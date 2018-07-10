Going Solo: The newest travel trend

Going on trips with your friends and family can be a wonderful experience. You cherish the memories long after the vacation is over.

However, there are different travel trends emerging nowadays that challenge old conventional norms, and solo travel is the biggest of them all. It has become very popular all over the world; more and more people are looking forward to exploring new places on their own.

Society tries to enforce on us the idea that being alone is equivalent to being lonely. If you go on a trip alone, you would be missing out on all the fun that you could have had with your loved ones. It is seen as a misfortune instead of the liberating experience that it truly is.

The freedom of being able to make your own schedule and amending it according to your need is a welcome change from group trips. Going solo, the new travel trend is one that you cannot ignore!

The rise of the trend:

The trend of solo travel gained a strong foothold mainly last year in 2017, but has no sign of dying down since then.

Are you looking at backpacking to your dream destination? It could be as far as India, exploring the Himalayas or just the mountains nearby. Being alone can help you explore better and refresh yourself from life’s daily troubles. It’s why going solo is the new way to travel for many.

If you go through your Facebook or Instagram feed during holidays, you will find a lot of people posting pictures from their solo trips.

The Top Advantages

One of the main reasons why solo travel has gained such popularity is that it has become a symbol of freedom for women all over the world. It is now associated with female empowerment and motivates women all over the world to explore the world on their own. From a young age, daughters are brought up with certain restrictions to ensure their safety. Solo travel helps women break these stigmas by going out into the world with no one but themselves as company.

Most travel companies have recorded a rise in the number of solo travellers. People are now looking to explore places at their own sweet pace, instead of giving in to the demands of five other travel buddies.

When you are travelling solo, there is no last-minute cancellation that will throw your entire plan off balance. You will not have to depend on someone else having the finance and time to go on the trip with you. For a change, you will be able to make yourself a priority.

The ideas of independence and personal freedom are slowly changing as people are slowly accepting the fact that their lives are just their own. They are responsible for making their lives enjoyable and worthwhile. Solo travel means that all the challenges, victories and setback are yours, and yours alone. Technology has also made it easier to go on solo trips because you will never feel completely cut off!

SOURCE: http://blog.spinpalace.com/going-solo-the-newest-travel-trend/

