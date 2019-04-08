Global senior appointments at the Maples Group

George Town, Grand Cayman | The Maples Group’s legal services division, which advises on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, announces the appointment of eight new partners and seven of counsel across its global offices.

Three new partners and two of counsel were appointed in the Group’s Cayman Islands office.

With over 1900 legal and professional staff globally, these latest appointments further strengthen the Group’s mandate to deliver the highest level of service, within all areas of practice, including its core areas of practice: Funds & Investment Management, Finance, Corporate, Dispute Resolution & Insolvency and Tax.

Paul Lumsden, Managing Partner of the Cayman Islands legal services division, said “These appointments are a testament to the exceptional hard work and expertise these lawyers bring to the Maples Group. Each of these lawyers is a talented, dedicated professional, committed to delivering exceptional client service. We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success.”

About the Partners and Of Counsel

Cayman Islands

Tim Dawson

Partner, Financial Services Regulation

Finn O’Hegarty

Partner, Corporate

Luke Stockdale

Partner, Dispute Resolution & Insolvency

Shari McField

Of Counsel, Finance

Ann-Marie Teehan

Of Counsel, Funds & Investment Management, Irish Service Desk