Conch/Whelk seasons close on 1st. May in Cayman Islands

30 April, 2019

Conch shell – Wikipedia

The Cayman Islands annual conch and whelk seasons close on Wednesday, 1st May 2019.

Anyone possessing, attempting to sell or attempting to buy locally-caught conch or whelks during the closed seasons, which last from 1 May through to 31 October each year, will face prosecution under the National Conservation Law (NCL).

The open seasons for conch and whelk, which run between 1 November and 30 April, serve as a way for residents and visitors to sustainably harvest them within the limits prescribed in the NCL, and leave enough of both species for future generations to enjoy.

Members of the public are also reminded that lobster season is now closed and will not reopen until 01 December. Anyone caught possessing locally-caught lobster out of season will also face prosecution under the NCL.

“These closed seasons for each species usually coincide with that species annual mating and reproductive season, which is important for us because it gives the species a chance to replenish and increase their numbers,” said Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour.

If anyone sees, or becomes aware of, suspected poaching activity they are asked to call 911. They may also contact DoE enforcement officers directly on Grand Cayman (916-4271) or on Little Cayman (925-0185). For more information on open/closed seasons for conch, whelk and other marine life please visit the DoE website at www.doe.ky or contact DoE Public Education and Outreach Officer Brent Fuller via phone at 244-5984/922-5514 or email brent.fuller@gov.ky.