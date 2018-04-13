UPDATE: Fri April 13

DOI Cayman Centre Office Now Open

Please be advised that the Cayman Islands Department of Immigration’s Cayman Centre office has now reopened for service to the public.

The mechanical issue the facility was experiencing has since been fixed.

Immigration officials would like to thank customers for their patience and again, apologises for any inconvenience this closure may have caused.

Thu Apr 12

Please be advised that the Cayman Islands Department of Immigration’s Cayman Centre office is currently closed to the public due to mechanical issues within the facility.

The administration office will reopen for service to the public at midday tomorrow (Friday, 13 April 2018).

If customers require immediate services please visit the Immigration Headquarters at 94A Elgin Avenue, George Town.

Immigration officials apologise for any inconvenience resulting from this closure.