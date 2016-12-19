Controversial Cayman Turtle releases should end says WAP

The Cayman Turtle Centre’s resumption of its controversial wild release programme is a clear and present danger for turtles across the world.

December 19 – Leading global animal welfare charity World Animal Protection has condemned the Cayman Turtle Centre (formerly the Cayman Turtle Farm) for placing wild turtle populations in jeopardy by continuing with its controversial ‘wild release programme’. The venue released 36 yearling green sea turtles on 10th December 2016.

The Centre was forced to suspend its controversial wild release programme in 2013 following problems with disease and other poor husbandry issues at the facility. The Centre released 15 yearling green sea turtles in May 2016 but that was done without prior agreement with the Department of the Environment (DoE) and hidden from public sight.

The idea that any kind of quarantine procedures can address or counteract the ongoing problems at the Centre is laughable.

Head of Wildlife Policy at World Animal Protection Dr Neil D’Cruze said:“World Animal Protection is very concerned to hear that the Centre has chosen to resume its highly controversial turtle release program. These turtles have been intensively farmed in overcrowded conditions proven to be a hotbed for disease that could now be passed on to wild populations. We urge the Cayman Government to reinstate the justified ban that was in place since 2012”.

Dr D’Cruze added: “Perhaps most concerning of all is that this public release of farmed turtles now appears to have formal backing and support of the DoE. The DoE has a responsibility to protect wild turtle populations. If the DOE encourage and support such a controversial and risky release program, it will set conservation alarm bells ringing throughout the Caribbean.”

“At a cost to the public purse of around CI$10 million each year, the Centre’s resources would be better spent investing in more cost-effective methods to protect wild turtle populations such as increasing anti-poaching efforts.”

END

IMAGE: File