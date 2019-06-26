Gov visits JGHS ES

Cayman Islands Governor visits John Gray High School Emergency Shelter

From Governor’s Office

The Governor visited John Gray High School to tour the new state-of-the-art gymnasium, which acts as the George Town emergency shelter and to attend the end of year assembly for John Gray students on Monday, 24 June 2019.

During the animated assembly Mr. Roper was treated to performances by the school band and spoke to the children about “growth mindset” something which the school encourage in the children. Mr. Roper also had the opportunity to congratulate Mrs. Kelly on her retirement after 35 years’ service to the school.

Principal Jonathan Clark talked through the plans for the new school development and showed Mr. Roper the construction that has already begun. The new premises will also increase the George Town shelter capacity.

This year, the John Gray and Clifton Hunter emergency shelters offer pet shelter facilities for the first time. People can bring their dogs and cats along in an emergency to be housed in a separate area to the main shelter.

Mr. Roper said “I was really pleased to tie in the visit to the John Gray emergency shelter with attendance at the school assembly. There was a fantastic atmosphere about the place – helped I’m sure with the end of term excitement. I was really impressed by the Principal’s vision for the school.

“The school band put on a fantastic show and I was even persuaded to do an impromptu steel pan performance. As a shelter and a facility for the students the John Gray gymnasium is really impressive. I was also pleased to hear that John Gray and Clifton Hunter will also host pet shelters for the first time this season. It’s really important that we reduce the risk of people staying at home with pets when they really should be in a shelter for safety.”