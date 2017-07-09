Destination of the week

PINEAPPLE CRUSH You’ll fall in love with the luxury Caribbean hotel on the sensational Antigua

By Katy Pagan From The Scottish Sun

The all-inclusive option in the heart of the islands doesn’t have to be a strain on your purse

WHEN I’m booking a holiday I usually stroke the Caribbean brochures longingly before settling for a cheaper sunshine break closer to home.

But this time I thought overdraft be damned.

Before I could talk myself out of it I was off to sunny Antigua for some luxury, relaxation and sunbathing.

I opted for an all-inclusive hotel on the tropical island with my other half Chris and planned to doze by the pool with a cocktail.

That is exactly what I got — plus much, much more and surprisingly all at a very good price. The overdraft was safe after all!

Antigua is nestled in the middle of the Leeward Islands with a tiny population of approximately 68,000.

That’s less than East Kilbride. And I couldn’t wait for the peace and tranquillity.

It is only 14 miles long and 11 miles wide, so when we landed it took us just 30 minutes to get to our hotel.

And for the bargain price of $28 for a taxi there was no need for a stuffy transfer bus.

As our taxi approached Pineapple Beach Club I could see the beautiful and leafy resort perched beside powdery white sands — our home from home for the next week.

Upon check-in we were treated to a rum punch – a great start to the holiday I had dreamed up. It’s safe to say that wouldn’t be my last sip over the next seven days.

We were lucky enough to be staying in one of the resort’s beachfront rooms.

Located in newly refurbished two-story blocks, we could almost feel the sand on our toes from our private balcony.

A chilled bottle of bubbly welcomed us inside as we took in our charming room with plasma screen TV, king size bed and cooling air con.

As I sprawled on the huge bed I could see the beach, palm trees, and glistening blue seas. It was literally a stone’s throw away.

Peeking out the window I knew there would never be no shortage of sun loungers on the flawless beach.

My hand was already twitching for my book to get in some early sunbathing.

But the first thing I wanted was a spa treatment to ease my flight-weary body.

And what better than an exfoliating body scrub to prep my skin for the 30°C heat?

I popped on my sandals and headed across to the Tranquillity Body Soul Spa. After sipping on some refreshing cucumber water at the outdoor reception I was swept into the treatment room for my scrub.

The fantastic therapist worked her magic on my tired skin. I felt like I was actually glowing when I left.

Chris breezed out of the other treatment room with an identical blissful smile on his face after his sports massage.

We had already fallen in love with the resort.

That wasn’t difficult though. Pineapple Beach Club has something for everyone, with two freshwater pools, four restaurants, and complimentary water sports facilities.

Set amidst 30 acres of lush gardens, the adults-only resort boasts amazing ocean views and an authentic Caribbean vibe.

It prides itself as being the most laidback all-inclusive resort in Antigua.

But don’t be fooled into thinking this is a lazy approach to luxury.

The resort’s staff work around the clock to make sure you are having the holiday of a lifetime. And it’s all done with a smile on their faces.

On our first night we went to what would become our favourite eating place — the Topaz Bar.

This is Pineapple Beach Club’s main restaurant which serves lavish breakfasts, lunches and themed buffet dinners.

We loved it for its gorgeous seascapes and relaxed vibe.

The following morning we slathered on the Factor 50 (you really do need it) and headed for the beach.

I have never cared about dipping my toe in the sea. Give me an infinity pool any day. But when I got to Antigua I honestly couldn’t believe my eyes.

The sea was aqua blue, and you could see the fish swimming around your feet — and don’t worry, they were all very friendly.

Chris was amazed when I splashed in the sea for nearly an hour without moaning about it once.

But I think my top place in the whole resort had to be the magical Outhouse hidden away up a small hill.

Offering original, rustic Caribbean cuisine the Outhouse sits high atop the waters of majestic Long Bay. Their famous BBQ ribs and chicken wings were delicious but I loved it for their quirky tradition.

The Outhouse was Antigua’s answer to the love lock bridge. Upon arrival, staff provide you with a wooden plaque, pens, and a hammer and nails to commemorate your trip to the island.

I could have spent hours reading through all the sweet notes pinned to the trees. The entertainment value of watching my non-handyman boyfriend try to nail our plaque to a tree was an unexpected bonus. In the afternoons we lazily made our way through the resort’s vast cocktail menu.

And after a few days of relaxing by the beach and pool we managed to tear ourselves away from Bar Topaz to sample one of the resort’s a la carte restaurants — Chef Pietro’s.

We were spoiled for choice with delectable Italian specialities but I can personally vouch for the mozzarella balls and gnocchi.

Unfortunately we missed out on the Caribbean specialities at the second a la carte restaurant — Pineapple Grill — due to a wardrobe malfunction. Men, take note, you will require a pair of trousers and shirt to eat here.

Towards the end of our holiday we headed on a Catamaran boat trip out to Bird Island.

And while Chris went swimming with the turtles and sting rays I spent two hours on the boat with only my book for company — and a rum punch in my hand, naturally.

Apparently the snorkelling is great too. After we docked the boat, our tour guide took us on a hike around the island.

Measuring just 20 acres, Bird Island is smaller than most city parks.

It is also the only place in the world where you can see an Antiguan racer bird in the wild.

I paled slightly at the word hike as it went against my holiday mantra of pure relaxation. But the island was so small the hike — more a walk if I’m honest — took just ten minutes and you were rewarded with stunning panoramic views of Antigua at the end of it.

I don’t think I will ever get used to the sheer beauty of Antigua but after a few rum punches I realised was getting used to the generous measures.

I was also getting used to life in paradise but it was time to leave. Antigua is the perfect place for a holiday — especially when you are just looking for relaxation. It truly was a hidden tropical gem.

MORE INFO: Elite Island Resorts have hotels in various Caribbean islands. See eliteislandresorts.com.

