Happy Mother’s Day!

By Dr. James Dobson

I do hope that our listeners will do something specifically loving and caring for their mothers.

I know it would mean an awful lot to the moms who are out there to have expressions of love and care.

Do you know that I dedicated Dare to Discipline to my mother?

For a very good reason, because her principles are all through that book.

She didn’t think these principles up herself.

They’re in scripture.

But also, they were passed down from generation to generation, and she knew them and she was committed to them.

And I just look back on those years with wonder because she was magnificent.

And so, I would appeal to the families that are out there, think of your mom, not just today, but throughout the year.

