Get spooked at Cayman Islands’ Pedro Castle

First Annual SpookFest to take place at Pedro Castle!

Savannah, Grand Cayman, October 25, 2016 – Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will abound at Pedro Castle this Saturday, October 29, from 11:00AM to 4:00PM at the Hershey’s Halloween SpookFest!

The first annual event will be hosted by DMS Broadcasting and Hershey’s chocolate who will have more than 4,000 pieces of candy to give away throughout the day!

There will be an array of spooky games, activities, crafts, a ghost story corner, a Haunted House, face painting, a costume parade and much more!

“We are so excited to have SpookFest at Pedro Castle! We knew we wanted to do something special at Pedro this Halloween but were not sure exactly what. So, we presented our idea to DMS Broadcasting, and they came back to us with the Hershey’s Halloween SpookFest. We absolutely loved it and it was a go!”- Shayma Hamdi-Romanica, Marketing Coordinator, TAB.

“SpookFest falls in line with the TAB’s overall effort to make its attractions more child- friendly. We understand the importance of history and heritage in the community, and want to ensure our children are part of our national historic and cultural sites in as many ways as possible”. – Shayma Hamdi-Romanica, Marketing Coordinator, TAB.

“The team welcomes these kinds of synergies between the public and private sectors and looks forward to working together more in the future.” – Mr. Patrick Thompson, Acting CEO, Tourism Attraction Board.

Operations Manager at the National Historic Site, says:

“All of our staff are working hard to prepare for the upcoming SpookFest, and are very much in the spooky spirit already! We are lucky to have so many talented and creative people on our team, and are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to the event!” – Debbie Bodden – Operations Manager, Pedro St. James.

“It’s a really great way for both adults and children to enjoy the seasonal festivity in a safe and fun environment. We recently built a small children’s playground on the site, and hope the children will enjoy this additional activity”. – Debbie Bodden – Operations Manager, Pedro St. James

DMS Broadcasting are hoping the event will become a new family tradition in Cayman, and are expecting a positive turnout.

“There are a lot of great adult parties but not a lot of options for kids and families, so we’ve created what we hope will become a new Cayman family tradition for Halloween annually with the Hershey’s Halloween SpookFest. Lots of kids activities, a haunted house, a costume parade, and over 4000 pieces of Hershey’s candy to give away should make for plenty of family fun in a safe environment. Plus, the beautiful grounds of Pedro’s Castle makes for the perfect backdrop.” – Blake Rogers, Operations Manager, DMS Broadcasting.

Due to demand, the event organisers have extended the event by an additional hour, allowing it to now run until 4:00PM, rather than 3:00PM.

Progressive Distributors are very excited to be the main sponsor of the event and wanted to say:

“On behalf of Hershey’s, we would like to wish everyone a ‘Happy Halloween’ and a big ‘thank you’ to all the sponsors who are contributing to make the “SpookFest” a fun community event for all.” – Lara Punte, Progressive Distributors.

The Visual Arts Society will be manning the spooky craft-making area for kids and an artisan market, while Kiwanis Book Mobile will be hosting the spooky storytelling corner.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the day.

All entry is free with proof of purchase of two Herhsey’s candy per family, and can be presented in the form of candy wrappers, or a receipt.

Hershey’s products will also be available for purchase inside the Gift Shop at Pedro Castle.Pedro St. James National Historic Site, an attraction managed by the Tourism Attraction Board, is open Monday to Sunday from 8:30AM to 5:00PM. Boasting over 7 acres of landscape, stunning ocean views, and an 18th Century Great House, the attraction is home to an abundance of history, heritage and culture.

Pedro St. James offers residents a discounted rate of CI$5.00 per adult, and FREE admission for children under 12, and seniors over 60.