Cayman: Saturday Night Live in GT returns on October 26

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The Saturday Night Live in GT series returns to Hog Sty Bay in George Town on Saturday, October 26, 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The event, which is part of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative, is aimed at creating a modern downtown waterfront atmosphere filled with live music, art, tappas style Caymanian food served from food trucks and stalls from local restaurants and businesses.

George Town Manager and Revitalisation Coordinator Colin Lumsden states that the turn out at the last event was very good and that he looks forward to greater support. “We are creating a space for residents and visitors to relax and enjoy our food and culture. The event provides a positive way to celebrate the community spirit of George Town, our residents and businesses that has given so much to our town” he says.

He further notes, “we are expecting everyone to come and just spend some time together”.

The George Town Revitalisation Initiative, part of the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, also emphasises sustainability and quality of life for the George Town community, promoting walkability and connectivity, diversifying downtown through mixed-use zoning and providing affordable housing and transportation options to people.

IMAGES:

Photo captions

SNLinGT1, SNLinGT2, SNL in GT3: Live music played late into the evening at the first Saturday Night Live in George Town event on Saturday, 3 August 2019.

SNLinGT4: Attendees lined up to sample local cuisine on Saturday, 3 August 2019.

SNLinGT7: Hog Sty Bay was lit up on 3 August for Saturday Night Live in George Town.