Chairman retires from Cayman Islands Port Authority Board

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands

Mr. Errol Bush, 80, has retired as chairman of the Cayman Islands Port Authority Board for personal reasons.

“I thank Mr. Bush for his loyalty to the Port Authority and the people of the Cayman Islands who depend on the Port for employment and the safe delivery of goods to our Islands,” said Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell. “His service to the Cayman Islands has been invaluable.”

Mr. Bush joined the Port Authority in 1979 as Deputy Port Director of Finance and became Port Director in 1986; a role he served in until December 2001. He was named chairman of the Port Authority Board under the Progressives-led Government in August 2013.

He reflected that he has seen many changes since he began his career with the Port Authority, from implementing a computer system covering all aspect of the Port’s operations, which integrate the tracking of containers, placement of cargo, warehouse management and financials; buying property to store containers in the Industrial Park area; development of the north and south cruise terminals; opening of the Port Authority’s purpose-built facilities; opening of the Berkley Bush Cargo Distribution Centre in the Airport Industrial Park; and putting into place a plan that will come into effect next year to replace out-dated equipment with funds on hand.

Deputy Chairman Arek Joseph will serve as interim chairman. Cabinet will appoint a replacement for Mr. Bush as chairman of the Port Authority Board.