From the Publisher

Christmas in the air

Oh, but it’s a beautiful time of the year.

There’s singing and a lot of parties everywhere,

Happy shoppers are buying gifts galore

As the shops keep stocking more and more.

The lights are hung and shining bright,

They’re every colour and make a gorgeous sight.

Programmes in the churches telling the story of Jesus’ birth

And how he brought good tidings and peace to earth.

Here in Cayman, there’s so much warmth and laughter.

Everyone seems to know just what they’re after.

And of course we’re expected to look our best

When we walk into the parties so finely dressed.

I need a nice dress for the party tonight

And if I buy a new suit for Jack, we’ll look all right.

And Jessie, who is just two year’s old,

Will look like a new swing and a doll to hold.

There’s a lot of cooking for us poor moms to do,

I don’t know if we’ll ever get through.

I really don’t know how we manage to do it

But we manage every year as though there’s nothing to it.

And you know folks, I think we enjoy it all:

The gift of giving, the partying and having a ball.

And going to church on that beautiful Christmas morn

To hear that wonderful story when Christ was born.

Joan (Watler) Wilson