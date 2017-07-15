Garbage collection in Grand Cayman

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) apologises to residents of Grand Cayman who have been experiencing delays in their garbage collection services over the past week.

The delay in collection is caused by unforeseen challenges that the department encountered with the trucks assigned to collect garbage in the respective communities.

DEH is working tirelessly to ensure that normal collections resume in the shortest possible time. Additional work will be carried out this weekend to clear some of the backlogs incurred.

DEH urges residents who continue to experience non-collection of their solid waste to call the office on 949-6696 or emailing dehcustomerservice@gov.ky