marking the company’s first international hotel and birthplace of the piña colada. Today, the company has a portfolio of nearly 150 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers in 24 countries across the region, while having more than doubled its presence in the last five years.

Looking Ahead

With one of the industry’s fastest-growing pipelines, Hilton plans to expand to nearly 20 additional countries by 2020. There are already more than 2,400 hotels in Hilton’s construction pipeline, and approximately one of every five hotel rooms under construction around the world is a Hilton. In the Caribbean and Latin America, the company has nearly 90 hotels under development across 14 different brands in more than 25 countries.

The company’s legacy of driving innovations that change the hospitality industry continues in 2019 and beyond with the ongoing expansion of the first mobile-centric Connected Room.

Meanwhile, Hilton continues its commitment to Travel with Purpose. Hilton is the first major hotel chain to institute science-based targets for carbon reduction as part of its ambitious 2030 goals, which are aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Hilton was also the first hotel company to partner with Clean the World to recycle soap, and has sent nearly 10 million bars of soap to communities in need all over the globe as part of its commitment to send zero soap to landfill.

As part of its efforts, the hospitality giant has also launched a grassroots service initiative called “Random Acts of Hospitality.” Team Members throughout Hilton locations around the world are conducting meaningful, simple gestures for others that extend Hilton’s hospitality beyond the doors of its hotels and into local communities.

Some of these gestures in the Caribbean and Latin America include:

· In Argentina, Hilton Buenos Aires delivered breakfast in the community to brighten the morning for locals, including to the Navy Police that are responsible for security in Puerto Madero.

· In Brazil, Hilton Barra Rio de Janeiro distributed Hilton’s famous brownies originally created at the Palmer House Hilton at a shopping mall, while Hilton Sao Paulo Morumbi invited taxi drivers who have been working near the hotel for more than a decade to enjoy a Hilton breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant.

· The brownies were also a sweet start of the day in Bogota, Colombia where Team Members from Hilton Bogota Corferias visited two radio stations and surprised staff and audience.

· In Mexico City, Team Members hosted a meal for 100 children from Hogares Providencia, an institution dedicated to rescuing children from the street and offering them housing, education and food.

· In Peru, Hilton Lima Miraflores Team Members surprised the local police department, fire station and public servers with meals and snacks, while the Hilton Garden Inn Cusco team helped the community warmly start their day by offering coffee in Plaza de Armas – the city’s main square.

· Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino surprised residents with chocolate distributed in five high traffic spots throughout the island.

“Our Team Members have been delivering the light and warmth of hospitality in the Caribbean and Latin America for 70 years, keeping guests at the heart of everything we do and bringing Conrad Hilton’s mission to life,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “As we celebrate our most dynamic year yet, we are inspired by our Team Members’ spirit and look forward to shaping the next 100 years of hospitality in the region together.”

From the beginning, the source of Hilton’s innovation, purpose and growth has been its Team Members. Hilton has been recognized for its exceptional workplace culture and is the first hospitality company in history to achieve the #1 ranking on the Fortune Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S. list. Additionally, in 2018, Hilton was ranked as the #1 best workplace for both diversity and parents and #2 on the World’s Best Workplaces list, recognized by Great Place to Work®. In Latin America, Hilton was recognized by Great Place to Work® as a 2018 best workplace in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Latin America, and this year has already received 2019 Great Place to Work® awards in Colombia, Mexico and as one of the best multinational workplaces in Latin America.

“Our first century of hospitality has been tremendously meaningful, but I truly believe that now is our time,” Nassetta said. “Hilton is as strong as it has ever been, and our potential to positively change the world grows with each hotel we open and every guest we serve.”

“Our 100th year of hospitality is an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come and put a stake in the ground for our future. Conrad Hilton charted an ambitious course for Hilton in 1919, and I think he’d be proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. In my view, the world’s a better place because Hilton was born one hundred years ago, and if we do our job right, the world will be a better place because Hilton’s in it for the next one hundred years.”

Please see photos of hotel teams from across the Caribbean and Latin America here and to see the Hilton Buenos Aires´ video click here.

