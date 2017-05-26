May 27, 2017

Grand Cayman: Pedestrian Crossing Maintenance Sunday 28

The National Roads Authority (NRA) asks that motorists take care when travelling through central George Town this Sunday, 28th May 2017 between 7a.m. and 12p.m.  We will be conducting some necessary maintenance work on our pedestrian crossings; specifically on Shedden Road by the old block factory and on Main Street east of Scotia Bank.

NRA officials thank road-users for their patience during these works.

Anyone with questions or comments regarding this project may call 946-7780 or email:nra@nra.ky

