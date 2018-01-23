CIFA hosts Under 15 Girls’ Football Festival

In keeping with its ongoing commitment to developing youth football for girls, the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) hosted a Football Festival for young ladies aged 15 and under on Saturday, January 20 at the CIFA Centre of Excellence in Prospect.
Approximately 35 girls from Grand Cayman’s major football clubs, including Elite SC, Sunset FC, Academy SC and George Town Sports Club (GTSC), along with young ladies from Cayman Brac and several schools, participated in a fun day of football, which included small-sided games and shooting drills.
The main aim of the Football Festival was to encourage young ladies from the primary and high schools, who are not currently affiliated with clubs, to come out and enjoy a fun day of football in the hope that they get involved with club football and sign-up for the 2018 season. Players from local clubs were invited to participate in the Festival to assist with the recruitment drive.
The Festival was hosted by Shakeina Bush, Chairwoman of CIFA’s Women’s Committee and Assistant Coach of the Under 15 Girls National Team, along with a number of female coaches and personnel including Marth Godet from Elite SC, Donna Wilson from GTSC and Janique Samson.
Assisting with the organization of the event was CIFA’s Executive Team including CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker and Neil Murray, Chairman of CIFA’s Youth Committee.
Commenting on the Festival and girls involvement in youth football, Shakeina Bush said, “The Festival was a truly wonderful occasion and those who came out to support the event saw the talent and potential that we have in girls football. I encourage every young lady to get involved with and be a part of the various girls’ leagues. I especially encourage all the girls who participate in the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) and the Dart Under 14 Girls’ high school league to join a club. This gives them the opportunity to continue playing and improve their skills.”
Miss Bush continued by saying, “I also encourage coaches and former senior female club and national team players to come out to these festivals and to get involved with girls youth football in general. Our young ladies need coaching, assistance with developing their talents and support in building their love for the game.”
Parents, coaches, volunteers and potential players alike can contact Shakeina Bush at 927-8188 or via e-mail at shakeinab@yahoo.com for further information on the girls’ leagues.
Photo: Supplied
