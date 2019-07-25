Cayman: Single vehicle collision on Crewe Road

From RCIPS July 25 2019

Just about 11:20PM yesterday, 24 July, police attended a report of a motor vehicle collision that took place on Crewe Road, George Town, between Clarence Drive and Belmont Close.

A white Ford F-150 Truck was being driven by a 28-year-old-man of Bodden Town, when the driver of the vehicle lost control and ran into a chain link fence and wall belonging to two separate residences on Crewe Road.

The man did not complain of any injuries to the police and no other vehicles or persons were involved in the collision.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a roadside breath test, as well as several other driving offenses, including driving without insurance and careless driving.

After being booked into custody, an intoxication test was carried out and the results were .212, over double the legal limit.

The man was later bailed pending further investigations.