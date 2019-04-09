DEH rids Grand Cayman of derelict vehicles

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has removed 93 derelict vehicles from communities throughout Grand Cayman since Monday, 4 March as part of its ongoing efforts to address some of the long-standing nuisances on the island.

“We have been able to significantly reduce the number of vehicles that pose an immediate threat to public health,” said DEH Acting Director Mr Richard Simms. “We intend to reduce the population of derelict vehicles even further, as the program continues.”

To supplement its existing fleet of operational grab trucks and maximise the number of derelict vehicles it can remove, the DEH has procured, temporarily, the services of Bodden’s Heavy Duty Equipment.

Mr Simms discourages residents from disposing of derelict vehicles in public spaces or in a manner that may be harmful to public health.

The Acting Director, however, urges residents to dispose of derelict cars at the George Town Landfill as this is free of cost and will help to alleviate many of nuisances that currently plague pockets of the island.

Under the Cayman Islands Litter Law (1997 Revision), a derelict vehicle is any vehicle that appears to be abandoned by reason of its condition. This includes any vehicle which is without its engine, any of its wheels or other critical parts and has remained unlicensed during the preceding six months.

The Cayman Islands Litter Law (1997 Revision) also states that, whoever throws down, drops or otherwise deposits and leaves any litter in, into or from a public place in such circumstances as to cause, contribute to or tend to lead to its defacement by such litter is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars or imprisonment for six months.

For additional information; please call the DEH at 949-6696 or send an email to dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.