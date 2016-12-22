Christmas and New Year Message

by Minister for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Marco Archer

Hello, I am Marco Archer, Minister for Finance and Economic Development.

I would like to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year.

Please take the time to enjoy the company of your family and friends. And please do so responsibly, especially when you are on the roads which are busier now than at other times. Let us give and receive cheer responsibly.

And, as we celebrate Christmas, remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. Even as we bow our heads to give Him praise and thanks, let us be inspired by His actions and keep others in mind in all our actions this season.

May God continue to bless you and all the people of the Cayman Islands.