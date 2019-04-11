Celebrating the food and drink victories at Taste of Cayman

Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival 2019 brought out a buffet of talent to the Festival Green, Camana Bay, on Saturday, April 6.

From the long list of talented restaurants there were a few stand out vendors that impressed both the secret panel of judges as well as the festival attendees.

The people’s choice award for Cayman’s Favourite Restaurant was won by the Beach House Restaurant, from the Westin Resort & Spa, for the second year in a row.

“Our festival attendees are foodies to the core and it takes a lot to impress them,” President of CITA Board of Directors, Theresa Leacock-Broderick said. “It is one thing to be respected by the secret panel of judges but it is quite the accomplishment to be so highly rated by the people you serve.”

Participating in their first Taste of Cayman, Harbour Grille took home the titles of Best Dish and Best Dessert for their Cayman Style Beef Ravioli and Breadfruit Cake with Caramel Sauce.

“It is always great to have a new vendor join the festival and make such a phenomenal imprint on the event,” said Ms. Julie Allan, Chair of the Taste of Cayman Committee and member of the CITA Executive Committee.

“It shows that getting involved with Taste of Cayman presents you with a number of opportunities to make a name for yourself within the community,” Ms. Julie Allan said.

The Beach House Restaurant and The Brasserie also impressed the judges within the Best Dish category while Tortuga and Pico earnt high marks in the dessert category.

The Brasserie Purveyors’ Garden Gin edged out Island Naturals’ Chaga-Mocha Cold Brew Float for the Best Drink title. Within the Best Local Dish category, Agua’s Conch Bolognese took home the top award while the Beach House Restaurant and the Outpost both went home with honourable mentions.

Many vendors pulled out all the stops with their booths. Ultimately, Jacques Scott’s Ciroc Disco Bar and the Beach House Restaurant earnt the joint top honours of Best Booth. Cayman Distributors Group’s Stillhouse Lounge and Cayman Spirits’ Castaway themed booth also grabbed the judges’ attention.

“There were a lot of great entries in every category for the festival,” Ms. Julie Allan said. “Our judges did not have an easy job.”

The Demonstration Stage also saw many winners crowned.

The inaugural Cayman-Style Beef Competition saw East Ender, Nordell Jackson take home the title. With the largest number of entries since inception, the Heavy Cake Competition was won by West Bayer, Ileann Rubena Powery.

The young chefs of the Home Gas Youth Culinary Cook-Off Competition, a new addition to this year’s event, impressed both the judges and audience with Ayanna Davis-Eden and Isaiah Bodden taking home the winning prize.

The faces behind Bon Vivant’s Amateur Chef Cook-Off Competition made for an entertaining event however it was Chef Maureen Cubbon with her Amateur Chef, Tha Dude Feev who edged out Chef Keith Griffin and Miss World Cayman for the crown.

The Seven Fathom’s Rum Challenge rounded off the night’s competitions with 12 of Cayman’s best mixologists going head to head, during four preliminary rounds, to earn their spot in the final heat. Dan Hollis, Cory Scruggs and Little Cayman’s Rafe Shaik competed in the final round with Cory taking home first place.

“At the end of the day, I believe it was our attendees who ultimately won the night,” Ms. Julie Allan said. “They got to sample so many delicious dishes; enjoy the very best of Caymanian culture and danced the night away.”

“We want to thank all of our sponsors, vendors, event partners, volunteers and most of all everyone who came out to celebrate Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in 2020.” Mrs Leacock-Broderick said.

Taste of Cayman Winners

Cayman’s Favourite Restaurant

Beach House Restaurant

Best Dish

1. Habour Grille | Cayman Style Beef Ravioli

2. Beach House | Soy Braised Cayman Goat

3. The Brasserie | Beef Brisket Bulgogi, local cucumber, garden bok choy, house made green mango kimchi softshell taco

Best Local Dish

1. Agua | Conch Bolognese

2. Beach House | Soy Braised Cayman Goat

3. The Outpost | Cayman Style Beef Sliders

Best Drink

1. The Brasserie Pureyors | Garden Gin

2. Island Naturals | Chaga-Mocha Cold Brew

Best Dessert

1. Harbour Grille | Breadfruit Cake with Caramel Sauce

2. Tortuga Rum Co. | Tortuga Rum Cake with Rum Soaked Strawberries

3. Pico | Tres Leches with Mini Doughnuts

Best Booth

1. Jacques Scott [Ciroc Disco Bar] and Beach House Restaurant

2. Cayman Distributors Group (CDG) | Stillhouse Lounge

3. Cayman Spirits | Castaway

Heavy Cake

1. Ileann Rubena Powery

2. Jodiann Jackson

3. Kenny Whittaker

Cayman Style Beef

1. Nordell Jackson

2. Allan James Ebanks

3. Sidney Terry

Home Gas Youth Culinary Cook-Off Competition

Ayanna Davis-Eden and Isaiah Bodden

Bon Vivant’s Amateur Chef Cook-Off Competition

Tha Dude Feev and Chef Maureen Cubbon

Seven Fathom’s Rum Challenge

1. Cory Scruggs

2. Dan Hollis

3. Rafe Shaik

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2019:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80’s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. Celebrating its 31st anniversary in 2019, the event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 30 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering.

www.tasteofcayman.org