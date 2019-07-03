It is estimated that over 40 million Americans suffer from anxiety attacks every year.

Recent studies, however, show that CBD (cannabidiol) oil can be used to reduce anxiety levels in the body. This is according to a 2017 review on the benefits of CBD to reduce panic disorders.

Before buying CBD oil, there are some clarifications that you may want.

If you use CBD oil, will you fail a drug test? Read this guide to find the answer to the question, “Does CBD oil show up on a drug test?”

CBD?

This is a cannabis compound sourced from marijuana or hemp. It is taken to help reduce anxiety, relieve pain, and some studies show it has anti-cancer properties.

Does CBD Oil Show Up on a Drug Test?

A positive or negative result depends on the presence of THC in CBD products. THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) is an active chemical found in marijuana. A drug test will turn out positive when THC is present in a substance.

THC is responsible for the ‘high’ feeling that comes with consuming marijuana.

CBD compounds should not show up in a drug test as they don’t necessarily contain THC. However, many CBD products will contain traces of THC chemical. When these traces are in significant proportions, a drug test may end up positive.

How Contamination of CBD Products May Occur

Contamination majorly arises from the process of extraction. CBD oil is extracted from cannabis, which is a family of plants. The plant variety will determine the level of contamination of THC in CBD products. CBD extracts are labeled into 3 types.

· Full Spectrum CBD

They include CBD extracts alongside other natural compounds in the cannabis plants. Other compounds include cannabinoids such as THC.

A CBD oil drug test is likely to be positive through this type of extraction. This is because THC chemicals may be present in large quantities.

· Broad Spectrum CBD

It Includes CBD extracts alongside other natural compounds found in cannabis plants. However, THC is removed from the cannabinoids. A CBD drug test will, therefore, show negative results through this process of extraction.

· CBD Isolate

This comes from hemp plants and does not contain additional compounds. Through this method of extraction, a CBD drug test turns out negative.

How Long Does CBD Stay in Your System?

Studies have shown that this duration depends on the amount consumed, age, and body weight. Generally, it will take one week for CBD to leave the system of the body. This means that CBD oil on a drug test shows positive results within a week of consumption.

Does CBD Oil Show Up On a Drug Test?

In a nutshell, normally the answer to “does CBD oil show up on a drug test?” is “no”. However, there is a possibility of contamination, especially during extraction.

Full spectrum CBD is more likely to contain the THC chemical leading to a positive drug test. The other two types of CBD (broad spectrum and isolate) will not contain THC.

Before purchasing, go through the product description to establish the type of CBD oil present in a product.

Contact us for more information on CBD oil and drug testing in the USA.