‘Dressed Up’ set to showcase Caribbean designers and honour women

New York, NY (Sonique Solutions) – ‘Dressed Up’, a soon to be launched retail shoppe specializing strictly in dresses, has been generating quite a buzz in several fashion-forward circles as well as on social media. Eagerness for the unveiling on this novel concept has only grown with news of the owner’s aspiration to use the platform to showcase the works of Caribbean designers and to assist victims of domestic abuse.

The highly anticipated Dressed Up will carry ready-to-wear casual, contemporary and designer dresses for women from various walks of life such as corporate professionals, college students, stylish homemakers, trendy fashionistas or high-profile celebrities. The shoppe will also offer a few very high-end, one-of-a-kind couture dresses for the discerning client with a desire for the exclusive.

Set to open soon in Newark, New Jersey, this garment-exclusive venture has so far been met with excitement by the general public and has received positive feedback and support from several fashion industry insiders.

Dressed Up is the brainchild of Trinidadian-born, New York-based Diane Wiltshire, known professionally and affectionately in the fashion world by the sobriquet ‘Fury’.

Fury has graced numerous international catwalks as a professional model and through her work honing her skills in this industry, fostered her passion for fashion and penchant for distinctive style.

With regard to her current mission with this retail initiative she shared, “I use fashion to express my feelings about where I am going and I use my style to honour who I am seeing. So being able to create a space where I can facilitate other women (and the men who love them) with finding that special piece that allows them to honour not only themselves but the ambiance, occasion and company, brings me incredible joy and excitement!”

In addition to her long-time modelling career, Fury brings an almost 20 year career in the Hospitality industry and a team which is highly experienced in business development, fashion merchandising and branding to this bourgeoning enterprise.

As a proud and determined Caribbean woman, Fury intends to pay homage to her heritage by featuring dresses and collections by both established and emerging designers from the region and diaspora and has already established a collaboration to carry the line of a major Caribbean fashion icon.

Notably, as a domestic abuse survivor, she will be partnering Dressed Up with a domestic abuse women’s shelter and will be dressing survivors who have lost everything but their lives. The program entitled ‘reDRESSed’ will dress survivors as they re-enter the workforce.

With an imminent launch, an already growing buzz and a unique concentration on dresses, Dressed Up is poised to become the focused option and solution for satisfying this specific need in busy and savvy consumers saving them from the overwhelming, time consuming and often annoying task of sifting through racks of shirts, pants & tops in average department stores.

For additional info please contact Dressed Up via email: fury@dressedup.shop

Keep up to date on the launch of ‘Dressed Up’ via Instagram: www.instagram.com/dress_ed_up/