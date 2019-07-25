Cayman: RCIPS, DCI and CIFS conduct safety checks of liquor licensed premises

IMAGE: Liquor License Lawyer

From RCIPS

This past Friday, 19 July, RCIPS officers joined with staff from the Department of Commerce and Investment and the Cayman Islands Fire Service to conduct checks of liquor-licensed premises in George Town.

The objective of the checks was to determine whether the establishments were meeting the requirements of their liquor licenses, and in particular safety regulations. The checks were carried out by Senior Trade Officer Leith Bodden from the DCI, Acting Senior Divisional Fire Prevention and Investigation Officer Darnley Scott from the CIFS and Police Inspector Courtney Myles of the RCIPS.

Five establishments were visited and four of the five were found to have issues that needed to be addressed. Some of these issues were corrected immediately, while others are being followed up by the relevant inspectors.

“We are quite happy with how Friday’s safety checks went,” said Inspector Myles. “All of the establishments we visited demonstrated their willingness to work with us and comply with any necessary changes.”

“The requirements attached to a liquor license are there primarily to ensure the safety of all the patrons who visit the establishment,” said Claudia Brady, Head of Compliance and Enforcement of the DCI. “It’s our collective responsibility to ensure that those requirements are being met, which is why regular checks are so important.”

“Prevention is better than cure,” said Officer Scott. “We at the Fire Service would like to commend and thank the LLB business owners and management for their continued cooperation, commitment and support regarding fire and life safety. The compliance of Fire Service requirements is vitally important and plays a major role in safeguarding our community”

The checks will continue throughout the year, with the next scheduled to take place next month.