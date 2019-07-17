Cayman: Robbery in Bodden Town Sunday Evening, 14 July

From RCIPS Wed July 17

Shortly after 11:00PM Sunday, 14 July, officers responded to a report of a robbery at an address off Anton Bodden Drive in Bodden Town. A woman had just left her place of business and returned to her residence with a quantity of cash. Before exiting her vehicle, she was approached by a lone male who brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The male made off with a handbag. The woman was not injured.

The culprit is described as being of dark complexion, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The matter is currently under police investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.