Company’s Introduction and history of its creation

Intellias is a Ukrainian outsourcing IT company with 16 years of experience in custom software development. According to Inc 5000 it is one the most promising and quickly developing private companies in Europe. Its software development team includes more than 1000 developers and testing specialists working on customer projects from Western Europe, the USA and Canada.

The company has three development centers – in Lviv, Kyiv and Odessa and a company representative office in Germany. The high quality of services provided by Intellias is manifested in the long-term cooperation with world-renowned companies. The company managed to implement more than 320 projects. Intellias is a comfort for working company with smart projects and friendly working atmosphere, which is confirmed by leadership in IT Employer Ranking for 2010-2018 under the DOU version.

The company was created in February 2002 by 25-year old Vitaly Sedler and Mykhailo Puzrakov without any foreign investments and co-founders. Their plans are quite ambitious – to create the smartest and the most comfortable software company in Ukraine. The highest rates of satisfaction with the place of work among the employees and a high standard of company’s projects are the main goals of Intellias.

The Main Line of Business of the Company and Its Customers

Intellias is dedicated to serving high-tech industries that are dynamically developing: telecommunications, geographic information systems, e-governance, e-learning, media, automotive software etc. It works with global grocery companies, professional service providers, promising startups and many more.

In 2006, the company was certified to meet the requirements of the standard ISO 9001: 2000. Intellias is a Microsoft Certified Partner.

Most significant company’s software development outsourcing projects that are used by 2 billion people all over the world: