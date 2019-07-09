Divetech Grand Cayman schedules World Record attempt during Women’s Dive Day

To celebrate Women’s Dive Day 2019 Divetech will bring together women hand in hand in an attempt to break our own World Record!

In July 2018, 86 women at Divetech in Grand Cayman created a human chain along a 300ft line suspended at 15ft, thus ensuring the ladies were neutrally buoyant protecting the coral on the sea floor.

Last year the charitable event raised over $3,000 US for the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation as well as raising awareness for women in diving globally across all disciplines including recreational, technical and Freediving.

This year we are aiming for 100 women and for the event to be bigger and better!

We are hoping for a number of the Cayman dive shops to join (bringing our dive community together), a raffle with lots of prizes (to help raise more money for the Breast Cancer Foundation), as well as local conservation organisations joining the event to raises awareness of island ocean issues, such as Lionfish as an invasive species.

Divetech’s owner Joanna Mikutowicz has a long-standing history flying the flag for women in diving creating a female force to be reckoned with in a tech diving centre. Her passion for all things pink has created an intriguing talking point, not only on our small island but globally, proving that you can be both feminine and a respected industry leader.

Pre-registration is mandatory for safety and logistical reasons, to book a spot at the event call office on (345) 946 5658 or toll free US number 1-877-946-5658 or email info@divetech.com

Click here to here to view the last world record

http://divingalmanac.com/longest-underwater-human-chain-women

For more information about the story contact Divetech on (345) 946-5658 or email info@divetech.com or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/DiveTech