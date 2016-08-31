CBA and Cayman Finance work together to shape next generation of young Caymanian lawyers

The Caymanian Bar Association (“CBA”) and Cayman Finance joined forces at the CBA’s Annual Student Chapter Lecture and Summer Social on 10 August. The lecture was hosted by Ogier and was followed by a social at The King’s Head in Camana Bay.

The annual lecture delivered by Mr. Jude Scott, CEO of Cayman Finance, focussed on the strength and importance of the Cayman Islands as a premier global financial hub efficiently connecting law abiding users and providers of capital and financing around the world – benefitting developed and developing countries. Playing a vital role in the economy, financial services annually contributes around US$1.5 billion to the Cayman Islands’ GDP and over 50% of Government’s annual revenue. Mr. Scott also provided insight into the complexities surrounding Brexit and how it could impact our local financial industry.

Of the event Mr. Scott said, “Cayman Finance was honoured to have an opportunity to leverage our relationship with the CBA to communicate these important messages to the students and respond to their insightful questions.”

CBA President, Mr. Abraham Thoppil, hailed that Scott’s address “was invaluable in providing student members with an appreciation of the importance of our financial services industry and how global events impact our Islands.”

The opportunity to network at The King’s Head was described as “incredible” and “great” by both the students in attendance and senior practitioners alike. The students engaged in deeper discussion around the presentation with each other and practitioners in attendance and deepened their connections, which it is hoped will only strengthen the legal industry in the future.

Next up on the CBA’s schedule is the Annual CBA Gala to be held at the Marriott on 10 September, 2016.

About the Caymanian Bar Association

The Caymanian Bar Association was established in 1988 after senior Caymanian attorneys perceived the need for an organisation to address issues of particular relevance to Caymanian attorneys and effectively to represent the views of Caymanian attorneys who were, and are, a minority in the profession in the Cayman Islands. To that end all Caymanians, as defined in the Immigration Law (2014 Revision), who are admitted to practise as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands and possess a current practising certificate, are eligible to be members of the CBA.

Most Caymanian attorneys who are eligible have joined the CBA, and the organisation currently represents the interests of around 220 Caymanian attorneys. The CBA also has a Student Chapter with around 100 honorary student members comprised of Caymanian law students and articled clerks.

For more information on the CBA please visit our website at www.caymanbar.org.ky or contact us at info@caymanbar.org.ky.

About Cayman Finance

Cayman Finance’s mission is to protect, promote, develop and grow the Cayman Islands financial services industry through cooperation and engagement with domestic and international political leaders, regulators, organisations and media; to promote the integrity and transparency of the Industry by legislative and regulatory enactment and to encourage the sustainable growth of the Industry through excellence, innovation and balance.