Estera, a world-leading fiduciary and administration services provider, is sponsoring the Cayman Touch Association (CTA) women’s team competing in the U.S. Touch Nationals, which will be held October 13-16. This is the first year the CTA is sending a women’s team to the event, taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

“Touch is growing in popularity in the Cayman Islands, and it’s a privilege for Estera to be able to support a local team whose dedication has carried them to the U.S. national event,” said Julian Black, group director of Estera. “We wish all the teams representing Cayman the best of luck in the competition.”

Touch, originally developed as a variant to play in the Rugby off-season, takes the basis of Rugby but removes much of the contact in exchange for increased agility from the players. The CTA provides a framework, including competitions and player development, for all those passionate about the sport.

In addition to the women’s team, the CTA will be sending men’s teams in the Over-30, Over-40 and open categories to the U.S. Touch Nationals.

“Women’s touch is expanding globally and I’m honoured to be on the first women’s team Cayman is sending to the U.S. national event,” said Estera Corporate Administrator Chandra Friesen, a long-time Touch player who has been on the CTA women’s team since the association started about three years ago.

Estera’s sponsorship will help pay for kits that will be worn by the women’s team during the competition.

Estera, which has offices in 10 offshore jurisdictions, offers a range of trusts, corporate, funds and accounting services. Its global offices regularly support the efforts of local organizations and charities by volunteering, fundraising or sponsoring events that impact the community.

SOURCE: http://estera.com/news/news-2016/august-2016—estera-sponsors-cayman-touch-association-at-u.s.-nationals.aspx