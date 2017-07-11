Dishin’ with Dody: Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

The Unwelcome, Redundant Moments of Life

Yesterday while lounging in the pool, reading a magazine, I came across an article by Dr. Andrew Ordon of the television show, The Doctors. He was discussing the loose skin above the eyelids that lose elasticity causing drooping and excess skin over eyes. This is called “skin redundancy.” Hummmm….

The word redundant means “not or no longer needed or useful; superfluous.” The more I pondered on that word, the more I realized I have much more “redundancy” going on than just around my eyes! Skin redundancy is rampant in my life. Look in any direction, that is if you can see around the flapping eyelids, and you will see bulges that are truly not needed, unnecessary, and unwelcome.

If it’s not bulging or flapping, it’s waving and bouncing…definitely redundant as far as I’m concerned! It seems to come with age. Many things come with age and most of them uninvited. There are the health problems, with a new one every few months. There is retirement, if you are ready or not. There is the fact that it takes twice as long as it used to just to complete simple tasks.

There is looking in the mirror and seeing your mother, then missing her. People move away. Life changes and moves much too rapidly. Your body says “stop” while your mind, heart and soul yell, “go, go, go!” Sometimes you do go and sometimes you spend the day on the sofa watching movies. That is after I tape the redundant eye skin up so I can see!

So for the younger among you I give unsolicited advice that most seniors acknowledge…take care of your health. Exercise, eat right, drink lots of water, love people and laugh often…not necessarily in that order.

Under the heading of trying to eat right, I have greatly reduced my sugar intake. However, sometimes I would like a bit of a sweet treat. I found a recipe online and do not know the author, but have changed several things and made it my own. You will be surprised as to how good this is. If there is an ingredient you may not like, try it anyway as none of the ingredients stand out except the chocolate.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

Gluten and Sugar Free

Yield: about 14-16 mini muffins

Ingredients:

1 medium ripe banana peeled

1 large egg

heaping 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter (I use fresh ground peanuts. There is no added sugar or fat and it adds a great texture)

1/3 cup dark cocoa

4 pitted dates (may substitute 3 tablespoons honey, but I have done both ways and recommend the dates)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

pinch salt, optional and to taste

heaping 1/2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips *

Directions:

1.Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Remove from heat, add dates and cover

2.Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare mini muffin pans with cooking spray

3.In blender add everything but chocolate chips, including dates and 1 T of date soaking water, and blend on high until smooth, about 1 minute

4.Stir in chocolate chips by hand

5.Using a small cookie scoop fill pans almost full

6.Bake for 8 to 9 minutes, or until the tops are set and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean

7.Allow muffins to cool in pans for about 10 minutes, or until they’ve firmed up and are cool enough to handle. Muffins are best fresh, but will keep airtight at room temperature for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 4 months

*It is difficult to find sugar free chocolate chips. I buy chocolate bars or Hershey’s dark chocolate candy in sugar free and chop them in to small pieces.

** I usually double the recipe and keep some in freezer. They microwave great.

*** I find the sweetness perfect in this recipe, but taste and add more dates or honey if you prefer sweeter.