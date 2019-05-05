Ezzard Miller resigns as Cayman Islands Opposition Leader

Statement from the Hon. Ezzard Miller

May 2, 2019

In recent communication with the public via the press, I had indicated that I would apprise the public at the point at which I felt it was in the best interest of the people of the Cayman Islands to lay down the mantle as Leader of the Opposition.

Effectively performing this role demands dedication on the part of a committed team. It has become increasingly clear that the level of cohesion, industry and commitment necessary for any opposition to serve in the best interest of all the people of these Islands is not possible given the current slate of independent members who made up the group.

Therefore, in accordance with section 68 subsection 4 (d) of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2019, I have written to HE the Governor Mr. Martyn Roper formally resigning from the post of Leader of the Opposition, effective May 31, 2019.

I have chosen to remain in office until May 31 to give the Governor and the other members of the Legislative Assembly enough time to comply with the constitutional mandate to appoint a new Leader of the Opposition.

My resignation complies with section 68 subsection 2 (b) of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2019, which states that the person appointed to the post should “be acceptable as Leader of the Opposition to a majority of the members of the Assembly in opposition to the Government….”

Resigning from the post is an opportunity to refresh and renew my energy, and to focus more fully on the future of the Cayman Islands and on the needs and goals of the Caymanian people and my constituents, and of the population as a whole.

I now have an opportunity to place my energies where they will be much more able to blossom and bear fruit to the greater advantage of Cayman, Caymanians, and all those who call these islands home.

Nevertheless, as I indicated in my letter to the Governor, “As the elected representative for North Side I will remain firmly committed to the concepts of participatory democracy and robust, constructive opposition as integral to the democratic functioning of government. I intend to continue to honour these ideals and to work towards their strengthening.

At the time of my appointment, I pledged in the Legislature to work similarly with the Government, headed by the Premier, “to deliver good government, such that all Caymanians can be justly proud, while receiving the services they need and participating to their fullest potential in the Cayman economy.”

As a legislator, on behalf of my North Side constituents, I will continue to hold to that position by supporting the government when it puts forward proposals that are of benefit to the people. I will equally, however, also continue to offer constructive criticisms and alternate solutions in response to proposals that are detrimental to the wellbeing of Caymanians and the country as a whole.

Reflecting on my service as the Leader of the Opposition: Following the 2017 General Elections when I agreed to take on the role, I had committed, to quote my remarks made at the time in the Legislature, “to leadership by example, with a consultative and consensus-based decision-making process”.

I am therefore proud, despite the challenges, of the accomplishments of the Official Opposition under my leadership locally and internationally.

So, as I concluded in my letter to the Governor, I leave the post with a sense of pride. I have sought to do all in my power “to represent Cayman and Caymanians with all the necessary energy, dedication and integrity.”

