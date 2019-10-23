Cayman: Theft at George Town jewelry store

Shortly after 2:30PM on Monday, 21 October, officers responded to a report of a theft that had taken place at a jewelry store on Edward Street. Two men had entered the store and engaged in conversation with a member of staff, inspecting several items of jewelry. The member of staff became suspicious upon noticing that one of the men seemed to be trying to distract attention from the other. The staff member confronted the men, who discarded some items of jewelry that they had been attempting to conceal. The men then pushed past the staff member and fled the store, traveling east along Dr. Roy’s Drive.

One of the suspects is described as being tall and of slim build, with dark complexion. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, white shirt, long dark pants, and slippers. The second suspect is described as being shorter than the first and also of dark complexion. He was wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeved hoodie, dark shorts, and black shoes. Both men were unarmed.

The matter is currently under investigation and police are appealing for anyone who may have seen these men, or anything suspicion in the vicinity on Monday afternoon, to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via ourwebsite. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

The RCIPS is also advising the public and retail staff to be wary of these types of thefts, where a distraction is attempted by one person to allow another to make off with property. As always, report any suspicious activity to the police.