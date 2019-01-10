Grand Cayman’s enticing culinary scene packed full of events in early 2019

From Dart Real estate

The holidays may be over, but early 2019 in Grand Cayman promises to deliver continued flavour and fun with epicurean events guaranteed to gratify even the most discerning tastebuds. A smorgasbord of pure deliciousness, these gastronomic affairs will undoubtedly underscore Cayman’s status as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.” From a boozy beach barbecue to a sky-high wine tasting aboard a private jet, the happenings are as appetising as they are diverse.

Cayman Cookout 2019

Jan. 17 kicks off the 11th annual Cayman Cookout hosted by celebrated chef Eric Ripert at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Nine headlining chefs will host a series of intimate and lavish events over the course of four days in a variety of venues throughout the island. These master chefs and culinary stars include José Andrés, Emeril Lagasse, Dean Max, Emma Bengtsson, Dominique Crenn, Amanda Cohen, Nancy Silverton and Andrew Zimmern. Guests can expect diverse culinary experiences such as a “bizarre” local lunch with Andrew Zimmern, an Essential Bam cooking demonstration by Emeril Lagasse, an intimate lunch and wine tasting with Eric Ripert aboard a private jet, or bottomless glasses of Moet & Chandon at a live-action brunch competition. Visitcaymancookout.com to view the full line-up, learn more about each chef, and to buy tickets before they all sell out.

He Cooks, She Wines®: Fall in Love One Bite at a Time!

On the evening of Friday, Jan. 18, Standup Sommelier Laurie Forster and Chef Michael Forster, the married duo behind “He Cooks, She Wines®,” will host a funny and flavourful night at Ave, the signature restaurant at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. The five-course dinner combines haute cuisine with hilarious comedy in an elegant, relaxed atmosphere. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

Taste of Cayman

What started out as a chili cook-off 31 years ago has evolved into a grand celebration of food and wine. Taste of Cayman 2019, Cayman’s own “foodie festival”, will take place on the Festival Green at Camana Bay on Saturday, Jan. 26. Last year, there were over 30 vendors serving up a large variety of mouthwatering dishes and tasty cocktails. This year, visitors can once again enjoy everything from street food and traditional Caymanian dishes to gourmet cuisine from all over the globe along with world-class live entertainment. For tickets visit tasteofcayman.org.

KAABOO

While you may not think of food when you think of KAABOO, the culinary experiences planned are sure to complement the star-studded line-up at this highly anticipated festival taking place on Feb. 15 and 16. Participating chefs include James Beard award winners Nina Compton and Michelle Bernstein, Richard Blais of Top Chef fame, San Francisco’s visionary chef Michael Mina, along with several Grand Cayman chefs, including Maureen Cubbon, Thomas Tennant, Dylan Benoit, Cody Bush and Anthony Lawson. Also featured will be food and drink from local restaurants including Al La Kebab, The Brasserie, Catch, Capt. Ceviche, Grand Old House and more. Tickets for KAABOO can be purchased at kaaboocayman.com.

Valentine’s Day

The day of love falls on a Thursday this year and many local restaurants will be serving up delectable specials in romantic style. Nothing says romance more than waterfront dining so lovers should start thinking about making reservations to secure the most scenic spots. Bacaro and Morgan’s at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club both promise outstanding dining in a dreamy atmosphere. Ave at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is certain to sweep lovers off their feet with their remarkable dishes and spectacular views. Reservations can be made online at bacaro.ky, morganscayman.com orseafireresortandspa.com.

