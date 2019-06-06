CPHS students tour new Cayman Islands Airport Terminal

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (4 June 2019) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which owns and operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA), was pleased to host a group of Year 10 students of the Travel & Tourism class of Cayman Prep and High School at ORIA.

PHOTO SUBMITTED: Airport Operations Manager Robert Harris leads Cayman Prep and High School students and faculty on a tour of the Airport Control Tower

Members of various CIAA teams provided the students with a practical learning experience, which included guided tours through the ORIA and General Aviation terminals, including a visit to the airport control tower, and an inside look at the various departments, functions and processes of airport operations. CIAA staff participants included CEO Albert Anderson, Marketing Manager Rhonda Verhoeven, Marketing Assistant Lena Thorpe, Airport Operations Manager Robert Harris, Customer Service Officer Arvin Haylock and Chief Safety Management Officer Andrew Mclaughlin.

“The students and teachers not only enjoyed but also learned much about the operations of an international airport,” said Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) Deputy Director-General, Economic Regulation & Administration Nicoela McCoy who organised the tour. “This was the first IGCSE O’level Travel & Tourism class group to have this experience in recent times and it will probably lead to many other annual requests!”

The students are currently commencing a study module on tourism infrastructure and are set to sit their external IGCSE exams in Travel & Tourism next year. The CIAA wishes them all the best in their studies and academic learning.