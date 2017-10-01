Caymanian Times acquires The Cayman Reporter Brand

The Caymanian Times newspaper has surpassed a milestone in its development with the purchase of the Cayman Reporter Brand.

“The Cayman Reporter has a significant client base and readership and will add value to the Media company that controls the Caymanian Times,” says Ralph Lewis, Owner, and Managing Editor.

“In due course, we will advise the public of our future plans for that brand, but for now will consolidate our advertising and news reporting under the Caymanian Times.”

The Caymanian Times will now be located on Walkers Road and will continue to publish three days per week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“We are delighted to hand over the reigns to Mr Lewis, who has shown his ability to produce and operate a successful publication and wish him all the best in the future,” said Dr Steve Tomlinson, owner of the Cayman Reporter.

On March 26, 2013, Mr Ralph Lewis launched his first publication of the Cayman Islands Employment Weekly, a weekly free non – political publication that provided local job listings, jobseeker statistics, news, financial and motivational tips for Small Business and Residents.

Immediately after the launch he encountered serious resistance to the new newspaper and worked tirelessly to achieve his goal and vision.

By 2015, the publication would see two name changes before the name Cayman Weekly stuck in the hearts and minds of their 8,000 readers and 350 customers.

The strategic plan included the upgrade to a tabloid size newspaper and in September 2016, the full size traditional newspaper named Caymanian Times was launched.

Future publications will build on the strengths of the Reporter and Caymanian Times and will feature a wide range of news and information targeting readers from all demographics, local and expatriate with a particular emphasis on establishing a positive platform for economic growth. The publications will include: –

Local, regional and International news

Gas Prices

Outstanding Employees

Business Showcase

Government Watch

Taste of Class

Sports

Voices of the community

Talk on the Street

Farmers Spotlight

Tourist Attractions

Moments of Inspiration

Healthy Living

And more

Our readers will not only delight in the clean and colourful presentation but the straight forward reporting of news.

We invite residents to pick up free copies from supermarkets and gas stations and corporate offices can have their copies delivered for a small fee.

Our ultimate goal is to become a world class newspaper that everyone will enjoy reading whether in print or online.

On behalf of the management and staff, we thank the customers of the Reporter for their support and under the umbrella of the Caymanian Times look forward to providing exceptional service in the future, said Mr Lewis.

For further details or to advertise with Caymanian Times please email sales@caymaniantimes.ky or call 9162000

SOURCE: The Caymanian Times