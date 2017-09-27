Cont. working arrangements for temporary relocated employees in Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Government has approved certain provisions regarding working arrangements for the temporary relocation of employees from hurricane affected counties in the region.

Upon arrival, employees of locally registered companies within the financial services industry, and their dependents, are provided with a 60-day visitor extension by the Department of Immigration (DOI).

Government has further agreed to provide a reduction, and in some cases waiver, of certain fees for Temporary Work Permits (TWP), after the visitor extension has expired as a means to regularise their immigration status.

The provisions state that application fees for attorneys-at-law and accountants from the prospective companies will be reduced by 75% for a three-month TWP and 50% for a six-month TWP. Fees for other categories of workers will be capped at a maximum of $615 for three months and $1,230 for six months.

TWP fees will be waived for individuals working from Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, as well as application fees for employees’ dependents.

All applications in relation to temporary relocation of overseas employees, as a means of business continuity, are to be made by the locally registered financial services companies.

The usual Immigration rules will apply when putting in an application form for a renewal or extension of a three month TWP in respect to the submission of all required documents, with the exception of accommodations forms.

As part of the normal application process, background checks will be carried out on all persons.

The TWP’s granted under this humanitarian response measure, will be restricted to offshore work being performed for clients of the pre-hurricane jurisdictions, as if the TWP holders were still living and employed back in their home jurisdictions. For example, BVI attorneys-at-law will be practicing BVI law from Cayman Islands on behalf of BVI clients.

As such, the local firms have provided a letter of undertaking for their overseas employees and dependents, which states that they will be responsible for them and that any work conducted is related to their initial jurisdiction office.

Upon arrival the prospective companies are assisting their employees in providing housing accommodations while they are working on island.

The DOI would also like to reassure the public that the influx of work permit holders will not impact local staff or affect available positions for Caymanian workers.

“If a work permit or an extension is needed past the maximum allotment of six months, the normal Immigration Law requirements will be followed, such as advertising for the position to help ensure Caymanian workers are given the opportunity to fill long term positions,” Acting Chief Immigration Officer, Mr. Bruce Smith explained.

The DOI has also received some individual requests in regards to accommodating other persons affected in the region, who are not affiliated with the companies.

“The family members and friends of persons affected have contacted us with the hopes of sending their children to the Cayman Islands for temporary schooling,” Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Ms. Samantha Bennett said.

“Each request will be considered on its own merit along with a person’s ability to sponsor and financially support these individuals on a temporary basis.”

Ms. Bennett concluded, “We have a list of all persons who have arrived on island and the DOI will continue to monitor it closely to know when their periods of stay become expired.”

