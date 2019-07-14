Cricket: Cayman thrashed by Bermuda

Under-19s salvage pride against Cayman

By Colin Thompson From Royal Gazette

Bermuda’s persistence paid off as they picked up their first win at the ICC Under-19 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club in King City, Toronto, yesterday.

Coach Arnold Manders’s team thrashed Cayman Islands by seven wickets to salvage some pride as their hopes of competing at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa next year had already been dashed after losses against Canada and the United States.

Bermuda bowled their opponents out for 77 in 35.2 overs and then replied with 78 for three, reaching their target in just 15.1 overs.

“They have been struggling to hold their lines and their lengths, and struggling to execute their plans, but they just did it a little better today,” Manders said. “It was a better performance, but it can be a lot better.

“They were disappointed how they performed against Canada and the US, but they never dropped their heads. They soldiered on and that’s one thing about them, they are a good group of kids.”

Seam bowler Tybrae Robinson led Bermuda’s attack with figures of three for 13 from seven overs.

“He bowled extremely well and that’s Tybrae,” Manders added. “You expect that because he is a wicket taker and he never disappoints because he gives you all he’s got. His change of pace is difficult for players and he was swinging the ball quite considerably both ways, so it was little difficult for the Cayman batsmen.”

Bermuda also fielded superbly, three Cayman wickets coming via run outs.

“They were good throwing at the stumps and we worked on that a lot,” Manders said. “They executed that today.

Dalin Richardson, the team’s captain, led Bermuda’s run chase with 28 from 26 balls that included three fours and received good support from Logan Jones (17) and Tai Cariah (14 not out).

“We lost a couple of wickets that we didn’t need to lose,” Manders said. “But in the end it was a comfortable victory.”

Bermuda will face Argentina today in their final match of the tournament keen to finish on a positive note.

“We should not have any problems with Argentina if we play to our ability, but I don’t want them to be taken for granted,” Manders said.

“They showed they can do it today [yesterday] and hopefully they can do it again tomorrow [today]. Then we will wind up with two wins and can sit back and reflect and see what we can do for the next tournament.”

