Cayman: Water Authority welcomes Summer interns

Water Authority – Cayman welcomes a new round of interns participating in the Summer Internship Programme. The competitive programme continues to grow in popularity with dozens of students applying. A total of twenty-one students will participate in the 2019 programme.

The Authority’s Summer Internship Programme enables students to gain hands-on experience working in a professional environment, while introducing them to the variety of careers available in the water and wastewater sector.

“We were very pleased to see the high level of interest in the Summer Internship Programme,” notes Chief Human Resources Manager, Pat Bell. “Water and wastewater management is an essential service and professionals are needed in this industry. Our programme offers students the opportunity to learn more about an industry in which there will always be demand for workers in a variety of jobs and careers.”

The interns are working across the Authority’s various departments, including: Finance, Customer Service, Water Resources & Quality Control, IT, Operations, Human Resources, and Engineering.

“We are pleased to see many students return to the programme, as well as many new faces,” Ms. Bell adds.

One of the interns taking part in the programme is Lisaida Swaby-Oliva, the current recipient of the Authority’s annual scholarship.

“My internship has been very helpful. I’m always being challenged and that keeps it exciting,” comments Ms. Swaby-Oliva. “The internship has provided me work experience and allowed me to network with people from different departments,” she adds.

The list of summer interns for 2019 includes: D’Vonte Joseph, Erynn Walton, Rhochae Williams, Mara Hernandez McLean, Aaron Faulknor, Lisaida Swaby-Oliva, Kayshena Powell, Jadon Williams, Kraig Ramgeet, Allena Rankine, Trystan Wilson, Tyrese Drysdale, Mark-Anthony Elias, Dinara T. Perera, Lee-El Blake, Alfred Solomon, Quinn Ebanks, Rachel Ebanks, Rickeem Lashley, Daniella Johnson, and Anja van Genderen.

To learn more about the requirements for the Authority’s work experience programme and to download an application for the 2020 summer internship, please visit www.waterauthority.ky. The deadline to apply for the programme is 30 April each year.

