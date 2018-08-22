Company’s Introduction and history of its creation

Intellias is a Ukrainian outsourcing IT company with 16 years of experience in custom software development. According to Inc 5000 it is one the most promising and quickly developing private companies in Europe. Its software development team includes more than 1000 developers and testing specialists working on customer projects from Western Europe, the USA and Canada.
The company has three development centers – in Lviv, Kyiv and Odessa and a company representative office in Germany. The high quality of services provided by Intellias is manifested in the long-term cooperation with world-renowned companies. The company managed to implement more than 320 projects. Intellias is a comfort for working company with smart projects and friendly working atmosphere, which is confirmed by leadership in IT Employer Ranking for 2010-2018 under the DOU version.
The company was created in February 2002 by 25-year old Vitaly Sedler and Mykhailo Puzrakov without any foreign investments and co-founders. Their plans are quite ambitious – to create the smartest and the most comfortable software company in Ukraine. The highest rates of satisfaction with the place of work among the employees and a high standard of company’s projects are the main goals of Intellias.
The Main Line of Business of the Company and Its Customers
Intellias is dedicated to serving high-tech industries that are dynamically developing: telecommunications, geographic information systems, e-governance, e-learning, media, automotive software etc. It works with global grocery companies, professional service providers, promising startups and many more.
In 2006, the company was certified to meet the requirements of the standard ISO 9001: 2000. Intellias is a Microsoft Certified Partner.
Most significant company’s software development outsourcing projects that are used by 2 billion people all over the world:
- EveryMatrix – company’s client is an independent company that offers superior software solutions for the Internet gaming industry. In collaboration with Intellias, the company excels in developing, improving and striving to create market-leading solutions, being one of the leading providers of Internet gaming software. EveryMatrix offers customized solutions within wide products range.
- Playbuzz – one of the leading and most innovative media companies in the world. The main idea of a product is to enable everyone to transform the content into an interesting and exciting artifact for further publication on different platforms. Intellias is Playbuzz R&D Partner in Ukraine. In the context of this project dedicated team of engineers is developing for large-scale web platforms that are used by millions of users every day.
- Brainstorm – an innovative business platform for companies and world-renowned universities in North America. Intellias actively participates in the development of cloud-based web project focused on for the preparation and organization of video trainings for more than a million active corporate and private users from all over the world.
Speak Your Mind