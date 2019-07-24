Cayman: New Chief Medical Officer takes up role

Dr. John Lee

The Ministry of Health has named Dr. John Lee to serve as its most senior advisor on healthcare matters.

As the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Lee will work from the Ministry to oversee the mechanisms that monitor the health of the Cayman Islands population, as well as the quality of healthcare services and professionals.

Commenting on the appointment Minister for Health Dwayne Seymour says that the Ministry is excited to have a new CMO in post, who will help to drive forward Government’s healthcare agenda.

“Dr. Lee is a truly world class medical professional. He is exceptionally qualified to take on a leadership role at this level and to help the Ministry team deliver Government’s promise of improving access to quality, affordable healthcare”, Minister Seymour remarks.

Prior to serving as the pain specialist at the Health Services Authority (HSA) from 2012 until 2018, Dr. Lee spent 10 years as a Consultant in Pain Medicine at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London Hospitals, in the United Kingdom.

He is affiliated with a number of professional organisations in the UK. These include: Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians, Fellowship of the Royal College of Anaesthetists, and Fellowship of the Faculty of Pain Medicine (Royal College of Anaesthetists).

In addition to policy making, Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn notes that the CMO plays an important statutory role in several laws and regulations that impact security and immigration as well as health.

The position is also the focal point for the Cayman Islands participation in international health conventions, and a liaison to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Pan American Health Organisation, Public Health England and similar regional and international bodies.

“As Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee will be developing the country’s approach to monitoring the standards of our healthcare systems. He will also be one of our foremost advocates as we work to engage Caymanians and residents in national public health matters like the reduction of preventable illnesses”, Ms Ahearn explains.

A published author with over 100 publications, reports, presentations and audits to his name, Dr. Lee has been involved in medical management and implementation of quality standards throughout his career. He has been closely involved in the development and implementation of professional medical guidelines, for example, through the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the UK.

Describing himself as excited to be starting his new role, he adds, “It offers a wonderful opportunity to develop healthcare systems on the Islands that will positively impact the lives of people here in both the short and long term”.

Dr. Lee has a medical degree from University College London. He also has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the sciences.

